How Chase Beckett has been unfazed in his return from injury for Portage wrestling

There’s no sugarcoating it, sports injuries, especially serious ones, can be scary.
From torn ligaments in knees and elbows that require surgery and are followed by long, arduous months of recovery, it’s understandable that some level of doubt may set in. A fear that, given how long an athlete is sidelined for, they won’t be able to reach the peaks they once had made it to.
Chase Beckett has had his so-called climbing gear on all season long for the Portage high school wrestling team.
The Warriors’ 126-pound senior hasn’t showed any rust after losing his junior season due to a knee injury last winter in his pursuit of a state finals return.
“It took a lot of strain on my conditioning, but as soon as I was done with my recovery process, I began hitting the weight room and the practice room again. Just trying to get better and trying to improve because obviously I didn’t like where I finished my sophomore season,” Beckett said of losing to Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig in the WIAA Division 2 106-pound championship match in 2020.
“I just wanted to kind of elevate my wrestling from there.”
Beckett has certainly done that so far this season, opening the year with an 18-3 record, including individual tournament titles at the Black River Falls and Harvard (Ill.) Sciacca/Holtfreter Invitationals. That success didn’t just happen, however, spanning back to this past spring after working back from his knee injury.
Dealing with a minimal tear to his right meniscus and MCL at the start of his sophomore year, the prolonged use created a more severe tear and forced Beckett to undergo surgery “due to an inability to walk or wrestle.”
It kept Beckett on the sidelines during the entire 2020-21 campaign, but it didn’t take long after the competition of the season for him to get back to work.
“Right after the season, when he was healthy in the spring and throughout the summer, he went to work right away with some freestyle matches and offseason folkstyle matches,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “You’re able to earn that confidence back when you’re doing that, but you have to be willing to do that and he’s definitely put the work in.
“His commitment to the sport has really been outstanding and you want that to show; when kids put in the work, you want that success for them.”
Adding to his repertoire
While losing the precious commodity that is mat time during his junior year certainly hurt, some benefits still came from it. The biggest of those profits has come in the form of an expanded offensive arsenal.
Beckett, who trains at both RT Elite and Team Nazar, based out of Oregon and Fond du Lac, respectively, said he primarily shot off his right knee, “but I actually built a lot of my offense on my left knee shots and my left-handed shots.”
“It raises my offense to another level because I’m able to take shots from both knees now,” he said. “I think that’s something that kind of improved my wrestling in general because I was forced to make that adaption.”
That new form of attack has only helped Beckett improve on his feet, an area both he and Haak know is invaluable.
“Obviously with my skillset, I’m always getting in scrambles and in positions where I can twist my knee, so I need to build strength in those positions so when I’m at practices I’m always (ready) in those positions,” Beckett said.
“He’s always been a very good wrestler on top, but I think he’s improved both on his feet and underneath,” Haak added. “But one thing that’s allowed him to do both of those things, and as he’s climbed a few weight classes, is he’s built some strength the last couple of years. He has that go with that skill now.”
And while Beckett will be the first to admit “it killed me a little bit that I couldn’t be out there” last season, watching from the sidelines was helpful. Beckett was able to absorb plenty of information watching his teammates, as well as collegiate and Olympic wrestling.
In a sport where knowledge is never-ending, that’s immensely important.
“I’m always trying to prove myself and sometimes you underestimate the ability to just sit down for a year and watch all these matches that happen,” he said. “All these guys, I’m able to take technique, all this other information and incorporate it into my technique.”
No added fuel necessary
One area where Beckett hasn’t needed any improvement has been motivation.
Beckett had plenty of drive following the 7-5 sudden victory loss to Koenig to end his sophomore season, and after being relegated to the sidelines last season, Haak is confident that only heightened his passion.
“He cares about the sport deeply and he’s always had that internal drive, and he definitely has it again this year,” Haak said.
The passion has been on full display so far this season.
Beckett has steamrolled through the first part of the season with an 18-3 record, with 14 pin fall victories and four other technical falls. Meanwhile, his three losses are all to reigning state champions.
He lost to two-time reigning WIAA Div. 3 state champion Brayden Sonnentag of Cadott, 2-1 via tiebreaker, at the Adams-Friendship Devils Duals on Dec. 11. Beckett then lost to Brandon Ross of Caledonia/Houston (Minn.), the MSHSL Class A 120-pound champion, 7-5, and reigning Div. 2 106-pound champion Easton Worachek, of Luxemburg-Casco, 3-2, at the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse on Dec. 29 and 30 to finish in seventh-place at the 71-team tournament.
While the losses sting, it’s situations like that which can only benefit Beckett when the postseason arrives, something that’s present on his mind.
“Being away from the sport made me realize how much I love it, and now that I’m back, every day I’m trying to improve; every week I’m trying to improve,” he said. “I’m sticking to my goals, doing everything I can right now to prepare for the end of the year and I don’t come short of my goals.”
