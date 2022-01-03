Drake Gosda helps lead Mauston/Necedah wrestling at Bi-State Classic

The Mauston/Necedah high school wrestling team had its hands full but was able to generate some momentum going into the New Year at the annual Bi-State Classic in La Crosse on Dec. 29 and 30.

The Golden Eagles scored 49.5 points to finish in 19th place of the 26-team Division 2 field at the 71-team tournament. Luxemburg-Casco scored 227 points to take the Div. 2 field ahead of runner-up Lodi (216) and Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Minn.) (206.5).

Meanwhile, Marshfield (292.5) pulled away to win the Div. 1 team title ahead of Holmen (251) and Stoughton (224.5), and La Crosse Aquinas (247.5) trounced the Div. 3 field with Iowa-Grant/Highland (186) and Stratford (175) finishing second and third, respectively.

Leading the way for the Golden Eagles was Drake Gosda as the sophomore 113-pounder finished in 12th place.

After an opening round pin, Gosda dropped his second-round match but quickly regrouped. He rattled off four straight wins, including three pins, before losing each of his next three matches as he continues to return to form following a concussion.