WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie alum Eddie Smith has NCAA title run taken out of his hands

"The main one for competition is 'fight and effort.' Don't worry about the result, just worry about giving your 100% effort. Fighting the entire time for your team. Even if you don't feel like it, it's bigger than you, it's more important than you, because you're doing it for your team and for your brothers."

"It was going great," Eddie said of his senior season. "We beat Wartburg... that was insane, I couldn't believe that. And at the regional tournament, we beat Wartburg again and had eight national qualifiers, which is our record and I think we beat the regional points record too. Those are too huge things, and I felt great going into the national tournament. It was a great season."

"I definitely got a lot more confident in myself and gained the ability go harder for a longer period of time," Eddie said of his development at Loras. "In high school, you pin a lot of guys. In college, pretty much every match is tough. You have to be ready to get up for every match, and that's not easy to do at all. But you have to, otherwise you're going to lose — and I hate losing. It forced me to get tougher, otherwise you kind of have to be resigned to the fact that you're not going to be that good. Because you come in and, unless you're a phenom, you're getting your butt kicked. So it's 'alright, I have to resign to getting my butt kicked for the next four years, or I have to take the steps to improve myself and do what I want to do.'"