Wonewoc-Center volleyball can't prolong first-ever state berth with Div. 4 semifinal loss

GREEN BAY — Adversity played little factor on the Wonewoc-Center prep volleyball team down the homestretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.
The Wolves shrugged off a number of challenges en route to their first-ever WIAA Division 4 state tournament appearance in program history. It proved to be too much handle in Friday’s Div. 4 state semifinal match against Chippewa Falls McDonell Central as Wonewoc-Center suffered a season-ending 25-21, 25-19, 25-11 sweep at the Resch Center.
Sophomore Kelsey Justman had a match-high 12 kills while sophomore Jaelyn Stowe had 21 assists in the loss to the Macks.
“I liked how we came out in the first couples with some fight. I thought we played very competitively the first two sets, and not so much the third,” Wonewoc-Center coach Nikki Justman said. “They played a good game; we needed to be able to make less errors and we did not.
“But it’s been an awesome experience to be here.”
Those errors came at the net as the Wolves finished with a combined .056 hitting percentage, well below the .397 mark set by the Macks, who didn’t have a single attacker with double-digit kills but were bolstered by five girls with at least five putaways apiece.
That depth ultimately wore down the third-seeded Wolves (26-5), but not without a good effort first. Wonewoc-Center went toe-to-toe with No. 2 McDonell Central (27-2) throughout the opening stages of the first set as the Wolves trailed just 9-7 after a Kelsey Justman ace.
The Macks took over from there however, rattling off a 7-1 run to stretch their lead to 16-8. The Wolves did their best to reel them in from there, pulling within two twice down the stretch at 21-19 and 22-20 following a Kelsey Justman kill, but the Macks never let them claw any closer.
An opening slump truly turned the tide on the second set as McDonell Central cruised out a 14-3 lead. Back-to-back kills by senior Nicole Totzke inched the Wolves back within 17-11, but it was too little too late as the Macks ultimately put things away.
Despite dropping the first two sets, the Wolves didn’t back up the tent, little Nikki Justman’s surprise.
“Just that drive and feeling of ‘Yeah, we’re down two sets, but it doesn’t mean we still can’t win this.’ We just want to keep going; we want to be the best,” senior Shelby Justman said.
Wonewoc-Center indeed did its best to turn things around, but another slump midway through the third set put the Wolves down for good. A kill by Kelsey Justman cut an early deficit to 6-5 for the Wolves, but it was all McDonell Central from there.
The Macks responded with a 15-1 run, including seven aces, to cruise to a 21-6 lead and never looked back. Totzke added five kills while Shelby Justman chipped in four. Meanwhile, four different players had a half-dozen kills for McDonell Central, which ate up the Wolves from the service line with a combined 16 aces, including seven by Abby Bresina, to earn a place in Saturday’s championship match.
The Macks will play fourth-seeded Wabeo/Laona after the Rebels took down top-seeded Monticello in four sets, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19.
While their state trip was brief, the Wolves have plenty to be proud of. Wonewoc-Center rattled off 13 straight wins en route to state, and in the process snapped a 16-year Scenic Bluffs Conference title drought and a 10-year regional championship slump.
More important than those successes in Nikki Justman’s mind however, are the smaller moments.
“I think our memories are just the little moments that you have on the bus, where silly things happen … those little things are going to stay with them forever,” she said. “It would have been fantastic to play for a gold ball, but these memories just alone of, ‘Look at what you’ve done. Look at what you’ve done in the last month. You’ve accomplished so much in the past month.’”
The Wonewoc-Center community certainly took notice and showed out in full force against the Macks. Shelby Justman said that the support all season has helped push them to the big dance for the first time. It’s certainly helped shake the connotation smaller, rural communities may have in Totzke’s mind.
“All the people say that small towns have its disadvantages, but I think the small town environment really works for us,” she said.
And the team-wide culture change has definitely changed the trajectory of a fledgling program that just years ago went an entire season without winning a set. Nikki Justman hopes the first-ever state appearance can help make sure those days are long gone.
“It’s such a huge moment, not just for the group that’s here, but for all the little kids in the stands,” she said. “When you walk the hallway into the gym, all of these kids are hanging posters saying ‘I want to be like you. I want to be like you.’
“That itself creates a little bit of drive in those younger kids, so I think as volleyball comes up, I can only see good things. We’ve worked really hard to ignite that passion in those younger kids, so I’m excited to see what’s coming up next.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.