Middleton senior Katrina Clark lost her only girls wrestling match of the season to open the state tournament on Thursday night.

The 165-pounder battled broken ribs early in the season, which led to a half-dozen matches against boys. But she was able to compete in the second WIAA state girls wrestling tournament Thursday night at the Kohl Center.

While the number of competitors has increased, and moving to the premier venue after last year’s tournament at the La Crosse Center, Clark’s 0-0 record entering state shows how far the emerging sport has to go.

“I’m happy there’s more people and more opportunities to wrestle a girl,” Clark said. “Up until just recently, I’ve only been wrestling guys. It’s really different.”

As a junior, Clark missed matches due to a concussion. She was limited to competing against boys this season until state.

She was pinned by New Holstein junior Mercedes Kohlman (11-4) in 2 minutes, 31 seconds of the preliminaries, ending her state tournament.

“Yeah, I was really worried walking into that match,” Clark said.

“I didn’t know what she was like. I had never heard of her. I’ve only wrestled one other girl. I don’t know the differences. It was just really hard.”

WIAA associate director Mel Dow said the WIAA is already seeing the growth in numbers for girls wrestling. The state saw participation numbers increase from 452 girls last season to 744 girls amongst 336 member schools that provide the sport this season.

“Bottom line is to provide opportunities for our kids that our schools are requesting,” WIAA associate director Mel Dow said. “Girls wrestling came about because our member schools asked for it. That’s what we are as a membership organization. We provide those opportunities. We want to continue to see the growth. We want to provide opportunities for kids to participate in a sport that they enjoy. We know in the state of Wisconsin that girls have been wrestling for quite some time.”

Horicon sophomore Cyriana Reinwald has been a dual-sport athlete in the winter the past two years, playing varsity basketball as her primary sport and wrestling when she can. She was one of two girls on Horicon last year; this year, it’s increased to four.

She entered last year’s state tournament, which was held at the La Crosse Center, unseeded because she never wrestled anyone.

“We have grown so much in numbers from the last year,” Reinwald said. “I feel like once other girls saw we got our own state tournament last year and that we were able to build a sport for girls, they thought they could do it, too. They thought they could be a wrestler.”

She ended the season 5-0 with a 165-pound state championship as the tournament didn’t have qualifiers last season. Anyone could participate with an open-door policy.

Dow said there were 225 girls who competed across 12 weight classes.

“It was a great opportunity and allowed individuals to showcase,” Horicon coach Joe Kern said. “I know a lot of girls signed up because they were like, ‘I get to go and compete at this big tournament and I’ve never done this before.’”

Reinwald knew she wouldn’t be underestimated at this year’s state tournament, so she took time to focus more on girls wrestling and was 15-1 entering the weekend.

New for this year, the WIAA sanctioned qualifying sectional meets in order to advance to the state tournament. The winners of their brackets qualified for state.

Dow said there were 443 girls who participated at sectionals. There were 192 girls who qualified for the state tournament. However, in many cases, there were brackets that were left without any participants, one girl who received byes through to state or a handful of girls equaling out a couple matches in their brackets.

“If one just looked at the fact that 16 qualifiers from across the state that were some open weight classes and some weight classes where girls didn’t have any competition, it was the process of getting the best girls to qualify for the championship event,” Dow said. “Yes, if someone looked at it and say they didn’t have a chance to compete, is that disappointing? Yeah, of course, but we understand that it’s emerging. A year from now, that landscape is going to look totally different.”

Middleton coach Joe Miller leads three girls wrestlers. He said it’s still tough to make weight all season long.

“There is something to be said for that,” he said. “They’re making the weight and putting in the work all season. At least we’re getting to that process. Again, the vision for me and the sport is next year not only do you have a qualifier, you’ve got full qualifiers. Within time it’s apples to apples with the boys. We’re not quite there, but it’s getting closer than it’s ever been.”

Poynette freshman Emersyn Miller had one sectional match at 138 pounds. She pinned Random Lake’s Arianna Smith in 4:27 to qualify for state.

Poynette coach Nate Leu said Miller wrestled “every other junior varsity tournament and a lot of the time she was wrestling boys” to get matches under her belt to help her learn and build confidence.

“It’s amazing for her. It was great recruiting her and having her come out,” Leu said. “It’s just a great thing for women wrestlers, especially in the Poynette area. We’ve had female wrestlers in the past, and it’s just a great thing to see it come to the Kohl Center, her to experience it and be the first to do it.”

Stoughton senior Claire Spilde (126 pounds) and Horicon junior Kylee Firari (120 pounds) were two area girls who saw enough byes at sectionals to qualify for the state tournament.

“Honestly, it was one of those things that there were a couple of girls who weighed in, but when they saw she was going to be there, they bumped up a weight class,” Kern said of Firari. “They thought, and their coaches, they had enough respect for all the work Kylee’s put in. She’s been wrestling well this year.”

Spilde was 9-2 while Firari was 19-5 entering state. Spilde said the number of regular-season events with girls tournaments or brackets had increased from last year.

However, Dow said the “biggest challenge” girls wrestling is facing is “how few and far between” the opportunities are for girls to compete against other girls are at this stage.

“Yes, 744 girls, amongst 336 schools that provide the sport of wrestling, that’s just over two girls per team,” Dow said. “When you’re trying to match up across 12 different weight classes, yeah the matchups aren’t necessarily the best. The more opportunities that we get our member schools to provide for girls to compete in tournaments and matches, I think that’s going to overcome the challenges they’re facing right now. These girls have been facing challenges for decades in the sport of wrestling as they’ve been competing against the boys. Now they have the opportunity to compete against the girls, we’re seeing the interest is starting to boom.”

Spilde is one of those girls who wrestled with the boys during the dual season. She was 6-6 when wrestling boys this season.

“It makes us stronger because boys are obviously a little bit stronger than girls in wrestling,” Reinwald said. “It really made us focus on how to distribute our strength and use our technique more than our strength because we know it’s not going to necessarily have us win the match.”

However, Dow said the WIAA was trying to give credibility to girls versus girls heading into the state tournament and wasn’t including matches with boys in girls records. He said not every girl has the opportunity to compete with boys.

“Our emphasis wants to be on girls competition,” Dow said. “The more that we emphasize that in the process, the more likely that the schools are going to be providing these opportunities throughout the school year.”

Dow said of the 123 programs represented in the girls state tournament, 44 just qualified a girl. Horicon, who also had a boy qualify, was one of 10 teams who qualified the most girls with four.

“It’s something that we’re really proud of,” he said.

