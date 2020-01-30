ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cole Slark, Markesan

Favorite opponent: Don’t really have one.

Who is your workout partner and how does he make you better? I wouldn’t say I have a favorite practice partner/workout partner because this year I have had the luxury of having a big team and I feel that practicing and working out with as many different guys will ultimately help me get better than if I went with just one, so I don’t really have a favorite.

What is your involvement with FFA? I am currently the treasurer for my FFA chapter.

Team goals for season: Win conference and win regionals.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: All winning is produced from time put in off the mat, court, field, etc., so make sure you’re putting in as much effort as possible in the offseason.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A new show trailer for my sheep, a new barn and the rest to a charity of some kind.

What are three words that describe you? Hardworking, competitive and respectful.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? J.J. Watt.