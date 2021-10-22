Baraboo's Goorsky eyeing big jiu-jitsu match before turning attention to wrestling

All that effort has paid off. Connor reached the podium in all nine jiu-jitsu tournaments he competed in over the summer, including winning gold seven times. And he’s not just grappling with other 16-year-olds at these tournaments. As a blue belt, he’s frequently in adult divisions, taking down much older men on the local, statewide or national level.

“What has made me successful in jiu-jitsu has been my coach,” Connor said. “Filipe is a high-level black belt, who is a master of jiu-jitsu. He’s always there to help with whatever I need. He trains and rolls with me before and after class, and always has the right answers for my grappling questions. I also put in a lot of time and hard work on and off the mat.”

Barbosa approaches his training sessions with Connor a little differently these days.

“When we spar, I used to think of him just as a kid, ‘take it easy, don’t hurt him as much,’” Barbosa said. “The past year and a half, I treat him like a man. I really try to do my best with him. He’s really good. He’s really, really, really good. He deserves the spotlight. The fights he’s doing right now put him in the spotlight and put him out there. They elevate his name and obviously elevate the gym as well.”