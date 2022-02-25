Beaver Dam wrestler Kyler Neuberger overcame 'darn near death' years ago. Now he's secured a state medal

MADISON — Beaver Dam senior Kyler Neuberger was upset Friday morning.

The 132-pound Golden Beaver was in his room reminiscing about losing to Appleton North sophomore Jake Stoffel in the WIAA Division 1 state individual wrestling championship quarterfinals the night prior when his father, and assistant coach, Jason Neuberger walked in for a check-up.

Kyler recalled his dad asking him what was the matter, and all he could mutter was that winning a state championship was now out of the question. Kyler questioned what the point was in continuing on.

That’s simple, Jason told his son: “Third is the next best thing, so go get that.”

Hearing his dad say that was all the motivation he needed to hit refresh and continue fighting like he always has.

“I think I just needed time,” said Kyler, who overcame his disappointment and powered through his two matches in the consolation round Friday, putting himself in position for third or fifth place and a spot on the podium.

Neuberger’s pursuit for bronze will begin with a consolation semifinal match against Holmen’s Preston Kratochvil after the Vikings senior dropped a 7-1 decision to Arrowhead sophomore Wyatt Duchateau.

But this is nothing new for Jason and his wife, Jodi Neuberger, seeing their son battling back and fighting his way through adversity.

It started when he was born 10 weeks prematurely on Jan. 14, 2004, weighing only 3 pounds, 14 ounces. The hours-old Neuberger was born with a heart condition called Patent Ductus Arteriosus, a condition Jodi described where one of the flaps doesn’t close all the way and blood doesn’t rush through as it’s supposed to.

This caused a couple problems for Kyler. Jodi said her son had trouble keeping his oxygen saturations, especially when he ate, and his blood pressure would drop.

The heart defect was serious enough that Jodi said doctors wanted Kyler to undergo open-heart surgery. But right before he went under the knife, the flap fixed itself.

“We were preparing ourselves for that and they stopped feeding him because you can’t have surgery with food,” Jodi said. “The night before his surgery, his heart closed. His PDA closed. By the grace of God or something, it automatically just went away.”

As a baby, Kyler proved to be a fighter. His will and determination held true for the last 18 years, especially Thursday night. Kyler wanted to give up on the tournament but didn’t.

“We taught him that from the get-go, that when he wanted to give up, we were like, ‘We didn’t give up on you as a baby, we didn’t give up on you. So go out there and try your hardest,’” Jodi said. “There were times that he would quit on the spot because it was too hard for him.

“Coming from that, I would give him the sob stories of, ‘I never left your side, and I’m going to stay here with you while you try.’ I did and Jason did, too. That helped guide him that he had to overcome darn near death. This is something easy. If you can live through that, you can live through this.”

Kyler (48-5) powered through the opening round of the Div. 1 consolation wrestlebacks, defeating Waukesha West junior Xavier Guerrero (41-12) with a major decision, 8-0.

“It’s still not my peak performance yet,” Kyler said. “Hopefully, I hit that still this tournament.

“My goal was to not give up a point (in my first match of the day). Yesterday was pretty tough, so hopefully I can keep it going.”

He did in the consolation quarterfinals against Stoughton sophomore Cole Sarbacker (40-10).

The two ended regulation with a scoreless stalemate as it was a battle of one outsmarting the other.

“I wasn’t really nervous at the beginning of overtime, but in the third, when he chose bottom, I looked over at coach and said, ‘Let me ride for one minute and cut it?’ They said, ‘No, you ride him the whole period,’” Kyler said. “He got gassed. That took me into overtime excited because I knew he was gassed.”

However, the two collided heads early in the one-minute overtime period. Kyler said they both felt each other’s blow because he only came to when he heard Sarbacker scream.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, my head hurts, too,’” Kyler said. “I came to the center and then I realized I’m wrestling. I put him to his back and I was like, ‘I’ve got to finish here.’”

Kyler finished his takedown with 36 seconds left for a 2-0 sudden-victory win and a spot on the podium..

“I was really excited. I lost to him earlier in the year, 5-0,” Kyler said. “It was maybe three weeks ago (at Stoughton). I remember him in neutral and he was really good. I knew the double was coming, and I defended the double like four times. That got me excited, and then when I got the takedown I was real excited.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.