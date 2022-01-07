Beaver Dam's Kyler Neuberger reacts to 100-victory milestone

Beaver Dam senior Kyler Neuberger came off the mat in Friday’s Badger East Conference dual meet against Waunakee with confidence.
He had just pinned Warriors Dane Spencer in 1 minute, 34 seconds at the 138-pound weight class, walked over to his team’s bench and told the Golden Beavers, “That was the easiest match I think I’ve ever wrestled.”
“It’s not because of the opponent or anything just because I went out there and knew I was not going to lose, no matter what,” Neuberger said. “I had the mindset that no one could beat me out there.”
He’s had that mindset his entire career. In fact, with the pin, it put Neuberger at 100 victories. And it also helped Beaver Dam cruise past the Warriors 56-22.
“It feels pretty good. Right now, I’m kind of just focused on this weekend coming up,” Neuberger said. “I think after this weekend I will look back and think, ‘That’s pretty cool.’ I’m just focused on tomorrow (at the Lancer Invite).”
For Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker, who is out due to COVID-19, he described the night as awesome for his 138 pounder.
“It’s just a culmination of the fact that he’s had so many big nights in his career that got him to this point,” Winker said.
Winker said he can remember four years ago when Neuberger was a freshman and had over 20-plus victories. That’s when Winker knew he could be the next Beaver Dam wrestler to reach the coveted milestone – one that Winker has only seen three times before.
“If you get more than a quarter of the way there your freshman year, that’s a good sign,” Winker said. “Quite honestly, he probably would’ve gotten close to getting this last year in a normal season, but we didn’t have a normal season last year. Then if he didn’t get it last year then it would’ve been pretty quick into this year that he would’ve gotten it.”
What made it extra special for Neuberger was having his entire family (parents, siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins) in attendance.
The cherry on top was to hear his father, Jason Neuberger, congratulate him after the dual.
“My dad said, ‘Hey, happy 100 wins.’ It felt pretty good,” Neuberger said. “He doesn’t really like to compliment me a lot. He likes to say, ‘Get back to work.’ We have a goal in mind and that’s what he wants me to work for.”
Scenes from 2021 Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic at Beaver Dam High School
Caiden DeGroff
Kevin Wenninger
Kevin Wenninger
Kevin Wenninger
Isaac Glewen
Gabe Klatt
Gabe Klatt
Gabe Klatt
Ren Nickel
Brady Groenewold
Nick Ludowese
Austin Zamorano
Kyler Neuberger
Kyler Neuberger
Brady Elvers
Ethan Johnson
Brady Elvers
Carter Newton
Louie White
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.