Why Columbia County high school curling teams look poised for another strong state showing

As rich as the curling tradition of Columbia County is, there’s currently a renaissance at the high school level.

The county’s four schools — Portage, Pardeeville, Poynette and Lodi — have combined for 6 of the last 10 boys and girls state championships. That run of success reached new heights last season as they were responsible for all of the hardware at the abbreviated event.

The Bulldogs topped the Warriors on the girls side, 5-4, to win their first championship since 2006. Meanwhile, Poynette captured its second straight boys championship by beating Portage, 8-4.

While the state championships return to their traditional format with 16 teams per gender broken into four groups for round robin play this winter, more gold and silver is definitely within reach. Each of the county’s seven competing teams — Lodi didn’t field a boys team this winter — are seeded in the top-five of their respective genders, setting the table for another dominant showing on the state’s brightest stage.

“I’m very happy to see the Southern Conference, all four schools, do so well this year,” Portage girls coach Jim Shlimovitz said. “We’ve had such good competition this year and it’s really going to show when we get up to Wausau on Friday.”

“We’ve got five curling clubs in Columbia County alone, which is unheard of anywhere in the world, so I think it’s great we have four strong programs that are making curling a part of their high schools and doing a lot with it,” Pardeeville coach Amanda Seichter added.

Things were especially grueling on the girls side as the Warriors, Bulldogs, Pumas and Blue Devils each earned a share of the league title with matching 3-3 records. In the end it was reigning champion Pardeeville that was the top beneficiary as the Bulldogs earned the No. 2 seed behind No. 1 Wausau West.

Pardeeville also has the benefit by returning three-quarters of its championship rink from last year, led by skip Kylee Barden. She’s joined by fellow returnees Maddy Anderson (third) and Illy McGuire (second), while led Brooke Leudtke and alternate Jade Brinks rounds out the group.

On top of that continuity, Seichter knows having a former Wisconsin state junior curling champion like Barden is a luxury for the Bulldogs.

“It’s just nice to know she has that leadership and mentality where she’s playing at a higher level. She can bring that to help her teammates out and grow throughout the year, and then hopefully state this weekend,” she said.

It’s a luxury that isn’t exclusive to the Bulldogs however. The fifth-seeded Warriors also return skip Lauren Hein, who captured state juniors gold alongside Barden. The senior was part of last year’s runner-up team and will be leaned on heavily by Shlimovitz to provide a guiding hand for state debutants Gracie Kohn (third), Sophia Brom (second) and Marissa Przybyl (lead).

“She’s running the team now, she’s going to be calling the shots and she understands the game and how to play it,” Shlimovitz said of Hein, who is familiar with the ice at the Wausau Curling Club.

“She understands what the pressure is, how to play with the pressure and that’s a huge asset in curling.”

It’ll be necessary as the Warriors are in the same round robin group as Lodi, led by skip Aryn Attoe. She’s joined by Jessica Brisky (third), Emma Lochner (second), Allyson Lochner (lead) and Paige Sweat (alternate).

Meanwhile, the Poynette girls are the top-seeded rink in Group C comprised of Teagan Thurston (skip), Savannah Koch (third), Abby Klink (second), Jess Riedasch (lead) and Kailee Fox (alternate).

On the boys side, the defending champion Pumas are the top ranked area team after garnering the No. 2 spot behind Wausau West. Poynette is the No. 1 team in Group B and led by skip Matthew Lannoye and third Clayton Nehls.

The pair were part of last season’s championship team as the rink’s lead and second, respectively. Coach Mike Thurston said the pair has really stepped into the new leadership roles this year in helping guide second Brody Weichmann and lead Landon Brodeur.

“They’re teaching the younger curlers how to do things and it definitely shows,” he said.

Right behind the Pumas are third-seeded Pardeeville and fourth-seeded Portage. The Bulldogs and Warriors are the top teams in groups C and D, respectively.

Captaining the Pardeeville rink is skip Kelby Crotty, who is joined by Alex Kuhn (third), Kian Moe (second), Levi Johnansen (lead) and Trevor Meissner (alternate). Meanwhile, Emmett Benck is back to skip the Warriors after playing lead on last year’s runner-up rink.

He’s joined by third Andrew Charles, second Jack Zander, lead Jed Hoege and alternate Ethan Macomber.

Similar to the girls regular season, the boys was hotly contested Mike Thurston knows can only help them starting with Friday’s opening two matches.

“I think having good competition in our conference really helps us prepare, because when you have some of the best teams in your conference it makes you better,” he said.

With the teams spread across three separate groups in both genders, there’s a good chance that over half of the semifinal teams hail from Columbia County. For Seichter, it will just continue to show the area’s strong love of the game.

“I think it just goes to show we’re a pretty strong curling community down here,” she said. “I think that funnels down to the curling club because they see excitement with the juniors and then they start to get excited and want to try it out.”

