MADISON — Horicon coach Joe Kern is known to be a fiery guy when he’s coaching.

It showed during the 165-pound semifinals of Friday’s WIAA girls individual state wrestling meet at the Kohl Center when he was holding onto the chair he was sitting on, trying not to jump out of it.

He and his coaching staff were viewing an intense battle between Horicon sophomore Cyriana Reinwald and Sun Prairie East/West co-op junior Sophia Bassino.

Holding a one-point lead, Reinwald elected to start the third period on top as Bassino attempted a sit-out escape. The Horicon sophomore seized on the opening and took Bassino to her back for the pin in 4 minutes, 37 seconds.

“We were told by the WIAA that we are not allowed to step up out of our seats,” Kern said. “I’ll tell you, I was pushing it pretty close. If there was any bit of that seat left, I was taking it. I thought I was going to bring the chair with me.”

When Reinwald (18-1) won the match to earn a chance to win back-to-back 165-pound state titles against Fennimore junior Rachel Schauer (10-2), Kern showed his excitement.

“She’s rock steady,” Kern said. “It’s one of those things that she doesn’t really show a lot of emotion, which is tough for us coaches because we get all excited. She’s just so steady. I’m sure there’s nerves in there somewhere. She does what we try and coach. She uses those nerves as energy and positivity. You don’t let those nerves overtake you, and let them weigh you down mentally.”

Kern said Reinwald and Schauer have wrestled a dozen times since youth. She’s also the only girl Reinwald lost to this season. Schauer pinned Reinwald in 5:43 during the quarterfinals of the Badger State Invite on Dec. 17, 2022.

“There’s definitely that one match that was kind of an upset, but I’m not really holding a grudge against it,” Reinwald said early this week during a phone interview. “I know I could win, but otherwise it’s been really fun.”

There are nerves there for Reinwald, but once she finds a reason to be confident, she doesn’t lose it.

Kind of like in the second period when after Bassino (5-1) got three near-fall points with 8 seconds left, Reinwald responded with a reversal to go ahead 4-3 just 7 seconds later.

“I knew I was pushing the pace of the match,” Reinwald said. “I was in charge, so I could just do my thing and relax.”

Reinwald earned a two-point takedown with 1:06 left in the first period to go up 2-0. However, Bassino chose top heading into the second period and got a three-point near-fall with 8 seconds left.

“It was a nail biter,” Kern said. “You can definitely tell that girl has improved immensely. She’s working her butt as much as Cyri is.”

And Reinwald said they had talked about what Bassino would do in a rematch of last year’s state finals match.

“I knew I could beat her, but I knew it would be a tough match in the finals,” Reinwald said. “I knew we were both pretty equal. Pinning her gave me the confidence I can do anything as long as I can keep the gas tank going.”

“She exudes all the confidence in the world,” Kern added. “She has the highest level of self-belief of any individual I’ve been able to coach.”

That will help going into finals on Saturday.

“There’s 192 girls here competing and at the end of it, there’s only going to be 12 walk out as state champions,” Kern said. “With that opportunity in front of her, she’s still got a lot of work in front of her. To have that opportunity is huge.”

