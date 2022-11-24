28 Wiscnews-area wrestlers to know this winter

Practice has been going on since Nov. 14 for high school wrestling in Wisconsin.

Last season was exciting and with the amount of talent returning this year, the 2022-2023 is sure to be just as exhilarating with the potential to have first meets the day after Thanksgiving.

All of them will be prepping for regionals on Feb. 11 and sectionals on Feb. 18. The individual state tournament will be held Feb. 23-25 at the Kohl Center in Madison. Team sectionals will be held Feb. 14 and the state tournament will March 3-4.

Here are the wrestlers to know about this season.

Levi Ness, sr., Lodi

Weight class: 106 or 113.

Something to know: He’s a returning regional champion. He won 35 matches last season, 16 by pins.

Quotable: Lodi coach Cody Endres said: “Levi Ness had an incredible breakout season last year. Levi also won a regional title and placed near the top of many individual tournaments he competed in. Having Levi at 106 helps jumpstart our team in duals and tournaments as he gets things rolling for us right away. He has improved tremendously each year in our program and he will continue to this year as well.

Treynor Curtin, so., Reedsburg

Weight class: 106.

Something to know: Finished third at sectionals with a 38-6 record last season. Regional champion and Badger Conference champion.

Quotable: Reedsburg coach Rob Bautch said: “He’s a very hard worker. He puts in the extra time in the offseason. He’s a great practice partner for all of our lighter weights.”

Drake Gosda, jr., Mauston/Necedah

Weight class: 113.

Something to know: State qualifier with a 34-12 record.

Avery Femrite, so., Beaver Dam

Weight class: 113.

Something to know: Sectional qualifier with a 31-16 record.

Jack Nichols, jr., Wisconsin Dells

Weight class: 120.

Something to know: Sectional qualifier with a 28-13 record.

Peyton Oberg, so., Baraboo

Weight class: 120.

Something to know: Sectional qualifier with a 32-12 record.

Camdon Schultz, sr., Baraboo

Weight class: 126.

Something to know: A four-year varsity wrestler.

Quotable: Baraboo coach Alex Knipp said: “He’s committed to ending his season on a high note.”

Ashton Meister, so., Poynette

Weight class: 126.

Something to know: Sectional qualifier with a 33-12 record.

Owen Breunig, sr, Lodi

Weight class: 132 or 138.

Something to know: Returning regional champion had 32 victories. Finished with 20 pins last season.

Quotable: Lodi coach Cody Endres said: “Owen Breunig really wrestled well towards the middle and the end of the season last year after a tough start to the season. Owen put in a lot of extra time and hard work during the season to improve to the level in which he was at. He will be motivated after placing fourth at sectionals last season.”

Caleb Mackey, so., Pardeeville

Weight class: 132.

Something to know: Sectional qualifier with a 27-14 record.

Ethan Johnson, sr., Horicon

Weight class: 138.

Something to know: Third at regionals with a 19-11 record.

Joe Beavers, so., Hustisford

Weight class: 138 or 145.

Something to know: Sectional qualifier finished with a 19-11 record.

James Amacher, sr., Poynette

Weight class: 145.

Something to know: State qualifier with a 45-7 record.

Anthony Nighbor, sr., Waupun

Weight class: 145.

Something to know: State qualifier finished 31-9.

Logan Olmsted, jr., Rio co-op

Weight class: 152.

Something to know: Trailways Conference champion at 152 pounds and sectional qualifier who took fourth at the Greco State Meet.

Quotable: Rio co-op coach Eric Krivanek said: “Logan looks to build off of a strong sophomore season with an even better junior season and a trip to state.”

William Becker, so., Pardeeville

Weight class: 152.

Something to know: Second at sectionals and a state qualifier with a 34-7 record.

Zane Licht, sr., Lodi

Weight class: 152 or 160.

Something to know: Won a state championship, finishing 50-1. He set the program record for most team points in a single season and is committed to North Dakota State.

Quotable: Lodi coach Cody Endres said: “Zane has goals to break the program's all-time single-season takedown record this upcoming season. Zane is a returning team captain and the leader of this program.”

Easton Hull, sr., Waupun

Weight class: 160.

Something to know: Two-time state qualifier and two-time academic All-State.

Quotable: Waupun coach Brady Huenink said: “Easton is a vital wrestler to our team. He is a hard worker and is a great role model for anyone else to follow in our room. Coaching him the past three years has been a privilege and I know all the coaches will cherish the last year we have with him. We are so excited to see him compete this year and I know he is looking to build on his success last year by not only qualifying for the individual state tournament, but placing as well. We chose him as one of our captains this year through his work ethic and the good example he sets for everyone else. He has only chosen to wrestle at the collegiate level at UW-Stevens Point.”

Devin Judd, sr., Reedsburg

Weight class: 170.

Something to know: State qualifier finished 39-12. He was third at the Badger Conference and second at both regionals and sectionals last season.

Quotable: Reedsburg coach Rob Bautch said: “He’s a great overall team leader, both on the mat and in practice. His wrestling excels due to his drive for the sport.”

Mason Lane, jr., Lodi

Weight class: 170 or 182.

Something to know: 2022 regional champion finished 27-14.

Quotable: Lodi coach Cody Endres said: “Mason Lane wrestled really hard for us last season as a sophomore at an upper weight. Mason also beat some ranked guys and will be looking to take a big jump this season. After having a phenomenal football season, Mason will look to continue that success on the mat this season as a team leader within our program as he chases his team and individual wrestling goals.”

Dalton Hoehn, sr., Mauston/Necedah

Weight class: 182.

Something to know: Finished 36-8 and fourth at sectionals.

Alex Katers, sr., Sauk Prairie

Weight class: 182.

Something to know: Sectional qualifier.

Quotable: Sauk Prairie coach Matt Gaffney said: “Alex is one of our captains and a great leader. He has set his goals high for his senior season.”

Joseph LaRoche, sr., Rio co-op

Weight class: 195.

Something to know: Trailways Conference champion at 195 pounds.

Quotable: Rio co-op coach Eric Krivanek said: “Joseph is the lone senior on the team. He looks to finish his high school wrestling campaign with a trip to state.”

Luke Statz, sr., Baraboo

Weight class: 195.

Something to know: Qualified for state.

Quotable: Baraboo coach Alex Knipp said: “Exceptional leader on and off the mat.”

Jack Tarnutzer, sr., Sauk Prairie

Weight class: 220.

Something to know: Sectional qualifier.

Quotable: Sauk Prairie coach Matt Gaffney said: “Jack is an extremely hard worker, had a great season last year, and am looking forward to seeing what he can do this year.”

Pierce Kristof, sr., Portage

Weight class: 220.

Something to know: Sectional qualifier finished seventh at the Badger Conference tournament and ended with 26 wins.

Quotable: Portage coach Mitch Beckett said: “Pierce is a great all-around athlete that continues to grow as a wrestler. He is primed to have a great season.”

Nolan Vils, sr., Sauk Prairie

Weight class: 285.

Something to know: Fourth at state last season.

Quotable: Sauk Prairie coach Matt Gaffney said: “Nolan is an important part of our lineup. He’s strong, athletic and gifted. I can almost always count on him for a pin.”

Jesus Gonzalez, jr., Reedsburg

Weight class: 285.

Something to know: Finished with a 37-10 record, placed third at the Badger Conference tournament and was a regional champion. Took second at sectionals and was a state qualifier.

Quotable: Reedsburg coach Rob Bautch said: “He’s relentless with a motor. He always puts in a full match, which helps transfer over to his teammates. He puts in a lot of offseason wrestling. He shows great leadership for an underclassman."