Cash Stewart cements legacy as 'best Poynette wrestler in history' with state silver

MADISON — Things didn’t go Cash Stewart’s way in the Division 3 160-pound finals Saturday night during the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center.
That’s the way it goes. There has to be a loser, and that’s the side Stewart was on against Saint Croix Falls undefeated senior Kole Marko, who held on for a narrow 5-4 decision.
Poynette coach Nate Leu answered questions about the match. He saw a couple missed opportunities, a referee’s call for stalling that he took exception with, thinking it cost Stewart a chance to get an escape point, and a couple other things.
“I saw a kid wrestling his heart out,” was Leu's ultimate assessment of Stewart.
Then when asked if there was anything else, Leu pivoted.
“Can we talk about Cash just in general outside of this match?” he said.
He’s a four-time medalist, a two-time runner-up (this year and in 2021) and a state champ at 120 as a sophomore in 2020.
Why not talk about him a little more?
“I’m so proud of the amazing things that he’s done in his high school career. I can’t wait to see him at the collegiate level,” Leu said of Stewart, who’s headed to NCAA Division I Cal Poly. “It’s been amazing to watch Cash these years. I’ve known Cash since he was a little kindergartner, first-grader, and watching him really becoming the top-tier wrestler that he is. I’m really proud of everything he’s accomplished:
“The first kid to be a four-time state qualifier for Poynette; the first kid to be a state champion for Poynette. He’s done so much for this program, and it breaks my heart to see him lose this last match.”
It was just Stewart's second loss this year. He bows out with a 42-2 record.
It was the bow on top of an impressive career, and Leu said it's “very much fair to say" Stewart is the best in Poynette wrestling history.
“He’s been a phenomenal leader, and it’s going to hurt a lot to not have him here next year,” Leu added. “It’s been a great honor to have an opportunity to coach him.”
Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA wrestling championship medal rounds
Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski wins against Oak Creek’s Will Haeger in a Division 1 220-pound championship match.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
DeForest's Brody Hemauer defeated Waukesha West's Magnus Kuokkanen by major decision during the 160-pound fifth-place match of the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
Mark McMullen/Lee Enterprises
Beaver Dam's Kyler Neuberger lost to Appleton North's Jake Stoffel 6-3 during the 132-pound third-place match of the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils was pinned by Stevens Point's Jaren Rohde in 2:53 of the heavyweight third-place match of the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.
Mark McMullen/Lee Enterprises
Lodi's Parker Heintz defeated Rice Lake's Carter Schulz 1-0 in the third-place match of Saturday's WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament.
MARK MCMULLEN/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Stoughton’s Griffin Empey, top, competes against River Falls’ Vito Massa in a Division 1 285-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Spectators cheer on West Bend West’s Cole Mirasola as he takes on Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy’s Gabriel Klatt in a Division 1 195-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy’s Gabriel Klatt, right, competes against West Bend West’s Cole Mirasola in a Division 1 195-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison La Follette’s Jackson Mankowski, top, competes against Oak Creek’s Will Haeger in a Division 1 220-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Griffin Empey, right, competes against River Falls’ Vito Massa in a Division 1 285-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi’s Zane Licht, left, competes against Portage’s Lowell Arnold in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Poynette’s Cash Stewart, left, competes against Saint Croix Falls’ Kole Marko in a Division 3 160-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera, top, competes against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage’s Lowell Arnold, top, competes against Lodi’s Zane Licht in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Kenosha Christian Life's Troy Dolphin, top, competes against Cameron's Tanner Gerber in a Division 3 132-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Cameron's Tanner Gerber wins against Kenosha Christian Life's Troy Dolphin in a Division 3 132-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi’s Zane Licht celebrates with his coach after his win against Portage’s Lowell Arnold in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag takes the win against Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan in a Division 3 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera wins against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage’s Chase Beckett wins against Kiel’s Eyan Dessellier in a Division 2 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera holds up a UW wrestling shirt after his win against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Lodi’s Zane Licht, right, hugs Portage’s Lowell Arnold after Licht took the win in a Division 2 152-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Lodi’s Zane Licht reacts after his win against Portage’s Lowell Arnold in the Division 2 152-pound championship match.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
West Salem/Bangor’s Evan Wolfe, left, competes against Luxemburg-Casco’s Max Ronsman in a Division 2 138-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera celebrates with his coach after his win against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship matchduring the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera does a flip after his win over Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage’s Chase Beckett, right, competes against Kiel’s Eyan Dessellier in a Division 2 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera, top, competes against Milton’s Matt Haldiman in a Division 1 126-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Poynette’s Cash Stewart, right, competes against Saint Croix Falls’ Kole Marko in a Division 3 160-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick celebrates his win against Mineral Point’s Roen Carey with his coach in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wrestlers participate in the March of Champions during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick, left, competes against Mineral Point’s Roen Carey in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick reacts after a victory over Mineral Point’s Roen Carey in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Aquinas’ Jake Fitzpatrick, top, competes against Mineral Point’s Roen Carey in a Division 3 106-pound championship match during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Wrestlers participate in the March of Champions during the WIAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
