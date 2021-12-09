How Cal Poly became the perfect future home for Poynette wrestling standout Cash Stewart

POYNETTE — At a young age, Cash Stewart was instilled something very simple by his parents.
“Hard work beats everything.”
It’s been a motto that the Poynette senior has tried to live by, both in the classroom and on the wrestling mat.
“I’ve always just tried to work my hardest and give everything I do 100%, and I think that’s definitely helped me out here,” Stewart said.
He’s not wrong as that hard work and dedication came to a head Monday as the Pumas first-ever WIAA individual state wrestling champion announced his commitment to wrestle at NCAA Division I Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
“Since I was a kid and in middle school, it’s been a goal to be wrestling in Division I and as the process unfolded it was really a blessing to be able to talk to those colleges and see things develop,” Stewart said.
Stewart is the first Div. I recruit under Poynette high school wrestling coach Nate Leu, who believes the three-time state medalist may be the first Div. I recruit in Pumas program history. The veteran head coach knows that no one is more deserving of the honor than Stewart.
“Cash is definitely a kid that’s put in the time and the effort for it; I’m only a small portion of his career of high school wrestling and it’s been fantastic to coach him and see him, but he’s done a lot of work, not only in our season but the offseason and his entire life, to reach this moment,” Leu said.
“It’s great to see it happen to an awesome kid who’s really just a genuine good person, and a quality wrestler.”
The Mustangs were one of just a handful of suitors pursuing the 2020 Div. 3, 120-pound state champion. Stewart said that he drew the eye of a number of Div. II and III programs, as well as a handful of Div. I teams; however, three stood above the rest: Cal Poly, Stanford and Wisconsin.
All highly regarded on the mat — the Cardinal and Badgers both started out the year ranked among the National Wrestling Coaches Association, while the Mustangs were among other teams receiving votes — there was something that stood out more with Cal Poly for Stewart.
“It the end of the day it came down to the environment in the room, the environment with the coaches and where I felt I was going to be able to succeed the most,” he said. “That’s just a sense I got from there and it helped my decision.”
And similar to their prowess on the mat, all three schools provide top notch academic experiences. But again, in Stewart’s mind, Cal Poly was just a hair above the rest.
They have the resume to prove it too, as Cal Poly’s College of Engineering — Stewart hopes to study mechanical engineering — ranks No. 8 out of 220 public and private undergraduate engineering schools without doctorates offered according to the 2021 U.S. News and World Report’s “America’s Best Colleges.”
Stewart, who currently is taking classes at Madison College and will head to Cal Poly already with an Associate’s Degree next fall, stressed how important the academic side is to him.
“After athletics, you have to be able to have something (to fall back on),” he said. “They have a really good engineering schools, which is the career I’d like to pursue, and they have everything I need and everything I want there; good engineering and great wrestling.”
The Mustangs also have a welcoming, family atmosphere that played its fair share in drawing in Stewart. During his official visit Stewart said he got the sense that there was a collective push for excellence in the Cal Poly wrestling room.
Rather than just improving individually, Stewart said the entire Mustangs here was “working together to help each other improve.”
“I felt it was just a family environment, something where everyone is a part of it and everyone is equal,” he said. “From the top to the bottom, they’re just trying to help everyone become a better wrestler; the best wrestler they can be.”
“I felt they had everything I need to be the best wrestler I can be.”
It’s a similar family atmosphere that Stewart has helped cultivate with the Puma. It hasn’t gone unnoticed for Leu.
“That leadership, that I would say is so important for that team to get them to become a tight knit group and to do what is right; really show we can wrestle with aggressiveness and quality, but we can also be a classy program that shows what it means to be a good people,” he said.
That leadership from Stewart stretches much further than just the wrestling room and the classroom. According to Leu, Stewart has been a constant figure at the Pumas’ community activities like leaf raking, bell ringing, food raising or events with veterans.
Regardless of the situation, Stewart is likely to be there.
“He will help out anyone and do anything for everyone, and a lot of the opportunities we’ve had, he’s been that leader to get other kids involved,” Leu said. “He’s always there to help and the first one leading the charge for that.”
With his senior season still ahead of him, Stewart can now turn his sights on a push for a second state championship, before then taking aim at the prospects of an NCAA championship. Regardless of what lies ahead, reaching the collegiate level is a dream come true for Stewart.
“It’s definitely special and it’s crazy to think that five or six years ago, when I first set my mind to this goal and I decided this is what I wanted to do … it seemed so far away, but I just put in the work and put in the time,” he said. “It’s taught me a big lesson that hard work does pay off, and if you put your mind to something, you can do it. I think it’s special for this town, the community and everyone involved.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.