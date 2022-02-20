How an old Superman T-shirt motivated Beaver Dam's Kyler Neuberger to win sectionals

SUN PRAIRIE — Before every match, Beaver Dam/Wayland’s 132-pound senior Kyler Neuberger can be seen pacing back and forth.
When it’s time to wrestle, he’ll take off his warm-up gear piece by piece until he gets to this blue Superman t-shirt. He’ll take a second before ripping it off his body to fold his Golden Beavers singlet over his shoulders and take the mat for his match.
That routine was apparent before each of his three matches during Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional at Sun Prairie High School. The sentimental token for Neuberger helped him battle through to win each of his matches to win his bracket and punch his ticket for the individual state tournament this weekend at the Kohl Center in Madison.
“That was the first shirt I ever wore to a youth tournament,” Neuberger said. “I’ve been wearing it to every single wrestling match since I was young. … I just look back and it makes me think of my first year wrestling when I didn’t even win a match. It shows me how far I’ve come.”
People are also reading…
The Golden Beavers had three champions and seven others qualified for next week's sectional at Sun Prairie.
Neuberger said his mother bought it for him on Easter in third grade. He’s taken good care of it, but while that shirt has stayed the same, he’s been growing into the wrestler he is now, the fifth-ranked 132-pounder in Div. 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online with a 48-4 record.
“I was obsessed because I felt like a superhero when I was that young,” he said of the t-shirt he’s slowly outgrown over the last decade. “My first time going to youth state I wore it. Now I look back at that picture (at youth state) and I’m like, ‘God, I’ve come a long way.’”
Beaver Dam senior Kyler Neuberger wears his blue Superman shirt before every match. On Saturday, it motivated him to win the 132-pound bracket…
The shirt has been through every step of Neuberger’s career, including last year when he qualified for state for the first time and this year when he won his first sectional of his career.
The Golden Beavers sophomore continued his torrid run, cruising to the individual title in his first league tournament.
“Every match he’s ever been in, that’s with him every single step of the way,” said Jason Neuberger, Kyler's father as well as a Beaver Dam assistant coach. “He thinks about that. It started in second grade. He takes in everything that he’s done over the years. He remembers the grind, both the good times and the bad times.
“Yeah, there’s times we went to Atlanta and didn’t win a match. There’s times we went to Iowa and don’t win a match. They’re lonely car rides home, quiet for five- to six-hour rides home, not saying nothing. He reflects on it. He’s a senior this year. Right now, this is when you want to be peaking.”
Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils thumped Reedsburg's Jesus Gonzalez in finals, but end score didn't depict how tough it was to win in third round.
Kyler showed he was peaking in the finals match when he defeated Holmen sophomore Preston Kratochvill (40-10), ranked seventh at 132 pounds, 6-0.
“I expected this to happen,” said Kyler, who beat Kratochvill by a more narrow 6-5 margin at team sectionals on Tuesday. “That’s not even being cocky. It’s just I expect high results from me and I beat that kid Tuesday. My goal was to major him and I beat him 6-0 and that kind of makes me a little angry.”
The Golden Beavers 138-pounder pinned Waunakee's Dane Spencer in team's win over Warriors on Friday night to reach the milestone
In prior years at sectionals, Kyler said he’d always have to face someone ranked higher than him and he’d lose. In fact, when he and Kratochvill were both wrestling at 138 pounds, Kratochvill was ranked fourth while Kyler was ranked eighth, that being in the rankings released on Jan. 19.
That was in the back of Kyler's mind throughout the tournament.
“I was always looking to beat him. I’ve got to beat him,” he said. “I came in here today and I said to my dad, ‘This is my tournament to lose.’”
Jason took his son’s word, especially during the finals.
“And really taking in what we have to say – going through video of Tuesday’s match against that same kid, trying to clean the match up a little bit,” Jason Neuberger. “He did that without a doubt. It’s 6-0 final instead of 6-5 final. The kid was never in it. He controlled the neutral. He controlled the top position and got a reversal there at the end. He won in all facets of the match.”
The 138-pounder is closing in on triple digits in the career wins column, but can also move into the top-10 in program history at this week's Northern Exposure tournament
Kyler's first match of the day was the hardest because he was still full from eating earlier that morning. It didn’t stop him from going out there and pinning Reedsburg senior Colton Herritz (28-19) in 38 seconds.
“I had a pretty (bad) warmup,” Kyler said. “The kid didn’t really want to tie up with me. I was nervous, but I ended it in 38 seconds.”
Kyler thumped Wisconsin Rapids junior Lucas Bean with a major decision 10-2 during the semifinals.
“My weight was perfect and I felt this was going to be a great tournament,” Kyler said. “It showed.”
The 220-pounder was one of two winners for the Golden Beavers at their home invite, while Kyler Neuberger took 2nd in quest for 100 victories; Dodgeland, Horicon, Waupun all claim podium spots
He definitely impressed his father, who normally doesn’t show how proud he is of his son.
“It’s pretty amazing. I’m very proud of him,” Jason said, choking up a bit as he did. “It’s been a long time coming. He’s working very hard. He has a great heart. I’m extremely proud of him.”
But the journey isn’t done for the younger Neuberger, who's going to finish out his career at state along with that tight Superman shirt.
“Last year, my goal was to make it to state,” Kyler said. “This year, I’ve been telling all my coaches in the first couple of weeks that top three (at state).
"Now I’ve switched my goal to being a state champ.”
Photos: Action from Saturday's WIAA Division 1 sectional at Sun Prairie High School
DeForest vs Reedsburg 170
Holmen vs Beaver Dam 220 pounds
Baraboo vs Wisconsin Rapids 182 pounds
DeForest vs Reedsburg 170 pounds
Kyler Neuberger Superman t-shirt
Beaver Dam vs Holmen 132 pounds
Reedsburg vs Wisconsin Rapids 106 pounds
Reedsburg vs Sauk Prairie 285 pounds
Brody Hemauer
Elijah Bauer
Reedsburg vs Wisconsin Rapids 106 pounds
Reedsburg vs Wisconsin Rapids 106 pounds
Watertown vs Sauk Prairie 285
Sparta vs Beaver Dam 220 pounds
Reedsburg vs Wisconsin Rapids 285
Tomah vs Beaver Dam 195 pounds
Waunakee vs Holmen 195 pounds
Baraboo vs Holmen 182 pounds
Reedsburg vs Middleton 170 pounds
Reedsburg vs Middleton 170 pounds
Reedsburg vs Middleton 170 pounds
BD vs DeForest
Holmen vs DeForest
Beaver Dam vs Wisconsin Rapids 160 pounds
Holmen vs Watertown 152 pounds
LaCross vs Madison East 152 pounds
Holmen vs Watertown 145 pounds
Baraboo vs Wisconsin Rapids 145 pounds
Tomah vs Madison East 138 pounds
Tomah vs Madison East 138 pounds
BD vs Wisconsin Rapids 132 pounds
Holmen vs Sauk Prairie 132
Holmen vs Wisconsin Rapids 126 pounds
Tomah vs Waunakee 136 pounds
Sun Prairie vs LCLC
Baraboo vs Wisconsin Rapids 120 pounds
Holmen vs Middleton
Sauk Prairie vs Wisconsin Rapids 106 pounds
Reedsburg vs Tomah 106 pounds
Sparta vs Madison East 220
Tomah vs Sun Prairie 195
BD vs Reedsburg 195
Sauk Prairie vs Wisconsin Rapids 182 pounds
Middleton vs Holmen 170
BD vs Sparta 170
BD vs Sparta 170
BD vs Sparta 170
BD vs LCLC 160
BD vs Baraboo 145
BD vs Baraboo 145
LCLC vs Waunakee 152
Reedsburg vs Madison East
Reedsburg vs Madison East 138
Reedsburg vs BD 132
Reedsburg vs Waunakee
Holmen vs Madison East 126
Tomah vs BD 113
Reedsburg vs Waunakee 120
Sun Prairie vs Sparta
Baraboo vs DeForest
Tomah vs BD 106
Sauk vs Baraboo 106
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.