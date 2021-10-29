Wonewoc-Center volleyball on brink of first-ever state berth with sectional semifinal win over Bangor

Riding high off their first regional final in a decade, the Wonewoc-Center prep volleyball team showed no sign of slowing down Thursday.

The top-seeded Wolves continued to roll, knocking off Scenic Bluffs Conference rival Bangor in four sets in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal match at Cashton High School.

Senior Nicole Totzke had a team-high 18 kills and nine blocks, while sophomore Kelsey Justman tallied 17 kills to help the Wolves (25-4) advance to their first sectional final since at least 2000. Wonewoc-Center will meet fellow No. 1 seed Highland Saturday with its first-ever trip to state on the line.

The Cardinals (25-4) rolled to a 25-21, 27-25, 25-17 sweep over Potosi on Thursday.

The Wolves, who split their regular season meetings with Bangor, found themselves behind after a 25-21 loss in the opening set. Wonewoc-Center was nearly pushed the brink of a a 2-sets-to-none hole in the second, but was able to grind out a 25-21 win of its own.

That second set win helped propel the Wolves from there as they rolled to a 25-16 win in the third set and polished things off with a 25-20 victory in the fourth.