Why Portage is optimistic adding 3 'motivators' as coaches

There is a high level of optimism surrounding Portage High School athletics with the addition of three new varsity head coaches.

“I feel blessed we got three quality candidates to work with our student-athletes,” Portage AD Ed Carlson said about filling the roles when he saw over 500 positions open online. “They’re positive people. ... They understand the complete student-athlete. They know how important academics are and they are just being involved with all the other things.

“That’s what you want. You want the coach to not only be a mentor in the sport, but you want them to mold the students into the best people they can be. These are three individuals that I 100% believe are going to do that.”

Dan Rolling will take over the boys soccer program, Dyke Justin will coach girls swimming, and Connie Wampler will coach volleyball.

Carlson said he felt like all three candidates will be great motivators for their programs.

“One of the things you look for in a coach is another voice to listen to,” Carlson said. “All three of them are not only going to motivate, they’re going to listen, they’re willing to sit down with their athletes and willing to be just a shoulder for them and help them with their issues that might be going on. I think they understand they want them to be the best and giving them opportunities to be the best. They’re encouraging them to take advantages if there are opportunities. They don’t want them to have regrets.”

Another thing Carlson said he found similar in all three coaches is that they’re all passionate about the sport they’re coaching and they’re all positive influencers.

Rolling spent the last eight seasons coaching the junior varsity girls soccer team under varsity coach Katherine Mayne. He will take over for the varsity boys team after Cody Mayne stepped down this past season.

Rolling said he wants to continue to build on the numbers the Portage/Poynette co-op has built since last season.

“The past few years the numbers have been pretty low for the boys,” Rolling, who has been a player, coach or referee for the last 45 years, said. “Cody came in last year and the numbers doubled immediately. We had 40-plus kids out there.

"A lot of it had to do with both Cody and Kathy are teachers within the school district. These kids knew Cody and when they heard he was going to take over, they were excited to be out there with him because they knew who he was and the type of person he was. I’m really excited about continuing that and I want to make sure that the program continues to build and we keep those numbers there and we keep that excitement there. I’m really hoping I can carry on what he started last year.”

Carlson said he can see the success coming from the soccer program under Rolling's guidance.

“He’s a positive guy and he’s constantly working on not only making better soccer players, but better humans,” Carlson said. “He’s somebody that’s going to work hard. He’s going to be involved with the youth and try to build the soccer program.”

Wampler was an assistant coach for volleyball the past eight seasons before being promoted. She is an at-risk teacher at the high school and current varsity softball coach.

“One of the things that Connie is going to bring to the table is not only Connie understand volleyball, but she understands how to coach, she understands how to motivate and she’s extremely organized and knows how to build a program,” Carlson said. “I look at what she’s going to bring to the table and we already see it in summer activities. You see the excitement and enthusiasm on the kids.

“She’s somebody that has been around Portage High School. Being the softball coach, a lot of these girls are multiple-sport athletes and the continuity she’s going to give is going to be outstanding.”

Carlson said Justin has a wealth of experience in swimming. He swam at North Michigan University from 1972-75. He also coached several YMCA teams, a variety of club teams and won a state championship as an assistant coach during his 30-plus years around the sport.

“You know you say you’re a lifelong learner and Dyke embodies that,” Carlson said. “Dyke is somebody that constantly wants to go to clinics and understand the latest techniques and strokes. One of the things he asked me in the interview is, ‘I’d like to go to this Michael Phelps clinic, can we go to that?’ It shows ... he’s still trying to learn the latest techniques and get better as a coach.”

Carlson said the swim program’s numbers are down and Justin is right for the job because he’s going to help build the youth program to gain popularity from the ground up.

“He’s going to work extremely hard to build that program,” Carlson said. “He’s already involved with our youth program. As soon as he was hired, he made the contact to reach the youth program. ... What a great bridge that is going to be. Again, you build programs from the ground up. He’s just somebody that loves the sport of swimming.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

