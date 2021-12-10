Business-like Portage wrestling snaps lengthy losing skid to rival Sauk Prairie

For Gaffney, it was rewarding seeing Vils’ efforts from the offseason continue to pay off.

“He had a little rivalry with Jay Hanson last year from Verona and I told him in the offseason ‘Nolan, you’re just going to lift so much that nobody can push you around anymore,’” Gaffney said. “He took that to heart; he’s a great kid, a great leader and I’m looking forward to the postseason.”

As for the Warriors, Haak was pleased not only with the consistent success his team had, but the fact they did so sticking to their game plan.

“We have a team mindset of being physical, outworking people and great conditioning, but also our guys have their own individual styles as well that they want to keep working on,” said Haak, noting those individual strategies have begun to show.

It has Haak happy about the progress the program has made in his tenure, including the Warriors’ first win over the Eagles under his tutelage. The work isn’t finished however, another process that’s continued to grow for Portage.