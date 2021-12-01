Wonewoc-Center volleyball's Justman sisters, Royall's Marah Gruen lead area All-SBC selections

Similar to the Wolves’ top sister duo, Gruen was the go-to hitter at the center of the Panthers attack. The 5-foot-7 outside hitter piled up a team-high 383 kills as the lone Royall player in triple-digits thanks to a 32.0 kill percentage.

Gruen did much more than just swing however, adding a team-high 44 blocks to go along with a second-best 294 digs and 34 aces to help Royall finish the year 13-15 overall, including 8-6 in league play. The Panthers saw their season come to a close with a three-set loss to the Wolves in a Div. 4 regional semifinal.

Along with the trio of first team selections, three area players garnered second-team picks in Wonewoc-Center’s Nicole Totzke and Jaelyn Stowe, as well as Royall sophomore Brooklyn Gruen.

Totzke, a senior middle blocker, was the third part of the Wolves’ three-headed attacking monster as she finished second behind Kelsey Justman with 250 kills (42.1 kill %, .269 hitting %). She also led Wonewoc-Center with 70 blocks, including 59 solo stuffs, as well as 65 aces.