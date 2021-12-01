Familiar man in charge: Tom Miller returns after decade-long hiatus to take over Mauston wrestling team

While the group is small, Miller said the team is working really hard while also having some fun and knowing when to get to work.

“It’s not just a group that’s just in there screwing around, they’re really concerned about getting better every day, and the expectations in Mauston wrestling are good things,” he said. “I think good leadership is one of the things I’ve seen so far. That group of guys are setting good examples in the room and the team is very highly motivated right now, which is fun to see.”

That motivation is there thanks to Miller and the coaching staff preaching two things: accountability and expectations.

“We expect you to be busting your butt every night and getting better every day,” he said, noting that they’re also stressing the classroom first, as well as family. “As much as wrestling is what we’re here for, we need to make sure we take care of all of our responsibilities.”

Those responsibilities also include remaining healthy. With such a tight core already, the Golden Eagles can’t afford to forfeit any more weights. Still, Miller is confident in his group can contend in the South Central Conference which should once again be difficult from top to bottom.