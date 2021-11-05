Wonewoc-Center volleyball can't prolong first-ever state berth with Div. 4 semifinal loss

The Macks took over from there however, rattling off a 7-1 run to stretch their lead to 16-8. The Wolves did their best to reel them in from there, pulling within two twice down the stretch at 21-19 and 22-20 following a Kelsey Justman kill, but the Macks never let them claw any closer.

An opening slump truly turned the tide on the second set as McDonell Central cruised out a 14-3 lead. Back-to-back kills by senior Nicole Totzke inched the Wolves back within 17-11, but it was too little too late as the Macks ultimately put things away.

Despite dropping the first two sets, the Wolves didn’t back up the tent, little Nikki Justman’s surprise.

“Just that drive and feeling of ‘Yeah, we’re down two sets, but it doesn’t mean we still can’t win this.’ We just want to keep going; we want to be the best,” senior Shelby Justman said.

Wonewoc-Center indeed did its best to turn things around, but another slump midway through the third set put the Wolves down for good. A kill by Kelsey Justman cut an early deficit to 6-5 for the Wolves, but it was all McDonell Central from there.