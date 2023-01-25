How a Baraboo senior's hobby has led to success on the wrestling mat

BARABOO — Connor Goorsky is having a wrestling season to remember.

After suffering his second loss of the season at the Sparta Invite on Saturday to finish in third place, the Baraboo senior has a 22-2 overall record and is ranked 11th at 138 pounds in Division 1 by Wisconsin Grappler.

One thing that’s contributed to Goorsky's success on the mat is a hobby he’s had since his family moved to Wisconsin seven years ago. Originally from Chicago, Goorsky picked up karate at 4 years old, but after the move he didn’t find a dojo he was comfortable with until he walked into the gym at Filipe Barbosa Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Baraboo.

He immediately liked the sport of jiu-jitsu, a self-defense martial art and combat style that has grappling, ground fighting and submission holds incorporated in it, and has earned a competitive blue belt with Barbosa.

“It’s been a lot of hard work with wrestling, but I don’t think I would be anywhere near in wrestling without jiu-jitsu.”

Goorsky started wrestling in eighth grade and knew it would be difficult facing veteran opponents who had started competing in the sport at a younger age. But his background in jiu-jitsu helped him immensely with his mat awareness and maneuvers around his opponents.

“Mentally, I’m faster because I know where someone is going to move before they even move there,” he said. “It’s not necessarily speed-wise, but mentally I can think where they’re going to go next or where they can go.”

His skills showed up Jan. 7 when the T-Birds travelled to Brookfield Central High School for the Lancer Invite. In his first match, Goorsky pinned Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah/Howards Grove’s Keng Thao in 23 seconds, using a jiu-jitsu move called the Imanari roll.

Goorsky drew the crowd’s reaction as he dove across Thao, twisting onto his back as his right arm hooked around Thao’s left ankle. Thao dropped down to his right knee, giving Goorsky room to roll both of them over and land on Thao for the pin.

“I’ve done it a lot in jiu-jitsu,” Goorsky said. “I know it from jiu-jitsu and I thought it would be something good to try in wrestling and see if it would work in the wrestling room. I don’t think anybody in wrestling would expect me to jump and do it.”

“I’m sure he surprises some of the wrestlers with, ‘Holy cow, what the heck was that?’” first-year Baraboo coach Alex Knipp said. "There is a lot of basic wrestling that he’s good at and he performs. I see most of his jiu-jitsu stuff get expressed in pinning combinations more so than stuff from his feet. The way he moves and transitions while he’s pinning people, I think that’s where people end up getting surprised.”

Knipp had some background in jiu-jitsu, having trained at Barbosa’s gym for about a year right before Goorsky began training. Knipp said he doesn’t have any issues with Goorsky using jiu-jitsu-style moves in wrestling because they are legal.

“It doesn’t put me at heartache because I feel confident in his ability to perform the move,” Knipp said. “The human body moves the same way no matter what, whether you’re doing jiu-jitsu or wrestling.”

Barbosa said Goorsky having Knipp's guidance is beneficial to his performance this season. The goal is to make it to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament at the end of February. Goorsky missed state last year after finishing third at 145 pounds during sectionals; only the top two advance during sectionals.

“I think because he has somewhat jiu-jitsu-oriented people in the wrestling room, (Knipp) was a really good thing for him,” Barbosa said. “You could find a coach that would be very negative or shut him down, ‘You’re not going to compete.’"

Knipp agreed. “Who cares how they do it,"he said. "I competed in jiu-jitsu, I love jiu-jitsu, I don’t have an issue with it, but maybe some old-school wrestling coaches would turn their nose at it, ‘Oh, that’s not the way we do stuff in wrestling.’ I certainly don’t have that attitude. I don’t care how he performs as long as he does it with class and sportsmanship.”

Goorsky is not the showboating type and quickly earned his new coach’s respect with his work ethic, which Goorsky attributes to his jiu-jitsu training.

“He’s a solid individual,” Knipp said. “He sets the example for the kids to follow when it comes to his work ethic and what he does in the gym. It’s his attitude.”

Goorsky understands his body and shows his respect for the wrestling season by taking time off from jiu-jitsu. Transitioning between the two sports can be difficult because of the things he’s learning in both.

“Coming back from wrestling, the biggest thing is in wrestling I can post all I want,” Goorsky said. “I can stick out my neck however I want. If I do that in jiu-jitsu, I will get choked or I’ll get my arm taken. I just have to be really used to that. Coming back into wrestling from jiu-jitsu is having that constant pressure — just knowing I’ve got to drive, drive and just keep going.”

His senior season has been tougher in some aspects because his last competition for jiu-jitsu was the weekend prior to the first wrestling practice in November. Goorsky participated in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Open in Nashville, Tennessee, winning a gold medal at 149 pounds.

“It was definitely a more of a learning curve to get back into it this season more than past seasons,” said his father, Dan Goorsky.

However, Goorsky had worked himself into wrestling shape as the T-Birds started to gear up for postseason, which will be his last chance at competing in the sport as he plans to narrow his focus in college.

“I plan on doing jiu-jitsu,” Goorsky said of his future. “The ultimate goal is to be a world champion.”

