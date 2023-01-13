Getting to know Baraboo wrestling senior Camdon Schultz

Camdon Schultz got a late start wrestling, joining the Baraboo Middle School program in eighth grade.
Schultz was quick to fall in love with the sport and has been a key piece to the Thunderbirds' program. The senior 126-pounder helped the T-Birds to a 10th place finish at last year's Badger Conference Tournament, and has played a part in Baraboo's hot start this year.
The T-Birds are undefeated in league duals so far this season, last notching a 42-39 win over rival Portage on Jan. 5. Schultz is currently 9-8 and is coming off a 126-pound title at the Wisconsin Challenge Series Qualifier at Sauk Prairie on Jan. 7.
Photos: Baraboo, Portage square off in Badger West wrestling dual
Baraboo's Luke Statz tries to stack up Portage's James Peters during the 195-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Portage's David Williams fights to pin Baraboo's Kason Bode during the 160-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Portage's Cole Beckett fights to turn Baraboo's Nick Lazzara during the 113-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Baraboo's Nolan Cavazos tries to lift Portage's Joe Poches during the 145-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Portage's Sawyer Cole battles to fight off a takedown attempt by Baraboo's Dezmen Severson during the 106-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Portage's Landon Heitmeier tries to keep control over Baraboo's Avery Hanusa during the 170-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Portage's Garret Crawford works to finish a single leg takedown against Baraboo's Connor Goorsky during the 138-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Baraboo's Connor Goorsky fights to control Portage's Garret Crawford during the 138-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Baraboo's Avery Hanusa grapples with Portage's Landon Heitmeier during the 170-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Portage's Landon Heitmeier pins Baraboo's Avery Hanusa in the 170-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Portage's Javier Moyotl-Hernandez works to pin Baraboo's John Rogers during the 285-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Portage's Jeffry Jones scrambles for a takedown against Baraboo's Nolan Owen during the 132-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Portage's Jayson Kreier tries to finish a takedown against Baraboo's Peyton Oberg during the 126-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Baraboo's Peyton Oberg works to stack up Portage's Jayson Kreier during the 126-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Baraboo's Nolan Owen works to turn Portage's Jeffry Jones during the 132-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Baraboo's Braylon Owen battles to pin Portage's Emerson Pease during the 182-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Portage's Luke Paulsen tries to avoid a takedown by Baraboo's Talan Pichler during the 152-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Portage's Emerson Pease tries to escape the clutches of Baraboo's Braylon Owen during the 182-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Portage's James Peters sprawls away from a shot attempt by Baraboo's Luke Statz during the 195-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Baraboo's Talan Pichler battles to pin Portage's Luke Paulsen during the 152-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Portage's Joe Poches works on a power half nelson on Baraboo's Nolan Cavazos during the 145-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Baraboo's John Rogers, left, grapples with Portage's Javier Moyotl-Hernandez during the 285-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Baraboo's Luke Statz and Portage's James Peters scramble during the 195-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
Baraboo's Dezmen Severson tries to pin Portage's Sawyer Cole during the 106-pound match in Thursday night's Badger West Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
SEAN DAVIS/Lee Sports Wisconsin
