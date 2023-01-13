Getting to know Baraboo wrestling senior Camdon Schultz

Camdon Schultz got a late start wrestling, joining the Baraboo Middle School program in eighth grade.

Schultz was quick to fall in love with the sport and has been a key piece to the Thunderbirds' program. The senior 126-pounder helped the T-Birds to a 10th place finish at last year's Badger Conference Tournament, and has played a part in Baraboo's hot start this year.

The T-Birds are undefeated in league duals so far this season, last notching a 42-39 win over rival Portage on Jan. 5. Schultz is currently 9-8 and is coming off a 126-pound title at the Wisconsin Challenge Series Qualifier at Sauk Prairie on Jan. 7.

