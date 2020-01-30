ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cole Slark, Markesan

Year in school: Junior.
Sports and activities: Football, wrestling, track, 4-H, FFA, and NHS.
Most memorable sports moment: Beating Princeton in a very close dual and winning conference dual championship last year for wrestling.
Game-day superstition: I feel like a lot of times I wrestle better in one singlet over the other.
Nickname: Cole Shark.
Favorite sport: Wrestling.
Favorite sports teams: Badgers and Packers.
Favorite athletes: New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and Badgers wrestler Cole Martin.
Favorite movie: “The Santa Clause.”
Favorite book: “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” by Rick Riordan.
Favorite food: Ice cream.
Favorite restaurant: Culvers.
Dream vacation: A trip to Canada or Alaska to go hunting or fishing.
You have free articles remaining.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite opponent: Don’t really have one.
Who is your workout partner and how does he make you better? I wouldn’t say I have a favorite practice partner/workout partner because this year I have had the luxury of having a big team and I feel that practicing and working out with as many different guys will ultimately help me get better than if I went with just one, so I don’t really have a favorite.
What is your involvement with FFA? I am currently the treasurer for my FFA chapter.
Team goals for season: Win conference and win regionals.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: All winning is produced from time put in off the mat, court, field, etc., so make sure you’re putting in as much effort as possible in the offseason.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A new show trailer for my sheep, a new barn and the rest to a charity of some kind.
What are three words that describe you? Hardworking, competitive and respectful.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? J.J. Watt.
Post high school plans: Go to college for something dealing with agriculture or money.
Role models: My mom and dad.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “We will Rock you” or “Till I Collapse.”
Pre-game meal: A cold sandwich and an orange.
Game-day routine: Before every match I have, I make sure I’m stretched out good, then about 10-15 minutes beforehand, I’ll start pacing and jumping around to get my mind ready.