Wonewoc-Center girls volleyball team relishes return trip, but falls in state semifinals

ASHWAUBENON — After making its state debut a year ago, the Wonewoc-Center girls volleyball team savored a return appearance at the WIAA Division 4 tournament Friday.

This year’s state trip — complete with T-shirts proclaiming “We’re back” — had a different feel for the Wolves.

But the semifinal opponent was the same — and so was the result.

Top-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell Central Catholic, the defending Division 4 champion, defeated fourth-seeded Wonewoc-Center 25-18, 25-13, 25-20.

“We definitely had a different preparation and kind of mindset,” Wonewoc-Center junior setter Jaelyn Stowe said. “Last year, we were like, 'We are happy to be here,' and we were kind of star-struck.

“This year, we definitely took it more as just another game and the locker room was a lot more serious. I think that showed. The sets were decently close and we came back after runs. I think that showed the maturity after last year.”

Kelsey Justman, a 5-foot-10 junior outside hitter, led the Wolves (25-5) with a match-high 20 kills and Stowe had 28 assists. Justman also had a match-best 17 digs, while junior Estanna Graewin added 10 digs.

"I think we handled it really well,” Justman said. “I think last year was really intimidating because we had never played in a court like that at all. We are used to our intimate, little gyms. But I think this year we all were a lot more relaxed, and it showed when we played.”

But Wonewoc-Center didn’t pass as well as Wolves coach Nikki Justman had hoped in the first set and couldn’t match the balanced offensive attack of the Macks (40-12).

The Western Cloverbelt Conference champion Macks pulled away from a 14-12 lead in winning the first set, then scored eight consecutive points to seize an 18-6 advantage in the second set. They built a 15-6 lead in the third set before a late charge by the Scenic Bluffs Conference champion Wolves.

“This was supposed to be our building year,” Nikki Justman said. “When we came back at the beginning of the season, we expected it to be a build-up: Let’s get prepared for next year sort of thing. These girls have surpassed every expectation I expected of them. They have come and accepted and dominated every challenge that I have given to them for this year, and I am super-proud of them for that.”

Senior right-side hitter Josie Witkowski led McDonell Central with 10 kills and 6-foot junior middle blocker Aubrey Dorn added eight kills and hit .389. The Macks started the match strong, hitting .433 in the first set.

Kelsey Justman, the Scenic Bluffs player of the year who has verbally committed to UW-Green Bay, was the Wolves’ primary offensive threat, with the rest of the team totaling 12 kills. Wonewoc-Center hit .025 overall.

Macks coach Kat Hanson described Justman as “an insane hitter,” but believed facing the Wolves last year helped McDonell Central in its preparation against Justman and Wonewoc-Center’s systems. The Macks also defeated the Wolves in three sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-11) last year.

“I’m really proud of the way that we came out and played together as a team today,” Hanson said. “I think we executed our game plan really well and kept composure against a great Wonewoc team. They have a really great outside hitter. I thought we responded well when she got big kills and we did our job.”

Wonewoc-Center won 20 consecutive matches after a slow start to the season.

“I think we all buckled down in practice and worked really, really hard and it paid off,” Kelsey Justman said. “So that’s really, really nice.”

She enjoyed the experience playing at the Resch Center.

“I really love playing in big stadiums,” she said. “I love a crowd like that. It can be intimidating, but I’ve matured enough to where I can realize it’s just another game, no matter how big the crowd is.”

She again enjoyed having her mother as the Wolves’ coach.

“I feel like sometimes she’s a lot harder on me than other girls, but I know it’s because she expects a lot out of me and I don’t mind it,” Kelsey Justman said. “I love having her as my coach because we talk volleyball all the time, no matter if we are in the car or at home. We are always watching film. Volleyball is a really big part of our lives. I wouldn’t want any other coach for high school.”

Stowe, a first-team all-conference pick, said the winning culture Wonewoc-Center has built made her extremely hopeful for next season.

Kelsey Justman said: “I think the beginning of our seasons always show that it doesn’t matter how you start, it matters how you finish. I’m just excited for what the future holds.”

So is Nikki Justman.

“We are a true Division 4 school. … The fact these girls can be the leaders for other girls in that situation is a fantastic thing,” Nikki Justman said. “We are small and we got here, and they need to know it’s possible.”