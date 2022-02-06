How Beaver Dam 195-pound Gabe Klatt dominated his bracket at Badger Conference meet

When you’re one of the best in the state at your weight class, it means your coach doesn’t have to worry about how you’re going to fair during important tournaments.

With the can-do mentality and a focus second to none, Beaver Dam sophomore Gabriel Klatt set out to prove why he’s ranked second in Division 1 at 195 pound according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online during Saturday’s Badger Conference tournament at Beaver Dam High School.

He breezed through the competition and defeated some quality opponents along the way to take home the 195-pound championship and power the host Golden Beavers to a fourth-place team finish.

“Usually I don’t have to worry about Gabe,” Beaver Dam high school wrestling coach Tim Winker said. “I know he’s among the top kids in the state and he figured out from that first match of the year when he lost that he needs to respect every opponent and be ready to wrestle every match. That’s what he did today.”

Entering the season, Klatt started out at 182 pounds and his first match was against Milton’s Kade Desormeau, who is ranked fifth and won his bracket at 182 on Saturday, and he lost.

“Having my only loss in that first match coming out. I’d say it was a wake-up call for me because I came in cocky,” Klatt said. “Then once I got beat I was like I needed to step back a little bit and work on what I’ve been working on. It worked.

“I haven’t lost at 195 yet, so I’m just hoping to keep that streak going.”

Ever since Klatt hasn't dropped a match, piling up a 43-1 come out on top with a 43-1 record, including three wins on Saturday.

“It’s his drive and focus,” Beaver Dam assistant coach Jason Neuberger said. “His focus is really good. You couldn’t get a joke out of him. He was focused at the task at hand. It’s constant.

“This is a good tournament, but that’s not his goal right now. His goal is past that and this is a step he expects to win. His motivation right now in his head, he’s expecting to win. That’s huge.”

That energy was apparent in Klatt’s final match of the day. Klatt said it was his “hardest one” of the day because Milton Charlie Eckert, an honorable mention pick, was big and Klatt’s forearms were tiring as the match went on.

However, Klatt pulled through with his stand up wrestling to earn a 9-3 decision and his first individual Badger Conference crown. Last season the Badger Conference meet was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“He was trying so hard to pin him where that kid is trying to hard not to get pinned,” Neuberger said of Klatt’s mentality. “They’re not even really in the match and it feels like you’re struggling because you’re so focused on getting the pin. Instead of let’s just win the match, he’s so used to pinning. Between him and Kyler, they have almost 70 pins between the two of them. They expect to pin all the time.

“When they don’t, they’re mad. It gets frustrating a little bit and then you tell them, ‘Hey, those kids are going to go out there and stall. Their goal is to not get pinned by Gabe Klatt.’ That’s a hurdle to get over and to just understand that a win is a win. It doesn’t have to be a pin.”

The two previous matches, Klatt did pin his opponents, though.

Klatt pinned Reedsburg freshman Clint Harms in 49 seconds. Then he followed that up with a pin fall over Stoughton senior Jon Harman in 1:20.

“Coming into today, I was just trying to wrestle like I have been all year,” Klatt said. “I was trying to stick to my offense and not let the other kids get to their offense.”

He did that throughout the tournament and after he won his bracket, he treated it like it was business as usual.

“Really, I just felt the same because I know conference is cool and all, but it’s not really what I’m striving for,” Klatt said. “What I’m striving for is that state championship that I’m hoping to get in a couple weeks.

His expectation is to win his bracket at regionals which is on Saturday at Waunakee, and then the following week to dominate the bracket for sectionals held at Sun Prairie.

“That’s what I’m focusing on more right now,” Klatt said.

