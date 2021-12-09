How Cal Poly became the perfect future home for Poynette wrestling standout Cash Stewart

“That leadership, that I would say is so important for that team to get them to become a tight knit group and to do what is right; really show we can wrestle with aggressiveness and quality, but we can also be a classy program that shows what it means to be a good people,” he said.

That leadership from Stewart stretches much further than just the wrestling room and the classroom. According to Leu, Stewart has been a constant figure at the Pumas’ community activities like leaf raking, bell ringing, food raising or events with veterans.

Regardless of the situation, Stewart is likely to be there.

“He will help out anyone and do anything for everyone, and a lot of the opportunities we’ve had, he’s been that leader to get other kids involved,” Leu said. “He’s always there to help and the first one leading the charge for that.”

With his senior season still ahead of him, Stewart can now turn his sights on a push for a second state championship, before then taking aim at the prospects of an NCAA championship. Regardless of what lies ahead, reaching the collegiate level is a dream come true for Stewart.

“It’s definitely special and it’s crazy to think that five or six years ago, when I first set my mind to this goal and I decided this is what I wanted to do … it seemed so far away, but I just put in the work and put in the time,” he said. “It’s taught me a big lesson that hard work does pay off, and if you put your mind to something, you can do it. I think it’s special for this town, the community and everyone involved.”

