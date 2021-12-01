Familiar man in charge: Tom Miller returns after decade-long hiatus to take over Mauston wrestling team

While it’s been a decade since he’s been part of the Mauston prep wrestling team, Tom Miller has always been involved with the sport of wrestling.
After serving as head coach of the Golden Eagles from 1997-2011, he’s served as the president of the Mauston Youth Wrestling Club since his resignation 10 years ago. Now following the resignation of coach Colin Dolata, whom he coached to a WIAA Division 2 state championship at 130 pounds in 2011, Miller is back again leading the Golden Eagles this winter.
“I just felt the timing was right,” Miller said. “It’s always been my passion and I really felt that I could step in and offer the program what it needed at this time.”
Miller is inheriting a rather young Mauston team that returns 10 wrestlers from last year group, including three sectional qualifiers among seven regional participants. The group features just two seniors in Brandon Dolata and Vincent Bellock, so a majority of the team recently worked with Miller while part of the Mauston Youth Wrestling club.
“There are some new faces to me and to them. But the core group there are all kids I worked with at the youth level, so they’re not strangers to me and their styles are the styles we’ve incorporated all the way through,” Miller said.
“I don’t think the transition there will be hard at all, but we are a very young team. We have a smaller group, but our talent level is extremely high. We have some very, very good individuals that we expect really big things out of.”
That talent level stretches across all age groups, starting from the top with Dolata, who finished in sixth place at 160 pounds at the Div. 2 Richland Center sectional. Along with Dolata, junior Dalton Hoehn finished fifth at 170 pounds and sophomore Drake Gosda took fourth at 106 at last year’s sectional meet.
That trio, as well as returning regional participant, junior Jackson Whitney (138), and Bellock are the core for the Golden Eagles according to Miller.
“The kids that got to wrestle sectionals the last couple years is huge for them and I think they feel now that they belong there. Now they expect it to happen,” he said.
Miller’s also expecting things to happen for a pair of incoming freshmen in Hayden Gyllin and Espyn Sweers. Both are no stranger to the sport — Hayden Gyllin is the son of Randy Gyllin, who succeeded Miller and coached the Golden Eagles from 2011-2018 — and despite being freshmen, look poised to make some noise from the get-go.
“They’re not your prototype freshmen, they’re very advanced but they’re also wrestling at the upper weights, which are usually filled with a lot of upperclassmen,” he said of the pair that could wrestle at 170 and 182. “So you’re not going to be wrestling most kids your age anymore.”
The Golden Eagles also return three other regional participants in sophomore Alex Suhr, Austin Manning and Jayden Zimbauer. Mauston also welcomes back sophomore Victor Abbs and junior Braydon Nootbar.
While the group is small, Miller said the team is working really hard while also having some fun and knowing when to get to work.
“It’s not just a group that’s just in there screwing around, they’re really concerned about getting better every day, and the expectations in Mauston wrestling are good things,” he said. “I think good leadership is one of the things I’ve seen so far. That group of guys are setting good examples in the room and the team is very highly motivated right now, which is fun to see.”
That motivation is there thanks to Miller and the coaching staff preaching two things: accountability and expectations.
“We expect you to be busting your butt every night and getting better every day,” he said, noting that they’re also stressing the classroom first, as well as family. “As much as wrestling is what we’re here for, we need to make sure we take care of all of our responsibilities.”
Those responsibilities also include remaining healthy. With such a tight core already, the Golden Eagles can’t afford to forfeit any more weights. Still, Miller is confident in his group can contend in the South Central Conference which should once again be difficult from top to bottom.
“We have a couple holes where we don’t have any choice, but if we can get all the spots filled in and keep everybody healthy, we’re going to be a tough team to beat,” he said.