Baraboo's Luke Statz takes second at sectionals to advance to state

SUN PRAIRIE – Baraboo junior Luke Statz knew who Wisconsin Rapids sophomore Ashton Fischer was when the two faced off in the 182-pound finals at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament at Sun Prairie High School.

Fischer (30-4), who's ranked eighth in Div. 1 at 182 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, had pinned Statz in 2 minutes, 9 seconds of the finals at regionals last week.

How an old Superman T-shirt motivated Beaver Dam's Kyler Neuberger to win sectionals The senior 132-pounder has been wearing it since 3rd grade and now he'll try and be a superhero at the Kohl Center. 'Being a state champ' is his focus now.

So Statz knew he was in for a tough match. He wound up losing by major decision 14-4 — but he still advanced to state with a second-place finish.

“I knew he was going to be strong,” Statz said. “I had to gas him out if I could, but I couldn’t. I tried to get on him with deep shots.”

Statz didn’t have a wrestle back because he had already pinned Holmen senior Dylan Liethen (6-5), the third-place finisher, in 2:21 earlier in the day in the semifinals.

How facing a familiar foe helped Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils win sectionals Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils thumped Reedsburg's Jesus Gonzalez in finals, but end score didn't depict how tough it was to win in third round.

“I’m excited. I’ve never gone to high school state,” Statz said. “I didn’t get a chance to wrestle me freshman year because I had surgery. It’s pretty cool to me.”

Just a couple days into his freshman season, Statz said he tore his meniscus in his right knee, forcing him to miss the season due to season-ending surgery.

However, he got to wrestle as a sophomore. And he said the experience he gained last year has been a difference maker this year in his junior season.

Why Beaver Dam upperweight Gabe Klatt finds himself one of the state's youngest title contenders 'I’ll put him against anyone,' Golden Beavers coach Tim Winker said of the one-loss pins machine, who's ranked second in Wisconsin in Division 1 at 195 pounds

“I think I gained quite a bit, being in there with some of the seniors that graduated, coming down and getting experience from kids who wrestled in college,” Statz said. “I think that really helped, especially being gone for that one year.”

The confidence he gained showed through from the beginning on Saturday when he started the day by pinning DeForest freshman Dakota Mayr (3-12) in 23 seconds.

How stars aligned for Beaver Dam wrestling to complete big two-year turnaround The Golden Beavers finished fourth at the Badger Conference meet last weekend, and third in the Badger East title race after finishing 14th at the tournament in 2020.

From there, the confidence just grew until he got to the finals.

“I’m just trying to convince myself I can do it,” Statz said of his mentality. “I know I can do it and I’m trusting my training for sure. I’m keeping up with staying healthy and just getting good practices in.”

Now he will focus on keeping that mentality as he will see some stiff competition this weekend at state.

How Beaver Dam 195-pound Gabe Klatt dominated his bracket at Badger Conference meet The Golden Beavers sophomore continued his torrid run, cruising to the individual title in his first league tournament.

“I’m excited for the experience,” he said. “Some of these people have gone four times, once, twice and three times. Just being around them and being able to wrestle at a high level is exciting.”

Beaver Dam’s Gabe Klatt takes over 195 pounds

The sophomore grappler for the Golden Beavers did his thing Saturday. Klatt (52-1) started out his day by pinning Reedsburg’s Bennett Rhodes at 2:28. Then in the semifinals, he pinned Tomah’s Tanner Matthias in 58 seconds to advance to the finals.

In the finals, Klatt didn’t wrestle due to an injury forfeit from Waunakee’s Kaden Hooker.

Seniors 220-pounder Nick Ludowese and 160-pounder Logan Thomas both finished third in their brackets. Freshman Mason Grow also finished third at 170 pounds.

Reedsburg’s Devin Judd punches ticket

Judd (42-11) might not have won the championship match over DeForest’s Elijah Bauer – losing by major decision 14-0 – but he won the wrestleback.

In the second-place match, Judd edged out Beaver Dam’s Grow 4-3 to punch his ticket to state.

Judd had also defeated Watertown’s Owen Sjoberg 7-5 in the first round and followed it up by pinning Middleton’s Bryce Falk at 5:38.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.