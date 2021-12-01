Wonewoc-Center volleyball's Justman sisters, Royall's Marah Gruen lead area All-SBC selections

It was a howling good season for the Wonewoc-Center prep volleyball team this fall.
The Wolves captured their first-ever WIAA Division 4 sectional title after winning their first regional championship in a decade and finishing alone atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference for the first time since 2005.
The accolades kept coming with the league’s postseason awards as sophomore Kelsey Justman was named the league’s Player of the Year to lead a deep group of area selections. Kelsey Justman was joined by her elder sister Shelby Justman as a first-team pick alongside Royall sophomore Marah Gruen.
Bangor seniors Madisyn Herman and Taylor Jacobson, as well as Hillsboro senior Malia Liska and freshman Michelyn Hansen rounded out the league’s first team.
Kelsey Justman played a major role in how the Wolves, who finished the season 26-5 overall, including 12-2 in league play, reached the Div. 4 state semifinals where they suffered a three-set loss to eventual state champion Chippewa Falls McDonell Central. The outside hitter racked up a team-high 282 kills behind a team-best 43.1 kill percentage and a .287 hitting percentage.
Kelsey Justman also had a second-best 68 service aces to go along with 15 blocks on the year.
Shelby Justman added even more firepower to the Wolves attack piling up 199 kills of her own with a 41.8 kill percentage and a .269 hitting percentage. The senior, who plans to play softball at Northland College next year, added 64 aces and a third-best 47 blocks.
Similar to the Wolves’ top sister duo, Gruen was the go-to hitter at the center of the Panthers attack. The 5-foot-7 outside hitter piled up a team-high 383 kills as the lone Royall player in triple-digits thanks to a 32.0 kill percentage.
Gruen did much more than just swing however, adding a team-high 44 blocks to go along with a second-best 294 digs and 34 aces to help Royall finish the year 13-15 overall, including 8-6 in league play. The Panthers saw their season come to a close with a three-set loss to the Wolves in a Div. 4 regional semifinal.
Along with the trio of first team selections, three area players garnered second-team picks in Wonewoc-Center’s Nicole Totzke and Jaelyn Stowe, as well as Royall sophomore Brooklyn Gruen.
Totzke, a senior middle blocker, was the third part of the Wolves’ three-headed attacking monster as she finished second behind Kelsey Justman with 250 kills (42.1 kill %, .269 hitting %). She also led Wonewoc-Center with 70 blocks, including 59 solo stuffs, as well as 65 aces.
Stowe helped fuel the Wolves’ offensive firepower as the sophomore setter dished out 743 assists on the season, eclipsing the 1,000-career mark already with just 38 errors on the year. She played her own role in the attack though, leading a strong serving Wonewoc-Center rotation with 81 aces and a 96.0 serve percentage.
Brooklyn Gruen played a similar role for the Panthers as she delivered 569 assists on the year with just 37 ball handling errors. She wasn’t a one trick pony however, adding a third-best 193 digs, 29 aces and 27 blocks, as well as 56 kills of her own.
Coupled with the top six honorees, six more area players garnered honorable mention status, led by the Wolves’ Bryn Ertel and the Panthers’ Makayla Martin. Ertel added 61 kills and 43 blocks for Wonewoc-Center, while Martin led Royall with 323 digs while chipping in 45 assists, 20 aces, 18 blocks and 18 kills.
New Lisbon and Necedah each had a pair of players earn honorable mention recognition, with Libby Rogers and Hailey Remm representing the Rockets, and Paige Uksas and Marysta Saylor leading the Cardinals.
Rogers was key in all facets for New Lisbon, which finished the season 7-18 overall, including 2-12 in league play. The outside hitter led the Rockets in both kills (145) and aces (37), while adding a second-best 85 digs and 15 blocks.
Remm added depth to the New Lisbon attack with 52 kills and added 49 assists, 22 aces and 20 blocks.
Saylor, a junior outside hitter, and Uksas, a senior setter, helped lead the Cardinals attack as Necedah ended the season 3-21 overall, including 3-11 in conference play.