How a 'used car salesman' has Horicon wrestling in line to win the Trailways South championship

“I call him a used car salesman,” said Joe Kern, the wrestling coach at Horicon. “He really kind of convinces kids, like, ‘Hey, you’re not doing anything in the winter, why don’t you give this a try?’”
Said senior 182-pounder Brady Elvers: “He’s always been a super charismatic guy around the school. You can always see him walking around the hallways trying to recruit kids.
“It really works in our favor that he’s here every day.”
Yes it has, and this year is no exception.
With the likes of seniors Brady Groenewold, Shayne Fluhr and Kevin Wenniger complementing more seasoned seniors Austin Zamorano, Cayden Reinwald and Elvers, Horicon is a perfect 4-0 in Trailways South dual-meets and in control of its own destiny for the league’s dual-season championship.
The latest victory came Tuesday, when the Marshmen won 54-18 over rival Dodgeland, losing just one contested match. Of Horicon’s points, all were either scored by forfeit or pin.
The Marshmen will go against Hustisford and Deerfield on Jan. 27 in their final two duals, having already beat Parkview — their peer as far as dual-season championship contender goes — by a convincing score of 60-6 on Jan. 11. That was Parkview’s only loss, so all the Marshmen need to do to bring home the title is take care of business a week from now.
The Trailways Conference championships, which bring together teams from the North and the South, is Feb. 5 at Markesan.
Groenewold is the biggest of the recruiting coups for Lucas Kern, a Beaver Dam High School graduate who had a stint as the Horicon coach before stepping down after the 2018-19 season to spend more time with his young family.
The senior 132-pounder is 25-6 on the year — one of those losses coming Tuesday against Dodgeland’s talented Braxton Kohn — after trying wrestling for the first time ever as a freshman.
Groenewold was honorable mention at 132 in the Division 3 rankings by Wisconsin Wrestling Online earlier this year but has since dropped just out.
Still, he remains a conference title contender as well as a contender to advance to the WIAA individual state tournament.
“Somehow I found out that his uncle wrestled in high school, so I said, ‘Hey, why don’t you come out?’” said Lucas Kern, who helps out some in the wrestling room now and then as a volunteer assistant but has no formal role with the varsity team.
“He was like, ‘I don’t know.’ He started, then he never stopped.”
Groenewold has improved significantly over his career, largely the result of learning how to use his unique frame — he’s a 6-footer who towers over most of his foes — to his advantage.
“When he was a little younger, he tried to wrestle a different style that wasn’t really for him. But now he’s kind of embraced the fact that he’s lean and flexible,” said Joe Kern, who works for the Beaver Dam Parks and Forestry Department and took over as coach for his brother beginning in 2019-20. “He’s 132 pounds and 6-foot, so yeah, there’s a whole lot of limbs. But he uses it to his advantage — he has a lot of leverage.
“That’s something that’s very unique, and he’s really found a way to lean into it.”
Along with that, he’s also gained a great deal of confidence.
“The biggest difference for him this year is his mentality,” Joe Kern said of the state hopeful, who if he does make it to the Kohl Center would be doing so for the first time in his career. “He was always kind of a very quiet kid, and now he has that killer instinct that has been lacking. I think he understands that this is his last opportunity, and he’s trying to take full advantage of it.”
Elvers sees it the same way.
“This year, especially, we’ve seen him kind of put the pieces of the puzzle together and we’ve really seen him blossom into a great wrestler,” Elvers said. “A lot of it is just mindset for him, believing that he is that good and he is one of the better wrestlers in the state. We all believe it, too — we don’t see him as an underdog, we see him as a favorite to make it to state.”
Fluhr (220 pounds) and Wenniger (160) have followed a similar path as Groenewold. Like Groenewold, Fluhr was nudged onto the mat by Lucas Kern.
“And throughout the years,” Fluhr said, “I’ve come to like it more and more.
“I can’t see myself not doing it.”
He did have to endure a rocky freshman year, however, one in which he was weighing in at 220 but forced to compete at heavyweight because the Marshmen already had a 220-pounder.
“There were some tough times where I considered stopping wrestling, but I stuck through it,” he said. “And I’m so happy I did.”
Fluhr, who did not compete Tuesday because Horicon forfeited at that weight, is 16-11 on the year while Wenniger, who did receive a forfeit victory, is 12-12.
Elvers, meantime, is 23-8 on the year and ranked 10th in Div. 3 at 182, while Zamorano (126) is 22-7 and an honorable mention and Reinwald (145) is 20-8 and honorable mention.
Those three didn’t need Lucas Kern’s sales pitch to go out for wrestling, they’ve been at it since they were little.
But Lucas Kern has continued to put his stamp on the program even after stepping down as the varsity coach, both in a youth coaching role as well as a recruiter.
“I enjoy the sport of wrestling. It was good to me, so I try and promote it,” he said, adding that “kids who get knocked down at recess and get right back up” standout as individuals with potential on the mat as well as those kids in phy-ed who push the limits of fitness in what’s called the “pacer test.”
“The pace of the running gets faster as it goes on,” Lucas Kern said of that test. “If a seventh, eighth, ninth-grader is willing to run like 60 or more of those, they mentally and physically are a pretty tough kid. So I try and ask those kids.”
While wrestling may be what he’s selling, Lucas Kern’s objective ultimately transcends winning and losing and what happens on the mat.
“If you believe in a kid and can get them to believe in themselves, anything’s possible,” he said. “Some kids just need someone besides mom and dad doing that for them. They recognize that, when someone does that.”
And they usually do better in school and other endeavors as a result of the confidence gained from doing well in sports, too.
That’s why it’s not just about the end result on the mat for those in the Horicon program.
It’s about what it means to be a part of the program at all that drives them.
“We embrace each other as a team,” Joe Kern said. “We may not always get the highest placement as individuals, but they stick together, and honestly, that’s all I can ask for — they fight every day.”
Added Elvers, “We all have this mutual respect for each other.
“We’re all in here busting our butts week in and week out and none of us want to let each other down, and I think that’s one of the biggest things – if you quit, you’re kind of letting everyone down, and you don’t want to let your family down, ever.”
