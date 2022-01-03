Drake Gosda helps lead Mauston/Necedah wrestling at Bi-State Classic

The Mauston/Necedah high school wrestling team had its hands full but was able to generate some momentum going into the New Year at the annual Bi-State Classic in La Crosse on Dec. 29 and 30.
The Golden Eagles scored 49.5 points to finish in 19th place of the 26-team Division 2 field at the 71-team tournament. Luxemburg-Casco scored 227 points to take the Div. 2 field ahead of runner-up Lodi (216) and Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Minn.) (206.5).
Meanwhile, Marshfield (292.5) pulled away to win the Div. 1 team title ahead of Holmen (251) and Stoughton (224.5), and La Crosse Aquinas (247.5) trounced the Div. 3 field with Iowa-Grant/Highland (186) and Stratford (175) finishing second and third, respectively.
Leading the way for the Golden Eagles was Drake Gosda as the sophomore 113-pounder finished in 12th place.
After an opening round pin, Gosda dropped his second-round match but quickly regrouped. He rattled off four straight wins, including three pins, before losing each of his next three matches as he continues to return to form following a concussion.
Behind Gosda, junior Dalton Hoehn finished 3-2 at 182 pounds, grinding out three decision victories. Meanwhile, junior Jackson Whitney (138) and freshman Espyn Sweers (170) each finished 2-2.
Mauston/Necedah wasn’t the only area team with a podium finisher as New Lisbon’s Alex Radavich finished in eighth place at 106 pounds to lead the Rockets to a 15th-place team finish in Div. 3 with 38 points.
Radavich dropped an 11-7 decision to Auburndale’s Derek Godard in the second round but didn’t fret after the loss, reeling off five straight victories in the wrestlebacks. He ran into a bit of a wall however, dropping his final two matches of the two-day tournament to finish in eighth.
Reid Sawyer also won a pair of matches for the Rockets at 113 pounds.
Royall finished behind the Rockets in 16th place as a team with 20 points. The Panthers didn’t have a medalist with Colin McKittrick finishing 2-2 at 132 pounds to lead Royall.