Wonewoc-Center volleyball continues hot start; Mauston boys soccer finding its groove

The Wonewoc-Center volleyball team continued its hot start to the year this week as the Wolves swept Necedah, 25-17, 25-13, 25-10, to move to 3-1 in Scenic Bluffs Conference play.
Wonewoc-Center were led by the sister duo of Kelsey and Shelby Justman, who had 13 and 11 kills, respectively. Nicole Totzke added eight kills while Jaelyn Stowe had 33 assists and five aces in the win over the Cardinals.
The victory followed a strong showing at last Saturday’s Sparta Invite as the Wolves went 4-2. Facing some much larger schools. Wonewoc-Center logged sweeps over Eau Claire North, Altoona and Hillsboro, while grinding out a three-set victory over fellow Juneau County foe Mauston.
The Wolves didn’t have an answer for Fall Creek however as they suffered a pair of sweeps at the champion hands of the champion Crickets. Wonewoc-Center, which moved to 8-3 on the year, will host Royall on Thursday looking to avenge a 3-1 loss to the Panthers on Aug. 30 and hand the defending league champions their first SBC loss.
Speaking of Royall, the Panthers are starting to find a groove following some early season struggles.
After opening the season 1-4, Royall is 4-2 in its last six games, including a pair of wins at last Thursday’s Bangor double dual. The Panthers (5-6, 3-0) rolled to a 25-11, 25-12, 25-14 sweep over Brookwood in their opening match and later grinded out a 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-12 win over Necedah in the second match of the night.
Despite getting swept, it was the first time the Cardinals (1-7, 1-2) have taken a set in a five-set match this season and a step in the right direction as they look to earn their first win next Tuesday at Cashton.
Rounding out area teams, New Lisbon remains empty in the win column in SBC play after suffering a three-set loss to title contender Bangor on Tuesday.
After winning its opening match of the season against Melrose-Mindoro, the Rockets dropped each of its next eight matches, including SBC tilts to Necedah, Hillsboro and Wonewoc-Center. New Lisbon snapped that skid with a 25-14, 22-25, 15-9 win over Green Lake/Princeton in last Saturday’s Adams-Friendship Invite, but that momentum quickly slipped against Bangor on Tuesday.
New Lisbon (2-9, 0-3) will try to get back in the win column on Thursday when it hosts Cashton.
Mauston boys soccer runs unbeaten streak to three
Following a lopsided 7-2 loss to Portage/Poynette on Aug. 30, the Mauston boys soccer team appears to have found its groove.
Since their five-goal loss to the United, the Golden Eagles have reeled off a three-game unbeaten run, including a 5-0 victory over Nekoosa on Monday at Olson Middle School.
Along with its shutout over the Papermakers, Mauston earned a 4-0 win over West Salem Coulee Christian/Providence on Sept. 9 and played to a 2-2 draw with the Prairie du Chien tri-op on Sept. 11. The Golden Eagles will try to run their unbeaten streak to four on Thursday when they host Adams-Friendship on Thursday.