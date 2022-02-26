Cash Stewart cements legacy as 'best Poynette wrestler in history' with state silver

MADISON — Things didn’t go Cash Stewart’s way in the Division 3 160-pound finals Saturday night during the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center.

That’s the way it goes. There has to be a loser, and that’s the side Stewart was on against Saint Croix Falls undefeated senior Kole Marko, who held on for a narrow 5-4 decision.

Poynette coach Nate Leu answered questions about the match. He saw a couple missed opportunities, a referee’s call for stalling that he took exception with, thinking it cost Stewart a chance to get an escape point, and a couple other things.

“I saw a kid wrestling his heart out,” was Leu's ultimate assessment of Stewart.

Then when asked if there was anything else, Leu pivoted.

“Can we talk about Cash just in general outside of this match?” he said.

He’s a four-time medalist, a two-time runner-up (this year and in 2021) and a state champ at 120 as a sophomore in 2020.

Why not talk about him a little more?

“I’m so proud of the amazing things that he’s done in his high school career. I can’t wait to see him at the collegiate level,” Leu said of Stewart, who’s headed to NCAA Division I Cal Poly. “It’s been amazing to watch Cash these years. I’ve known Cash since he was a little kindergartner, first-grader, and watching him really becoming the top-tier wrestler that he is. I’m really proud of everything he’s accomplished:

“The first kid to be a four-time state qualifier for Poynette; the first kid to be a state champion for Poynette. He’s done so much for this program, and it breaks my heart to see him lose this last match.”

It was just Stewart's second loss this year. He bows out with a 42-2 record.

It was the bow on top of an impressive career, and Leu said it's “very much fair to say" Stewart is the best in Poynette wrestling history.

“He’s been a phenomenal leader, and it’s going to hurt a lot to not have him here next year,” Leu added. “It’s been a great honor to have an opportunity to coach him.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

