Wonewoc-Center volleyball continues hot start; Mauston boys soccer finding its groove

Despite getting swept, it was the first time the Cardinals (1-7, 1-2) have taken a set in a five-set match this season and a step in the right direction as they look to earn their first win next Tuesday at Cashton.

Rounding out area teams, New Lisbon remains empty in the win column in SBC play after suffering a three-set loss to title contender Bangor on Tuesday.

After winning its opening match of the season against Melrose-Mindoro, the Rockets dropped each of its next eight matches, including SBC tilts to Necedah, Hillsboro and Wonewoc-Center. New Lisbon snapped that skid with a 25-14, 22-25, 15-9 win over Green Lake/Princeton in last Saturday’s Adams-Friendship Invite, but that momentum quickly slipped against Bangor on Tuesday.

New Lisbon (2-9, 0-3) will try to get back in the win column on Thursday when it hosts Cashton.

Mauston boys soccer runs unbeaten streak to three

Following a lopsided 7-2 loss to Portage/Poynette on Aug. 30, the Mauston boys soccer team appears to have found its groove.

Since their five-goal loss to the United, the Golden Eagles have reeled off a three-game unbeaten run, including a 5-0 victory over Nekoosa on Monday at Olson Middle School.

Along with its shutout over the Papermakers, Mauston earned a 4-0 win over West Salem Coulee Christian/Providence on Sept. 9 and played to a 2-2 draw with the Prairie du Chien tri-op on Sept. 11. The Golden Eagles will try to run their unbeaten streak to four on Thursday when they host Adams-Friendship on Thursday.

