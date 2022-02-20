How facing a familiar foe helped Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils win sectionals

SUN PRAIRIE — Sauk Prairie senior Nolan Vils and Reedsburg sophomore Jesus Gonzalez have wrestled before meeting at Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 sectional at Sun Prairie High School.

Back when they were both in middle school, the two had wrestled about four or five times at about 170 pounds with the victory being Vils.

While they’re both heavyweights now, Vils said Gonzalez proved to be tougher competition than what he remembered back in middle school.

“Not really, he’s a lot better,” Vils said. “He’s a lot better than he used to be and that’s props to him. You can tell he’s really worked hard.”

Gonzalez scored two points in the championship match against Vils, but it was older Vils who came out on top with a major decision 11-2 in order to punch his ticket to the individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“He was trying to shoot on me and not many heavyweights do that,” Vils said. “He was a lot more conditioned than the other guys I wrestle. It was just frustrating because I was really tired. I was trying to work my setups and work my shots. It just wasn’t happening. I was too tired to do that. He’s a pretty good wrestler. He just gave me some pretty good competition.”

Vils (45-4), who is ranked eighth by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, had only wrestled for 1 minutes, 30 seconds in his previous two matches combined. So Gonzalez (40-10) gave him a work out.

Vills had pinned Sparta freshman Cadence Zwiefel (21-14) in 27 seconds and followed it up by pinning Holmen junior Ron White at 1:03 to advance to the finals.

How area wrestlers faired during Saturday's Badger Conference meet Portage senior Lowell Arnold won the 152-pound weight class at the Badger Conference Tournament to lead a host of other area medalists.

Meantime, Gonzalez pinned Beaver Dam junior Kegan Jacobs (30-17) in 54 seconds and then pinned Wisconsin Rapids senior Josh Hansen (31-17) at 2:29 to advance to the finals. There were no wrestlebacks at 285 pounds because Hansen finished third and Gonzalez had previously defeated him in the second round.

So both Vils and Gonzalez will get to go to state this weekend.

“I’ve waited a long time to do this and I’ve put in a lot of work,” Vils said. “I’m just glad I finally able to go this year. I’ve been working really hard and winning regionals and winning sectionals, I just hope that I can carry that success to state and be able to place.”

Vils said the four losses he suffered from Wausau West senior Athan Somers, Verona senior Jay Hanson (ranked seventh), Manitowoc senior Griffin Jonas (ranked third) and Stoughton junior Griffin Empey (top ranked heavyweight) all taught him valuable lessons for him to come out on top.

“I just need to circle and move my feet better than they can; just to build my gas tank and try and outlast them; and work on my offense instead of adapting to what they’re doing,” he said. “If I’m able to just wrestle the way I wrestle, then I can probably beat those guys.”

That’s a good thing because Vils and Gonzalez will see Empey, Hanson and Jonas at state.

And he will be the only Eagle from Sauk Prairie to participate at state, which makes it tougher.

“It feels good. I’m glad I’m the wrestler that’s able to do it, but it’s unfortunate and disappointing that I was the only one that made it,” he said. “I’d rather be going with my buddies and some of my teammates that have also worked very hard. It’s just unfortunate that it happened this way, but I’m glad that I was able to make it. I’m excited to take a shot at state.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

