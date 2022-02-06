How area wrestlers faired during Saturday's Badger Conference meet

BEAVER DAM — Portage senior Lowell Arnold had himself a brilliant day on Saturday when his high school wrestling team visited Beaver Dam High School for the Badger Conference Tournament.

The 152-pound senior defeated Stoughton’s Trenton Dow, who is ranked eighth in Division 1 at 152 pounds by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, by a score of 6-2.

"Any opportunity you have to win in this conference is very special at any weight class," Portage coach Shane Haak said. "It's certainly great accomplishments at both 126 and 152.

"It's a tough conference and many consider it the best wrestling conference consistently in the state."

Arnold, who settled for second as a sophomore, pinned Watertown sophomore Ryan Bergman in 1 minute, 52 seconds in the semifinals after earning a 15-0 technical fall over Milton sophomore Parker Kersten.

Portage's Chase Beckett accomplishes two milestones during Saturday's Badger Conference meet The senior 126-pounder earned his 100th victory as well as won the bracket on Saturday, which gave him redemption for missing out on that feat as a sophomore.

Area trio settles for silver against top-ranked Vikings

Baraboo's Peyton Oberg turned in a solid debut but ultimately settled for second place at 120 pounds. The Thunderbirds freshman dropped an 8-2 decision to Stoughton junior Chance Suddeth, the top-ranked wrestler in Div. 1 at 120, in the title match.

Along with Oberg, Beaver Dam senior Kyler Neuberger and Sauk Prairie junior Nolan Vils took second at 132 and 285 pounds, respectively.

Like Oberg, Neuberger faced a tall task in the form of Stoughton senior Nicolar Rivera, the No. 1 132-pounder in Div. 1. Rivera showed he was certainly with the billing, cruising to an 18-3 tech fall win over Neuberger, who is ranked seventh in his own right.

"Kyler is down to 132 for the first time today," Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker said. "I like that he was still able to make that weight and still feel energized and ready to wrestle and ready to take on any opponent. His technique is continuing to grow and be able to score on just about anybody, but not Nicolar. He really attacks and does a good job on the mat."

The stiff orders continued for Vils in his clash with Stoughton's Griffin Empey in the 285 title match. The Vikings senior wasted little time showing why he's the top-ranked heavyweight in Div. 1, sticking the sixth-ranked Vils in just 26 seconds.

Two freshman, along with others, help Reedsburg nab Badger West title at conference meet The Beavers had one of two freshmen win their brackets at Saturday's Badger Conference meet at Beaver Dam High School.

Trevino, Statz nab bronze

A pair of juniors earned third-place finishes as Beaver Dam's Rolando Trevino and Baraboo's Luke Statz earned bronze at 106 and 182.

Trevino, who was pinned in the semifinals by Reedsburg's Treynor Curtin, bounced back with back-to-back pins, including over Watertown sophomore Finn Mulligan in 2:53 in the third-place match.

Statz followed a similar suit as the T-Birds' 182-pounder rallied from a pin fall loss in the semifinals against Milton's Kade Desormeau. Statz stuck Reedsburg's Bennett Rhodes in consolation semifinals before receiving a forfeit win in the third place match over Watertown's Braden Holleman.

How Beaver Dam 195-pound Gabrial Klatt dominated his bracket at Badger Conference meet Beaver Dam sophomore Gabe Klatt dominated on his way to win the 195-pound championship during Saturday's Badger Conference meet at Beaver Dam High School.

Seven battle to fourth place

Six different area wrestlers dropped their third-place matches, including three from Portage as they helped the Warriors finish fifth overall with 184 points.

Portage junior Jayson Kreier suffered an 18-3 tech fall loss to Fort Atkinson's Bryce Volla at 113. Meanwhile, senior Jack Callen dropped an 18-9 major decision to Stoughton's Jon Harman at 195, and junior Javier Moytol-Hernandez was pinned by Monroe's Isaac Bunker in 1:25 at heavyweight.

Along with the trio of Warriors, the Beaver Dam pair of seniors Logan Thomas and Nick Ludowese took fourth at 160 and 220, respectively.

Thomas was pinned in 1:52 by Oregon senior John Ruth while Ludowese was pinned in 5:06 by Reedsburg sophomore Jesus Gonzalez. Still it was enough to help the host Golden beavers edge out the Warriors by a half-point for fourth-place in the team standings.

Rounding out the area fourth-place finishers was Baraboo's Connor Goorsky at 145 and Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke at 152. The T-Birds junior dropped a 16-4 major decision to Monroe senior Brady Schuh, ranked fifth in Div. 2.

Meanwhile, Yanke was pinned by Watertown's Ryan Bergman Bergman in 3:24.

Stoughton disappointed finishing runner-up to Milton for Badger East wrestling crown The Vikings finished runner-up for the Badger East Conference title to Milton after the Red Hawks won the league's tournament on Saturday.

Winecke caps career with win

After finishing in fifth-place at 114 pounds of the inaugural WIAA girls state wrestling championships last weekend, Baraboo's Alexis Winecke found herself in a familiar spot on Saturday. The T-Birds senior found a way to pin Oregon freshman Carson Stebbins at 3:50 for fifth place at 113 pounds, ending her career with another trip to the podium.

Along with Winecke, Sauk Prairie senior Dylan Breunig defeated DeForest senior Jacob Larson 7-2 for fifth place at 145, while junior Jack Tarntzer defeated Waunakee junior Jack Schweitzer, 5-1, to take fifth at 220.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.