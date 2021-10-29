 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wonewoc-Center volleyball on brink of first-ever state berth with sectional semifinal win over Bangor
0 Comments
alert
PREP VOLLEYBALL | WONEWOC-CENTER 3, BANGOR 1

Wonewoc-Center volleyball on brink of first-ever state berth with sectional semifinal win over Bangor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kelsey Justman (copy)

Wonewoc-Center sophomore Kelsey Justman attacks a ball during a Scenic Bluffs Conference match against Bangor last season. Justman and the Wolves topped the Cardinals in four sets, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20, on Thursday night in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal to move within one game of the program's first-ever state tournament appearance.

 CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS ARCHIVES

Riding high off their first regional final in a decade, the Wonewoc-Center prep volleyball team showed no sign of slowing down Thursday.

The top-seeded Wolves continued to roll, knocking off Scenic Bluffs Conference rival Bangor in four sets in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal match at Cashton High School.

Wonewoc-Center volleyball captures regional title; Juneau County football teams 0-3 in playoff openers

Senior Nicole Totzke had a team-high 18 kills and nine blocks, while sophomore Kelsey Justman tallied 17 kills to help the Wolves (25-4) advance to their first sectional final since at least 2000. Wonewoc-Center will meet fellow No. 1 seed Highland Saturday with its first-ever trip to state on the line.

The Cardinals (25-4) rolled to a 25-21, 27-25, 25-17 sweep over Potosi on Thursday.

The Wolves, who split their regular season meetings with Bangor, found themselves behind after a 25-21 loss in the opening set. Wonewoc-Center was nearly pushed the brink of a a 2-sets-to-none hole in the second, but was able to grind out a 25-21 win of its own.

Losses last spring, early this season have helped fuel Wonewoc-Center volleyball's magical run

That second set win helped propel the Wolves from there as they rolled to a 25-16 win in the third set and polished things off with a 25-20 victory in the fourth.

Along with Totzke and Justman, sophomore Jaelyn Stowe racked up 44 assists while sophomore Bryn Ertel chipped in six kills and five blocks.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Soaking rain in Northeast could exacerbate flooding issues

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News