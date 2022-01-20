How a 'used car salesman' has Horicon wrestling in line to win the Trailways South championship

“When he was a little younger, he tried to wrestle a different style that wasn’t really for him. But now he’s kind of embraced the fact that he’s lean and flexible,” said Joe Kern, who works for the Beaver Dam Parks and Forestry Department and took over as coach for his brother beginning in 2019-20. “He’s 132 pounds and 6-foot, so yeah, there’s a whole lot of limbs. But he uses it to his advantage — he has a lot of leverage.

“That’s something that’s very unique, and he’s really found a way to lean into it.”

Along with that, he’s also gained a great deal of confidence.

“The biggest difference for him this year is his mentality,” Joe Kern said of the state hopeful, who if he does make it to the Kohl Center would be doing so for the first time in his career. “He was always kind of a very quiet kid, and now he has that killer instinct that has been lacking. I think he understands that this is his last opportunity, and he’s trying to take full advantage of it.”

Elvers sees it the same way.