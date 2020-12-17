ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Carter Newton, Markesan

Favorite team to face: Princeton.

Why do you like playing in sports? The competition and seeing all my hard work pay off.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Don’t be afraid to try something new that is out of your comfort zone.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A truck, a car, a fishing boat and a wrestling room for the school.

What are three words that describe you? Fun, crazy and talkative.

Role models: Bo Nickal.

What songs do you listen to before a game? "Grinding All My Life" By Nipsey Hustle.

Pre-game meal: Protein bar, Uncrustable, water, pedialyte.

Game-day routine: Wake up, sometimes go for a run to get my metabolism going. After weigh-ins eat some food and drink some water. Warm up with the team. Watch a few matches then start warming up on my own getting ready for my own match.

