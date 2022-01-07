Beaver Dam's Kyler Neuberger reacts to 100-victory milestone

Beaver Dam senior Kyler Neuberger came off the mat in Friday’s Badger East Conference dual meet against Waunakee with confidence.

He had just pinned Warriors Dane Spencer in 1 minute, 34 seconds at the 138-pound weight class, walked over to his team’s bench and told the Golden Beavers, “That was the easiest match I think I’ve ever wrestled.”

“It’s not because of the opponent or anything just because I went out there and knew I was not going to lose, no matter what,” Neuberger said. “I had the mindset that no one could beat me out there.”

He’s had that mindset his entire career. In fact, with the pin, it put Neuberger at 100 victories. And it also helped Beaver Dam cruise past the Warriors 56-22.

“It feels pretty good. Right now, I’m kind of just focused on this weekend coming up,” Neuberger said. “I think after this weekend I will look back and think, ‘That’s pretty cool.’ I’m just focused on tomorrow (at the Lancer Invite).”

For Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker, who is out due to COVID-19, he described the night as awesome for his 138 pounder.