The WIAA broke new ground last year at its individual state wrestling championships at the Kohl Center, introducing a first-ever seeding process for state qualifiers.

Out went the promise of perceived better matchups in Division 1, with sectional champions drawing a runner-up from another sectional in the preliminaries. Divisions 2 and 3 also got a noticeable facelift with guaranteed byes for sectional champions becoming extinct.

Area coaches and wrestlers alike see both the pros and cons in the new process as it turns the page to the second year this week.

“I think it’s a great step and the people of wrestling in Wisconsin and the WIAA have done the right way in seeding it, in my opinion,” Stoughton co-coach Dan Spilde said. “Even though there are certainly things we can tweak to make it better, at this point, anyway, it’s an improvement over what it was."

Said Baraboo coach Alex Knipp: “I think the draw is what the draw is, and I do think seeding the whole state tournament is a better system. No system is ever perfect.”

The change in the tournament process was approved last year with TrackWrestling handling the seeding of all 16 qualifiers in Division 1 and the girls competition, as well as all 12 qualifiers in Divisions 2 and 3.

The criteria includes head-to-head competition; competition against common opponents; returning state champion; returning second- or third-place finisher in previous season; returning fourth- through sixth-place finisher from previous season; sectional champion, returning state qualifier in previous season; and winning percentage in the current season.

The WIAA hasn’t disclosed how much weight each piece of criteria carries in the seeding process, but Lodi coach Cody Endres feels the change helps “make the regular season that much more important.”

“That’s obviously a huge benefit to the sport, so that it’s not just the sectional and state tournament that matter,” he added. “It’s kind of all year and I think with the inequality of some of the sectionals, where some are so much harder than others, this is a very fair way to do it.”

A handful of area wrestlers were rewarded for their tournament resume, with Lodi senior Zane Licht, last year’s Division 2 state champion at 152 pounds, among those to earn a bye this year. Whether or not he had received a bye for the second straight year mattered little to Licht, who is committed to wrestle at North Dakota State.

“I just would have gone out there and kept doing what I have been all season; just keep it rolling,” he said. “It’s just nice being recovered for your first match at state.”

Others weren’t as lucky and were forced into Thursday night’s preliminaries.

A combined seven wrestlers who won sectional championships were forced into Thursday’s prelims in Divisions 2 and 3. Between the 28 weight classes across the two divisions, a combined 23 sectional champions didn’t receive byes.

Pardeeville led that area contingent with senior Jackson Preston (113 pounds), freshman Kingston Galetka (132) and sophomore Will Becker (152) all competing Thursday despite capturing sectional championships at last Saturday’s Division 3 Dodgeland sectional.

Preston, who was injured last season, said he had a feeling he wouldn’t earn a bye when reigning 106-pound champion Jake Fitzpatrick of La Crosse Aquinas lost in the finals of the Richland Center sectional. Still, the Bulldogs senior was pleased with his placement.

“I was hoping I wasn’t going to get a low seed and have to wrestle somebody good,” he said. “I got the fifth seed so I honestly was pretty happy with my seeding.”

That sentiment can’t be shared by Poynette coach Nathan Leu. All four of his boys qualifiers competed in Thursday night’s prelims, including sectional champions Ashton Meister and Jackson Geitner at 138 and 220 pounds, respectively.

Meister racked up a 40-5 record in his sophomore season while Geitner was 40-9 to qualify for his second straight state tournament.

“We were upset, especially with some of our kids who have good records and had a great season behind it, to find that we’re not one of the top-four kids,” Leu said.

The veteran coach does recognize the benefits of wrestling Thursday night as well.

“I do feel that winning your sectional is important, but we look at the other side that it can give us a good tuneup match, especially for some of our kids who haven’t made it to state before. It gives them an opportunity to wrestle and get the jitters out of the way the first round and then hit the mat hard on Friday.”

Lodi junior Mason Lane (182) and Wisconsin Dells senior Lennon Stroede (285) rounded out the area qualifiers in Divisions 2 to wrestle in the prelims after capturing gold at sectionals. The pair combined for a record of 74-15 this season, including a 44-8 mark by Lane, who admittedly took the news better than some, according to Endres.

“When the brackets came out on Sunday he wasn’t devastated, he was like, ‘Yeah, I expected to wrestle Thursday. It’s business as usual,’ which is pretty rare for a high school kid to have that level of understanding and maturity,” Endres said.

Similarly, the weight of a sectional championship doesn’t equate to an easier road in Division 1. There were a total of 15 matches across all 14 weight classes in the top division between sectional champions, including eight featuring area grapplers.

Baraboo’s Peyton Oberg was part of that bunch as he drew Stevens Point’s Warren Soik in his opener. The T-Birds sophomore pinned Soik to get his state debut off to a strong start, and despite the Panthers senior also entering off the momentum of a sectional title, Oberg’s confidence didn’t waver.

“You can’t do much about it. I just came here to wrestle,” he said. “I had to beat that kid to guarantee I was going on.”

For Spilde and Endres, the biggest issue with the previous system was the problematic nature of getting potential state finals matches earlier in the tournament. Endres feels the new system helps “create more accurate finals matchups and place-winners as well.”

“A lot of brackets seem like they make a lot of sense and the top-four guys especially are split apart,” he added.

That’s not to say there aren’t areas of improvement. Knipp believes the new system doesn’t favor wrestlers who drop weight at the end of the year, as well as freshmen who don’t check off some of the criteria boxes.

Spilde is confident the formula can be tweaked to try to reward those truly gifted freshman “that’s run the gamut and beat some of those other great wrestlers.” Leu hopes the WIAA can take cues from other organizations nationwide to see what type of successes they’ve had with their own seeding procedures.

“This is a system only unique to Wisconsin, so I feel if we want to improve, we need to look and see what’s been working elsewhere,” he said.

Photos: Action from Thursday's WIAA individua state wrestling tournament for boys and girls