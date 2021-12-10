Business-like Portage wrestling snaps lengthy losing skid to rival Sauk Prairie

If there’s one thing that Portage high school wrestling coach Shane Haak preaches, it’s consistency.
The Warriors certainly have been so far this season winning their season-opening Badger West Conference dual meet and the Black River Falls Invite last week. Portage kept the foot on the gas on Friday night, rolling to a 55-18 win over Sauk Prairie in another Badger West Conference tilt at Portage High School.
The Warriors picked up seven pins in all and won all but three of the wrestled matches — the teams double forfeited at 113 pounds — to pick up their first win over the Eagles in at least 15 years.
“We want to be consistent night in, night out,” Haak said. “That’s got to be the key thing as you go throughout the season.”
“Portage is always a fun dual meet and it’s my hometown, but obviously I’m wearing red and black forever now,” said Sauk Prairie coach Matt Gaffney, a former Warriors grappler who later won an individual state championship at 130 pounds for the Eagles in 2008.
“Shane Haak has a good team; hats off to Portage tonight, they have a good team.”
The Warriors’ strengths were on display again Friday although Portage (2-0) found itself behind the eight ball early. Sauk Prairie took the opening 138-pound match of the night with senior Colton Uselman pinning Portage freshman Landon Heitmeier in 3 minutes, 18 seconds for a quick 6-0 lead.
The Warriors didn’t fret however, as junior Garret Crawford grinded out a 4-1 decision at 145 before back-to-back first-period pins swung momentum Portage’s way. Junior David Williams got things going by sticking Scottie Graves in 19 seconds at 152 before sophomore Luke Paulson pinned Xavier Sotero-Garcia in 55 seconds at 160 for a quick 15-6 lead.
The first of Portage’s seven pins provided a major spark on the bench, but especially on the scoreboard.
“Those bonus points are critical, and those points lead to some momentum,” Haak said.
The Eagles (0-2) did their best to snuff things out as junior Grant Sorg responded with a pin over Ozias Gaytan in 1:18 at 170 pounds to claw Sauk Prairie within 15-12, but the score never got closer.
Portage won the next three matches, including a pin by senior Jordan Starr at 182 and a major decision by senior Jack Callen at 220, and all but one of the last seven wrestled matches to put things away.
Along with Williams, Paulson and Starr, freshman Cole Beckett (106), junior Jayson Kreier (120), junior Jeffry Jones (126) and senior Chase Beckett (132) also notched wins for the Warriors. Meanwhile, junior Nolan Vils earned the other win for the Eagles, notching a first-period pin over Javier Moyotl-Hernandez at 285.
For Gaffney, it was rewarding seeing Vils’ efforts from the offseason continue to pay off.
“He had a little rivalry with Jay Hanson last year from Verona and I told him in the offseason ‘Nolan, you’re just going to lift so much that nobody can push you around anymore,’” Gaffney said. “He took that to heart; he’s a great kid, a great leader and I’m looking forward to the postseason.”
As for the Warriors, Haak was pleased not only with the consistent success his team had, but the fact they did so sticking to their game plan.
“We have a team mindset of being physical, outworking people and great conditioning, but also our guys have their own individual styles as well that they want to keep working on,” said Haak, noting those individual strategies have begun to show.
It has Haak happy about the progress the program has made in his tenure, including the Warriors’ first win over the Eagles under his tutelage. The work isn’t finished however, another process that’s continued to grow for Portage.
“It’s been a building process and it’s developed into an expectation that, no matter who we wrestle, we believe we have the confidence to go out there and compete hard against, and have an opportunity for success,” Haak said.
“There’s a confidence there that’s been built over the last few years, and it’s a testament to our guys and their leadership in the program to set that tone. It’s something we have to keep building on throughout the year and be consistent with as well.”
As for the Eagles, it’s bittersweet to start the year off with consecutive losses against rival programs, but Gaffney is still encouraged. Despite rostering seven seniors, the veteran head coach knows the group is still young and the program is trending in the right direction, especially with a new wrestling room, weight room and facilities at their disposal.
“I’m not worried,” he said. “I’ve been through h-e double hockey sticks and back numerous times in my life, and my overall goal as a coach is to help kids grow, as young men or young women.”
Sauk Prairie will head to the Sun Prairie Invite on Saturday while Portage partakes in the Adams-Friendship Devils Duals at the Chula Vista Dome in which the Warriors will wrestle five more dual matches.
