ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carter Newton, Markesan
Year in school: Junior.

Sports/Activities: Wrestling, cross country, fishing, hunting and showing livestock.

Most memorable sports moment: I would have to say winning conference as an individual my freshman year and winning conference as a team sophomore year in wrestling. 

Game-day superstition: I don't really have any other then I like my socks to match my shoes.

Nickname: Newton or Newt.

Favorite sport: Wrestling.

Favorite sports team: Penn State, Badgers and Brewers.

Favorite athlete(s): American freestyle wrestler Bo Nickal.

Favorite movie: "The Kingsman."

Favorite book: "Heaven is for Real."

Favorite food: Chinese or Japanese food.

Favorite restaurant: HuHut.

Dream vacation: Go fishing on the ocean.

Cats or dogs: Dogs.

Favorite team to face: Princeton.

Why do you like playing in sports? The competition and seeing all my hard work pay off.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t be afraid to try something new that is out of your comfort zone.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A truck, a car, a fishing boat and a wrestling room for the school.

What are three words that describe you? Fun, crazy and talkative.

Role models: Bo Nickal.

What songs do you listen to before a game? "Grinding All My Life" By Nipsey Hustle.

Pre-game meal: Protein bar, Uncrustable, water, pedialyte.

Game-day routine: Wake up, sometimes go for a run to get my metabolism going. After weigh-ins eat some food and drink some water. Warm up with the team. Watch a few matches then start warming up on my own getting ready for my own match.

