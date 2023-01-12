How individual transformations are fueling Portage wrestling duo

David Williams and Javier Moyotl-Hernandez have very different histories with the sport of wrestling.

Williams began when he was just 5 years old and has never looked back, while Moyotl-Hernandez dabbled with one season in middle school before hitting the mat full time as a sophomore on the Portage high school team.

Despite the stark differences in their paths, both routes have helped them become two of the Warriors' top leaders this winter.

“It’s been different paths, but the end result is they’re both very competitive, strong wrestlers and good leaders,” Portage co-head coach Mitch Beckett said. “They set a good example for the rest of the guys on the team.”

“We always talk about with our kids that we’re a ‘developmental program.’ It’s not where you are, it’s where you can be,” added co-head coach Tim Haak.

Both Williams and Moyotl-Hernandez have had physical hurdles to overcome while landing on different ends of the scale. As a freshman, Williams competed at 113 pounds but he’s since slowly grown into his body, traversing six other weight classes to compete at 160 pounds this winter.

Williams admitted he “never really knew what to expect” regarding his body and how large he could grow after constantly wrestling in the lower weight classes.

“Slowly I’ve been working my way up through the weight classes and it’s a whole new wrestling style,” he said.

Moyotl-Hernandez meanwhile has always been more heavy set, wrestling at 285 since joining the Warriors high school team during his sophomore year. Instead of growing through a half-dozen weight classes, Moyotl-Hernandez has physically altered is body through constant time spent in the weight room in the offseason, mostly alongside Williams.

“We’ve been in there consistently for months, so I think that helps,” Moyotl-Hernandez said.

Beckett and Haak, who took over co-operatively this winter following Shane Haak’s resignation last spring, have seen how much it’s helped first hand. Before taking over the high school program, the duo coached at the middle school level together for a number of years, including the lone season Moyotl-Hernandez competed before taking a hiatus his freshman year.

Despite that layoff, he’s been a quick study and has improved his aggression.

“He’s just a fast learner,” Beckett said. “He’s gotten more physical, he’s gotten more technical and he doesn’t back down from anybody; he’s made great strides for a three-year high school wrestler.”

Moyotl-Hernandez added: “It’s more controlled aggression and I feel like I’ve always been a pretty physical wrestler.”

Williams has also seen a shift in his approach, but more so in his style of wrestling. According to Haak, the senior captain “throws a little bit more,” compared with his first three varsity seasons, something Williams just attributes to the trials and tribulations he underwent growing into his body.

“It definitely takes time to grow and improve as a wrestler, but the only way you’re going to do that is if you experience it,” he said. “Just this past year alone I’ve gotten a lot more aggressive; I’m always trying to be the first one out there being on my offense the whole time, instead of relying on my defense.”

That shift in hostility has created plenty of success this season. Heading into the final month of the regular season, Williams is 22-3, just one win away from tying his win total from a year ago. He’s racked up 17 pins on his way to winning the Harvard (Ill.) Sciacca-Holtfreter Invitational title, as well as third-place finishes in the Black River Falls Invite and Ripon Sergeant Andrew Wallace Memorial Scramble.

Moyotl-Hernandez isn’t far off his career best either. After going 23-19 last season, the Warriors’ leading heavyweight is 19-7 this season with 15 pins under his belt. He finished second in Black River Falls and added third-place finishes in Harvard and Ripon.

As much as the pair has been fueled by their own successes, it’s the Warriors’ growth as a whole that’s elevated the pair even more.

“Seeing other guys on the team succeed just helps us further push ourselves. We just want to do it for each other, rather than just ourselves,” Williams said of the Warriors, who feature six other wrestlers with at least 15 wins.

Moyotl-Hernandez added: “It’s just as much of a team sport as it is an individual sport.”

That’s what stands out about the pair so much for Beckett and Haak. Whether it's leading the team by example in one-on-one drills, or giving rides to those in need after practice, the improvement of the team on and off the mat is at the top of their list of priorities.

“When you have guys like David and Javi, other guys want to be part of the team,” Beckett said.

“We just want to further that tradition and continue our team’s legacy as a whole,” Williams added.

