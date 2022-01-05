How Chase Beckett has been unfazed in his return from injury for Portage wrestling

Dealing with a minimal tear to his right meniscus and MCL at the start of his sophomore year, the prolonged use created a more severe tear and forced Beckett to undergo surgery “due to an inability to walk or wrestle.”

It kept Beckett on the sidelines during the entire 2020-21 campaign, but it didn’t take long after the competition of the season for him to get back to work.

“Right after the season, when he was healthy in the spring and throughout the summer, he went to work right away with some freestyle matches and offseason folkstyle matches,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “You’re able to earn that confidence back when you’re doing that, but you have to be willing to do that and he’s definitely put the work in.

“His commitment to the sport has really been outstanding and you want that to show; when kids put in the work, you want that success for them.”

Adding to his repertoire

While losing the precious commodity that is mat time during his junior year certainly hurt, some benefits still came from it. The biggest of those profits has come in the form of an expanded offensive arsenal.