Why Mel Dow savors his new WIAA role ahead of first girls wrestling state tournament

“That was the benefit of coming into this role from an athletic director’s perspective, where I was able to see things that I knew were out there at the school level that they wanted to address,” Dow said. “One was communication. We are trying to be more transparent and also receptive to two-way dialogue in communication.”

Hauser said she didn’t think communication was a problem in the past, but wanted to emphasize it.

Emphasis on service

She said the WIAA “always has been a service organization. One of the visions I shared with the (WIAA Board of Control) was to really prioritize that. That that will be our focus this year — to getting back to really making sure our membership really understands 'that we are here to serve you.’’’

Said Dow: “That is what this office is about. We are here to serve. We want to provide the opportunities for kids in education-based athletics. Every day is a new day to provide that opportunity.”

Dow said he hopes the WIAA can help with making athletic directors’ lives become more efficient.