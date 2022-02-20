Are Lodi's Zane Licht and Portage's Lowell Arnold on collision course for state title bout?

A week after suffering a 4-3 loss to Lodi’s Zane Licht in the finals at regionals, Portage’s Lowell Arnold once again took the top-ranked junior to the limit.

The result, however, was the same.

Licht eked out a 6-4 overtime victory over Arnold in the championship bout at 152 pounds during Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional tournament at Richland Center High School, setting the stage for a potentially drama-soaked clash between the two at next weekend’s state tournament.

Arnold, ranked second in Div. 2 at 152 right behind Licht, according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, is 17-2 on the year, having been out the first two months because of an injury. His only two losses are to Licht.

The top three individuals in each weight class at each of the four sectionals earned state berths, meaning Arnold is moving on — he’ll just have to compete in the prelims Thursday evening rather than getting a bye into Friday’s quarterfinals.

Arnold was one of three state qualifiers for Portage, joining sectional champion Chase Beckett (126 pounds) and third-place Jack Callen (195).

Beckett was out hurt all of last year but was a state runner-up at 106 as a sophomore in 2020.

Meantime for Lodi, third-ranked Parker Heintz (113) and fifth-ranked Chandler Curtis (132) are also moving on as sectional champs while Wyatt Ripp (220) and Brock Beyer (heavyweight) make it five state qualifiers in all for the Blue Devils.

Ripp took second on Saturday while Beyer took third.

Over in Waupun at another Div. 2 sectional tournament, the hosts punched two tickets to the Kohl Center with middlweights Anthony Nighbor (145) and Easton Hull (152) advancing.

The 11th-ranked Nighbor ran into No. 1 ranked Caleb Meunier of Winneconne in the semifinals, losing by major decision, 14-2. Nighbor took second.

Hull, who lurks in the weeds behind Licht and Arnold in the No. 5 spot in the rankings, won the sectional title with a narrow 3-1 decision over Jaden Papenfus of Plymouth.

In Division 3 action, Trailways South champion and regional runner-up Horicon had six vying to make it to state but saw only Austin Zamorano (126) make it through what was a stacked sectional tournament at Dodgeland High School in Juneau.

Zamorano’s state berth is especially sweet for the senior considering he had to beat a nemesis in order to get it.

Markesan’s Carter Newton had beaten Zamorano in all four of their previous match-ups, but not in this one, as Zamorano won 6-2 in a consolation match-up that guaranteed Zamorano a top-three finish.

He would end up in third by rule, having lost to Reedsville’s Ayden Sebo in the semifinals prior to Sebo then losing in the finals.

Markesan’s Jaden Walker also was a third-place finisher at 182 pounds, the Hornets’ only state qualifier.

At that same sectional, Poynette had the best showing of any area team, advancing four on to state including Cash Stewart, the state champ at 120 pounds in 2020 who was a sectional champ on Saturday.

The other three Pumas to advance are James Amacher (145), Owen Bahr (170) and Jackson Geitner (heavyweight), the former a runner-up and the latter two making it to state as third-place finishers.

Pardeeville’s Will Becker was the runner-up at 152 pounds to round out area state qualifiers.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.