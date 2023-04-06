Fall River was awarded a WIAA Sportsmanship Award for boys basketball when recipients of the team awards for the 2023 winter state tournaments were announced Thursday.

McFarland in girls basketball, the Middleton co-op (Madison Metro Lynx) in girls hockey and Royall in boys basketball also were recognized with honorable mention awards.

The WIAA, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance, chose the recipients.

Winners were Fall River in boys basketball, Hartford in gymnastics, Baldwin-Woodville in team wrestling, Albany in girls basketball and the De Pere co-op in girls hockey. Boys hockey did not have a recipient.

Fall River returned to the boys basketball state tournament for the first time in 23 years. The sportsmanship demonstrated by both the team and school community earned Fall River the award, according to a WIAA news release.

It was the first time Fall River has been selected for the award. The third-seeded Pirates dropped a 66-62 decision to second-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonell Catholic in a WIAA Division 5 semifinal at the Kohl Center.

Schools receiving honorable mention were Brillion, Lakeside Lutheran, Neenah, Royall and Whitehall.

In girls basketball, Albany was the award winner after making its first appearance at state. Honorable mention recognition went to McFarland, Colfax, McDonell Central Catholic and Wabeno/Laona. McFarland fell to eventual champion Green Bay Notre Dame in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals.

The De Pere co-op (the Bay Area Ice Bears), consisting of 11 schools, won the award for girls hockey after winning the state title.

The fourth-seeded Metro Lynx, who received honorable mention, fell to the top-seeded Ice Bears 4-1 in a semifinal.

Hartford, which placed fourth in Division 1, was the recipient in gymnastics. Chippewa Falls, Franklin/Muskego. Glendale Nicolet and West Bend West received honorable mention recognition.

Sportsmanship evaluations and staff observations at the state team wrestling tournament led to the selection of Baldwin-Woodville, which had enthusiastic fan support and sportsmanship efforts by the coach and participants.

Evansville, Cedar Grove-Belgium, Luxemburg-Casco, Mukwonago, Shiocton and Stratford received honorable mention.

According to the WIAA, the sportsmanship award is presented to one school and community in each of the state team tournaments that exhibits exemplary sportsmanship. The award recipients were determined by the sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators.

Award winners receive a trophy and banner in recognition of the honor. Schools receiving honorable mention are acknowledged with a certificate of recognition.