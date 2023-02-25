MADISON — Horicon’s Cyriana Reinwald was about 30 seconds away from driving home a loser at the WIAA state wrestling finals.

She trailed for most of the match against Fennimore junior Rachel Schauer until she scored two points on a reversal with 23 seconds left and rode her into a pine at 5 minutes, 59 seconds to reclaim the 165-pound title.

“Wrestling works in wondrous ways,” Reinwald said. “It’s not over until the match is actually over.”

Her coach, Joe Kern, was just happy she never gave up.

“It was a close one,” Kern said. “It came down to the wire. She’s the embodiment of resiliency and she just never quit. We talk about it just as we were about to walk out onto the mat, wrestle for 6 minutes. You don’t stop for 6 minutes and good things happen.”

Reinwald (19-1) and Schauer (10-3) had wrestled a dozen times since youth, so they knew each other wrestled in a similar style. Reinwald pinned Schauer in 5:09 during the state semifinals of last year’s first state tournament at the La Crosse Center.

Schauer pinned Reinwald in 5:45 during the quarterfinals of the Badger State Invite on Dec. 17, 2022.

“We wrestle in very similar ways,” Reinwald said. “It helps. We both do upper body and we’re both really good on top.”

Both girls took the first period to feel each other out before Schauer got a takedown with 57 seconds left in the second to go up 2-0.

Reinwald chose top to start the third period, which it took Schauer 1:19 to score a reversal to go up 4-0.

That’s when Reinwald took a gamble.

“She was very fast with her cradles,” Reinwald said. “I baited her and let her put me in a cradle. Then I just hopped right over her hips. It’s a last-chance (move).”

It didn’t surprise Kern because Reinwald’s intelligence is high.

“It shows the amount of mat time that she has,” he said. “With experience, she knew it was a situation where you had to go big. We were down by four points, so you need a reversal and a three-near fall to take the lead or get a pin. We were running out of time, so she knew she had to throw out a whole bag of tricks.”

The gamble worked and now Kern has the honor of coaching a two-time state champion.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I never thought I’d have an opportunity like this. To coach an individual like that who’s such a great person and who works her butt off, it’s simply amazing.”

Reinwald was still in shock, though.

“It’s honestly a blessing,” she said. “I never thought girls would even have a chance to compete in the state tournament for themselves. It’s a really cool feeling to know I can do it twice in a row. It helps me get a chance to go for a third and a fourth.”

