How an old Superman T-shirt motivated Beaver Dam's Kyler Neuberger to win sectionals

SUN PRAIRIE — Before every match, Beaver Dam/Wayland’s 132-pound senior Kyler Neuberger can be seen pacing back and forth.

When it’s time to wrestle, he’ll take off his warm-up gear piece by piece until he gets to this blue Superman t-shirt. He’ll take a second before ripping it off his body to fold his Golden Beavers singlet over his shoulders and take the mat for his match.

That routine was apparent before each of his three matches during Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional at Sun Prairie High School. The sentimental token for Neuberger helped him battle through to win each of his matches to win his bracket and punch his ticket for the individual state tournament this weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“That was the first shirt I ever wore to a youth tournament,” Neuberger said. “I’ve been wearing it to every single wrestling match since I was young. … I just look back and it makes me think of my first year wrestling when I didn’t even win a match. It shows me how far I’ve come.”

Neuberger said his mother bought it for him on Easter in third grade. He’s taken good care of it, but while that shirt has stayed the same, he’s been growing into the wrestler he is now, the fifth-ranked 132-pounder in Div. 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online with a 48-4 record.

“I was obsessed because I felt like a superhero when I was that young,” he said of the t-shirt he’s slowly outgrown over the last decade. “My first time going to youth state I wore it. Now I look back at that picture (at youth state) and I’m like, ‘God, I’ve come a long way.’”

The shirt has been through every step of Neuberger’s career, including last year when he qualified for state for the first time and this year when he won his first sectional of his career.

“Every match he’s ever been in, that’s with him every single step of the way,” said Jason Neuberger, Kyler's father as well as a Beaver Dam assistant coach. “He thinks about that. It started in second grade. He takes in everything that he’s done over the years. He remembers the grind, both the good times and the bad times.

“Yeah, there’s times we went to Atlanta and didn’t win a match. There’s times we went to Iowa and don’t win a match. They’re lonely car rides home, quiet for five- to six-hour rides home, not saying nothing. He reflects on it. He’s a senior this year. Right now, this is when you want to be peaking.”

Kyler showed he was peaking in the finals match when he defeated Holmen sophomore Preston Kratochvill (40-10), ranked seventh at 132 pounds, 6-0.

“I expected this to happen,” said Kyler, who beat Kratochvill by a more narrow 6-5 margin at team sectionals on Tuesday. “That’s not even being cocky. It’s just I expect high results from me and I beat that kid Tuesday. My goal was to major him and I beat him 6-0 and that kind of makes me a little angry.”

In prior years at sectionals, Kyler said he’d always have to face someone ranked higher than him and he’d lose. In fact, when he and Kratochvill were both wrestling at 138 pounds, Kratochvill was ranked fourth while Kyler was ranked eighth, that being in the rankings released on Jan. 19.

That was in the back of Kyler's mind throughout the tournament.

“I was always looking to beat him. I’ve got to beat him,” he said. “I came in here today and I said to my dad, ‘This is my tournament to lose.’”

Jason took his son’s word, especially during the finals.

“And really taking in what we have to say – going through video of Tuesday’s match against that same kid, trying to clean the match up a little bit,” Jason Neuberger. “He did that without a doubt. It’s 6-0 final instead of 6-5 final. The kid was never in it. He controlled the neutral. He controlled the top position and got a reversal there at the end. He won in all facets of the match.”

Kyler's first match of the day was the hardest because he was still full from eating earlier that morning. It didn’t stop him from going out there and pinning Reedsburg senior Colton Herritz (28-19) in 38 seconds.

“I had a pretty (bad) warmup,” Kyler said. “The kid didn’t really want to tie up with me. I was nervous, but I ended it in 38 seconds.”

Kyler thumped Wisconsin Rapids junior Lucas Bean with a major decision 10-2 during the semifinals.

“My weight was perfect and I felt this was going to be a great tournament,” Kyler said. “It showed.”

He definitely impressed his father, who normally doesn’t show how proud he is of his son.

“It’s pretty amazing. I’m very proud of him,” Jason said, choking up a bit as he did. “It’s been a long time coming. He’s working very hard. He has a great heart. I’m extremely proud of him.”

But the journey isn’t done for the younger Neuberger, who's going to finish out his career at state along with that tight Superman shirt.

“Last year, my goal was to make it to state,” Kyler said. “This year, I’ve been telling all my coaches in the first couple of weeks that top three (at state).

"Now I’ve switched my goal to being a state champ.”

