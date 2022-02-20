 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP WRESTLING | WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL

Baraboo's Luke Statz takes second at sectionals to advance to state

SUN PRAIRIE – Baraboo junior Luke Statz knew who Wisconsin Rapids sophomore Ashton Fischer was when the two faced off in the 182-pound finals at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament at Sun Prairie High School.

Fischer (30-4), who's ranked eighth in Div. 1 at 182 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, had pinned Statz in 2 minutes, 9 seconds of the finals at regionals last week.

So Statz knew he was in for a tough match. He wound up losing by major decision 14-4 — but he still advanced to state with a second-place finish.

“I knew he was going to be strong,” Statz said. “I had to gas him out if I could, but I couldn’t. I tried to get on him with deep shots.”

Statz didn’t have a wrestle back because he had already pinned Holmen senior Dylan Liethen (6-5), the third-place finisher, in 2:21 earlier in the day in the semifinals.

“I’m excited. I’ve never gone to high school state,” Statz said. “I didn’t get a chance to wrestle me freshman year because I had surgery. It’s pretty cool to me.”

Just a couple days into his freshman season, Statz said he tore his meniscus in his right knee, forcing him to miss the season due to season-ending surgery.

However, he got to wrestle as a sophomore. And he said the experience he gained last year has been a difference maker this year in his junior season.

“I think I gained quite a bit, being in there with some of the seniors that graduated, coming down and getting experience from kids who wrestled in college,” Statz said. “I think that really helped, especially being gone for that one year.”

The confidence he gained showed through from the beginning on Saturday when he started the day by pinning DeForest freshman Dakota Mayr (3-12) in 23 seconds.

From there, the confidence just grew until he got to the finals.

“I’m just trying to convince myself I can do it,” Statz said of his mentality. “I know I can do it and I’m trusting my training for sure. I’m keeping up with staying healthy and just getting good practices in.”

Now he will focus on keeping that mentality as he will see some stiff competition this weekend at state.

“I’m excited for the experience,” he said. “Some of these people have gone four times, once, twice and three times. Just being around them and being able to wrestle at a high level is exciting.”

Beaver Dam’s Gabe Klatt takes over 195 pounds

The sophomore grappler for the Golden Beavers did his thing Saturday. Klatt (52-1) started out his day by pinning Reedsburg’s Bennett Rhodes at 2:28. Then in the semifinals, he pinned Tomah’s Tanner Matthias in 58 seconds to advance to the finals.

In the finals, Klatt didn’t wrestle due to an injury forfeit from Waunakee’s Kaden Hooker.

Seniors 220-pounder Nick Ludowese and 160-pounder Logan Thomas both finished third in their brackets. Freshman Mason Grow also finished third at 170 pounds.

Reedsburg’s Devin Judd punches ticket

Judd (42-11) might not have won the championship match over DeForest’s Elijah Bauer – losing by major decision 14-0 – but he won the wrestleback.

In the second-place match, Judd edged out Beaver Dam’s Grow 4-3 to punch his ticket to state.

Judd had also defeated Watertown’s Owen Sjoberg 7-5 in the first round and followed it up by pinning Middleton’s Bryce Falk at 5:38.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

