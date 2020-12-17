ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carter Newton, Markesan

Year in school: Junior.
Sports/Activities: Wrestling, cross country, fishing, hunting and showing livestock.
Most memorable sports moment: I would have to say winning conference as an individual my freshman year and winning conference as a team sophomore year in wrestling.
Game-day superstition: I don't really have any other then I like my socks to match my shoes.
Nickname: Newton or Newt.
Favorite sport: Wrestling.
Favorite sports team: Penn State, Badgers and Brewers.
Favorite athlete(s): American freestyle wrestler Bo Nickal.
Favorite movie: "The Kingsman."
Favorite book: "Heaven is for Real."
Favorite food: Chinese or Japanese food.
Favorite restaurant: HuHut.
Dream vacation: Go fishing on the ocean.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to face: Princeton.
Why do you like playing in sports? The competition and seeing all my hard work pay off.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t be afraid to try something new that is out of your comfort zone.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A truck, a car, a fishing boat and a wrestling room for the school.
What are three words that describe you? Fun, crazy and talkative.
Role models: Bo Nickal.
What songs do you listen to before a game? "Grinding All My Life" By Nipsey Hustle.
Pre-game meal: Protein bar, Uncrustable, water, pedialyte.
Game-day routine: Wake up, sometimes go for a run to get my metabolism going. After weigh-ins eat some food and drink some water. Warm up with the team. Watch a few matches then start warming up on my own getting ready for my own match.
