Brock Beyer provides 'special moment' to punctuate Lodi wrestling's regional championship

LODI — By the time heavyweight Brock Beyer took the mat in the finals at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 regional wrestling tournament at Lodi High School, his host Blue Devils already had six champions and had long since clinched the team title.

The big senior put a bow on top — in thrilling fashion, no less.

Beyer pinned Portage’s Javier Moytol-Hernandez in double overtime, making him the seventh champion of the day for Lodi, which outscored runner-up Portage 285-212 to advance to Tuesday’s team sectional tournament at River Valley High School.

“Our biggest highlight,” Lodi coach Cody Endres said. “For the last final to come down to a double-overtime heavyweight match and for him to get a pin with all of our guys around us — that was a really big team moment.

“That was cool. That was a pretty special moment.”

It sure was for Beyer, who’s now 30-9 on the year but isn’t among the seven Blue Devils who entered regionals in the Division 2 state rankings compiled by Wisconsin Wrestling Online.

His celebratory reaction said it all, equal parts excitement and relief.

“Usually doesn’t go to overtime,” he said of heavyweight bouts. “Usually somebody gets tired before that.”

A bit earlier, Lodi — ranked seventh in Division 2 — got another emotional victory in the finals when sophomore 160-pounder Mason Lane went from being seeded third to the top spot on the podium with a 3-2 victory over Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph’s Logan Olmsted.

Only the top two finishers advance to sectionals, so for Lane, the improvement from his seeding meant he went from the outside looking in to his season lasting at least another week.

“Mason’s a kid who has wrestled an extremely hard schedule. He’s taken a lot of losses, but he hasn’t let those losses get to him,” Endres said of Lane’s 27-15 record. “He practices so hard. He does everything right — he’s the best sophomore leader I’ve seen as a coach. For him to be able to break through and win a regional title today, it was so satisfying. His hard work is paying off, and I think he’s going to have more success in the weeks to come.”

Lodi’s top wrestlers were also among the list of regional champions, although 152-pounder Zane Licht — ranked first in the state at that weight in Division 2 — had his work cut out for him against Portage’s Lowell Arnold.

Fourth-ranked Arnold (15-1), who missed the first half of the year with an injury but was undefeated coming in, scored only escapes but made Licht (43-1) earn his 4-3 victory in the finals.

“I was holding on for a little bit, trying to capitalize. But it was a pretty close match. Hard-fought,” said Licht, a one-time practice partner of Arnold’s before Arnold switched gyms.

Top-five matchups the first weekend of the WIAA postseason are rare, but Arnold isn’t complaining.

“I’d rather have the hardest kid every week,” he said. “It was definitely fun to have that match at regionals this week — and hopefully next week and the week after that.”

Endres agreed with that latter sentiment.

“Those guys are likely going to meet up next weekend at sectionals and that’s a potential state finals matchup, and we were lucky enough to watch that in our gym today,” he said. “That was high-level high school wrestling. There’s a reason that the whole crowd was cheering after that match. It was just a good, solid match, and we were lucky enough to have Zane come out on top this time.”

Rounding out the regional champions for Lodi were Levi Ness (106 pounds), Parker Heintz (113), Chandler Curtis (132) and Wyatt Ripp (220), all of whom are ranked with Heintz, Curtis and Ripp in the top five.

Owen Breunig (126), who like Lane is an honorable mention, took second as did Braedon Dorshorst (120), Kylar Clemens (145) and Isaiah Groskopf (195), giving the Blue Devils 11 sectional qualifiers in all.

For now, though, that tournament is on the backburner.

“We’re going to celebrate the individual success tonight,” Endres said, “but when we have practice tomorrow, and for the next three days, it’s about the team and getting everybody prepared.”

Lodi will face eighth-ranked Prairie du Chien in Tuesday’s semifinals, with ninth-ranked Evansville and unranked Whitewater to meet in the other semifinal of a team sectional tournament that appears to be truly up for grabs.

Regional runner-up Portage didn’t qualify for team sectionals, but the Warriors still have a bevy of qualifiers moving on to sectionals.

In addition to Arnold and Moytol-Hernandez, the Warriors will send No. 1-ranked Chase Beckett (126) and 10th-ranked Jack Callen (195) on as regional champions and Landon Heitmeier (132), Jordan Starr (170) and Pierce Kristof (220) on as runners-up — a total of seven.

“It’s a good regional,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “It was a lot of really good wrestling today, and overall I thought we did well.”

