Beaver Dam senior Nick Ludowese ponders what it means to be a first-time tourney champion

“I was way more focused for my finals match than my semifinals match. I was more keyed in on what I had to do,” Klatt added of how he so thoroughly dominated Barry.

Klatt said he thought winning by major decision, 14-6, over Waunakee’s Kaden Hooker last weekend —Hooker is ranked fifth at 195 — might have sent a message to the rest of the state as far as his standing as a state title contender this year. But if not, he thinks this win over Barry will do the job.

Also for Beaver Dam on Saturday, senior Kyler Neuberger came in second at 138 pounds — although losing by major decision, 14-6, to Arrowhead’s Wyatt Duchateau in the finals is nothing to sneeze at.

Duchateau, a sophomore, is ranked third and, according to Winker, has a win over a defending state champion from Minnesota on his resume so far this season.

Neuberger is ranked fourth, he just couldn’t get anything going in the championship match.

