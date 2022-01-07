Forfeits fuel Portage by Baraboo in Badger West dual meet, Warriors remain unbeaten

“He kept on attacking — going and going and going,” T-Birds coach Joe Bavlnka said. “Connor was the favorite in that match, but I thought Crawford wrestled a good match. He kept it close on the feet, he wasn’t giving up any big points and he kept it off the mat. He wanted to keep it neutral and he did a really good job until that third period.

“I think the constant pressure got him tired, and that’s when Connor was able to exploit him — get on top and get the pin.”

Another forfeit by Baraboo followed at 152, and at 160 the Warriors’ David Williams scored a 9-1 major decision over Vincent Tikkanen to up Portage’s lead to 22-6.

But that would be it for the Warriors on the night as far as points scored on the mat. Their next 30 came via five more forfeits.

The T-Birds, on the other hand, racked up 21 more points via three pins and a decision.

Braylon Owen’s win against Jordan Starr at 160 was most impressive, Bavlnka said.