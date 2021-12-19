Beaver Dam senior Nick Ludowese ponders what it means to be a first-time tourney champion

It’s been a rocky road for Nick Ludowese the last two-plus seasons, but on Saturday, the senior on the Beaver Dam wrestling team finally found some smooth pavement.
Now, he just needs to find a place to hang the championship bracket after winning the title at 220 pounds during the annual Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic the Golden Beavers play host to every year on this weekend.
“I don’t know, it’s a little big,” he said. “Maybe the basement.”
It’s a decision Ludowese hasn’t had to make before, having never won a tournament championship until Saturday.
He missed pretty much all of his sophomore year with a concussion, then last season there were no tournaments until the postseason because of the pandemic.
Two weeks ago in Beaver Dam’s first tournament of this season, the Gerald “Sarge” Marking Scramble at Campbellsport, Ludowese got pinned in the first period of the finals, taking the runner-up spot on the podium.
Then he got sick, missing last weekend’s Waunakee Invite.
No more waiting. He gave himself an early Christmas present on Saturday, going 3-0 in pool play, pinning Waukesha South’s Robert Savelkoul with 36 seconds left in the match in the semifinals and then pinning Markesan’s Jayden Digman in the first period in the finals.
“The major improvements that I’ve made in the wrestling room along with the coaches’ advice really showed through today. I kind of absorbed it like a sponge,” Ludowese, now 9-1 on the year, said of the key.
“He really turned a corner today,” added Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker. “He really solidified his offense and really his understanding of basic positioning.
“He really took a step forward in how his season looks, and how he wants to wrestle.”
Ludowese wasn’t alone in representing Beaver Dam atop the podium — sophomore Gabe Klatt also was a champion, claiming his at 195 pounds.
He had no trouble getting it, like Ludowese, also going 3-0 in pool play then winning 8-4 over Kimberly’s Allen Leitner in the semifinals and winning by technical fall, 15-0, over Kimberly’s Blake Barry in the finals.
Barry is honorable mention in the state in Division 1 at 195 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, while Klatt is sixth at 182 — though he’s been wrestling at 195 so he expects to get bumped up a weight in the next set of rankings.
Beating Barry the way he did is a real early-season feather in Klatt’s hat.
“Rankings you take with a grain of salt,” Winker said. “But when you beat somebody who’s ranked — and you tech fall somebody who’s ranked — that means you’re really separating yourself. People are going to notice that win.”
“I was way more focused for my finals match than my semifinals match. I was more keyed in on what I had to do,” Klatt added of how he so thoroughly dominated Barry.
Klatt said he thought winning by major decision, 14-6, over Waunakee’s Kaden Hooker last weekend —Hooker is ranked fifth at 195 — might have sent a message to the rest of the state as far as his standing as a state title contender this year. But if not, he thinks this win over Barry will do the job.
Also for Beaver Dam on Saturday, senior Kyler Neuberger came in second at 138 pounds — although losing by major decision, 14-6, to Arrowhead’s Wyatt Duchateau in the finals is nothing to sneeze at.
Duchateau, a sophomore, is ranked third and, according to Winker, has a win over a defending state champion from Minnesota on his resume so far this season.
Neuberger is ranked fourth, he just couldn’t get anything going in the championship match.
“I’ve gotta get faster, better, stronger by the end of the year — see him at state,” said Neuberger, who now sits on 92 career victories. “He was faster with his timing than me, and he felt a lot stronger. I was getting off bottom, he was just stronger in neutral and faster with his shots.
“I was really looking forward to that match all week. I’m just kind of bitter in defeat right now.”
Rounding out placewinners for Beaver Dam was Avery Femrite, who took third at 113 after pinning Kimberly’s Christian Dollevoet in 1 minute, 53 seconds.
Femrite is off to a “heck of a start” to his freshman year, Winker said.
Around the area
There were no other champions from the area, but Dodgeland and Horicon both came close.
The former saw heavyweight Louie White come in second while the latter had a pair of runners-up in 132-pounder Brady Groenewold and 182-pounder Brady Elvers.
White, who’s in the process of getting down to 220 for January and February after carrying more weight throughout the football season, held his own in the finals against Cedar Grove/Belgium’s Diego Morales but ultimately lost by major decision, 8-0, after giving up several third-period points.
Morales is ranked fourth at heavyweight in Division 3 while White, who because he’s working down to 220 is undersized for a heavyweight at the moment, is fifth.
“He looked good against him,” Dodgeland coach Steve Good said of White. “There was opportunity for him, he’s just giving up a little bit more weight than he should.”
Dodgeland has 10 wrestlers on the team this winter but, for one reason or another, was without seven of them on Saturday.
Dylan Kohn took sixth at 132 and Madison Wagner took seventh at 113 in the Trojans’ other two spots in the line-up.
For Horicon, championships were oh-so-close.
Groenewold trailed Markesan’s Carter Newton 6-1 in the third period but then thought he instantly reversed his fortunes with a pin, only to have the referee make an unusual ruling.
“He caught the Markesan kid in a spladle and then as he put him in the spladle and put him to his back, he exposed his own back, causing himself to pin himself. That was the official call,” Horicon coach Joe Kern said.
“I think the Markesan kid thought he lost. It was a bang-bang thing. We can’t question the official, they’re the ones who make the call. It’s something you don’t see very often — I don’t think I’ve ever seen one in that position. But that was the official’s call.”
At 182, Elvers trailed 7-1 against Markesan’s Jaden Walker but got within 7-3 and then within 7-6 with a near fall. He just couldn’t finish the rally.
Rounding out placewinners for Horicon, Austin Zamorano took fourth at 126, Bryce Twardokos took fifth at 113 and Ethan Johnson took fifth at 138.
“We’re pretty young as a team,” Kern said, “but overall the kids showed a lot of fight and a lot of spunk, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Waupun was led by middleweights Zeke Smith (138 pounds) and Easton Hull (152), who both took third.
“They had some really tough wrestlers — state qualifiers — in there,” said Warriors first-year coach Brady Huenink, a one-loss state champion in Division 2 at 182 pounds as a senior in 2013. “They wrestled good all day. They ran into some tough competition in the semifinals, but they definitely improved, which was nice to see.”
Grant Braskamp (113 pounds), Caiden DeGroff (132) and Isaac Glewen (160) all took fifth for Waupun while heavyweight Owen Kooima was sixth.
