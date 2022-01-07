Forfeits fuel Portage by Baraboo in Badger West dual meet, Warriors remain unbeaten

PORTAGE — Portage won on the scoreboard. Baraboo won on the mat.
Most importantly to both teams, they both walked away from Friday night’s Badger West Conference wrestling dual meet happy with the progress they made in their first action of the new year.
The Thunderbirds, already light on numbers this season but reduced to just seven for this meet because of injuries and illness, forfeited away 42 points but outdid the Warriors at the weights they were able to compete in, making it a respectable 52-27 loss.
And the Warriors, despite losing five of the seven matches that took place, were still able to remain unbeaten in league meets, now 4-0.
“We were able to win tonight. That was our goal coming in,” Portage coach Shane Haak said.
The Warriors also won in emphatic fashion to kick the meet off, with 132-pounder Chase Beckett — a state finalist as a sophomore in the 2019-20 season before missing last season with a knee injury — pinning Camdon Schultz in 1 minute, 10 seconds.
“That’s what captains, and senior captains, do,” Haak said. “They set the tone from the beginning.
Portage got a forfeit at 138 to go in front 12-0, but then came one of Baraboo’s highlights on the night, a pin by 145-pounder Connor Goorsky with 49 seconds to go in the match over Garret Crawford.
“He kept on attacking — going and going and going,” T-Birds coach Joe Bavlnka said. “Connor was the favorite in that match, but I thought Crawford wrestled a good match. He kept it close on the feet, he wasn’t giving up any big points and he kept it off the mat. He wanted to keep it neutral and he did a really good job until that third period.
“I think the constant pressure got him tired, and that’s when Connor was able to exploit him — get on top and get the pin.”
Another forfeit by Baraboo followed at 152, and at 160 the Warriors’ David Williams scored a 9-1 major decision over Vincent Tikkanen to up Portage’s lead to 22-6.
But that would be it for the Warriors on the night as far as points scored on the mat. Their next 30 came via five more forfeits.
The T-Birds, on the other hand, racked up 21 more points via three pins and a decision.
Braylon Owen’s win against Jordan Starr at 160 was most impressive, Bavlnka said.
“I thought that might be a toss-up, and we got the pin. Braylon’s been wrestling great all year, surprising a lot of people,” said Bavlnka, whose T-Birds dropped to 1-2 in Badger West dual meets. “I wasn’t surprised he came out on top but I thought that one could go either way.
“Braylon’s one of those kids where as soon as he gets on the mat and he starts rolling around and scrambling around, he always ends up finding a head and arm or gets the kid out of position and ends up on top. That’s what we saw tonight. And he doesn’t stop — when he gets in positions, he really goes.”
Of Owen and Goorsky’s wins, Bavlnka said “those were probably my two favorites.”
But the coach was pleased in general.
Knowing that all the forfeits effectively decided the outcome of the meet before it even began, Bavlnka liked his team’s effort.
“The kids I got are working really hard — they really care a lot about this sport. Every time they step out on the mat, they want to win. That was apparent tonight. I thought we competed well,” he said.
Added Owen, “Everybody put up a really good fight. It’s all about leaving it all out there.”
Which is just what the T-Birds, who Bavlnka said have a dozen individuals in the line-up at full strength, are doing this season.
“It’s a small group, but they’ve got great attitudes, they work hard and that’s all I can ask for,” Bavlnka said. “It’s still a positive year for us.”
Haak echoed the same sentiment about Friday night despite losing five of the seven contested matches.
“Sometimes you can improve even when getting beat,” he said. “Every match you can learn something from, in a win or a loss. And that’s how you continue to take steps forward.
“In a lot of matches we took a lot of steps forward. I dissect matches a lot of different ways, and I thought we took a lot of steps forward.”
