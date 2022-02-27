How state finals defeat is only fueling Beaver Dam's Gabe Klatt for the future

MADISON – Gabe Klatt finished off his historic sophomore season for the Beaver Dam high school wrestling team during Saturday’s WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament.

It just didn’t go the way the 195-pounder had envisioned it, losing a 13-5 major decision to West Bend West sophomore Cole Mirasola in the finals and placing second.

But Klatt knew it was going to be tough.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” he said of the stiff test Mirasola posed. “I knew the kid was good. He goes to the same place I do. I’ve wrestled with him, he’s wrestled with me. I haven’t wrestled with him in a while, so I didn’t know all of what he does. I think that caught me off guard. I could get the shots, but I couldn’t finish them.”

Beaver Dam coach Tim Winker said the matchup between Mirasola (50-2) and Klatt — ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, by Wisconsin Wrestling Online for the last two months and the top two seeds this week — was expected.

“We kind of guessed this is where we’d end up this year,” Winker said. “It was just a matter of seeding once we got down here. Gabe’s game plan was the same as always, just move on your feet, be fast, attack and that’s what he did. He created his opportunities and he hit his shots. That kid was just a little bit better at defending him and fighting him off.”

Klatt said he still has a lot of work to do in order to find himself back at the Kohl Center next season.

“Even though I took second at state, it’s not first,” he said.

The year was still one to remember for Klatt, however, as he etched his name all over the Golden Beavers record book.

Klatt’s three victories at state helped him finish the year 52-2, setting the record for most wins in a season, breaking the previous mark of 50 set by Wyatt Wells in the 2016-17 season. The sophomore also added two more pins to his total on the year to cement a new record mark of 35 after breaking Wells’ tally of 32 during the ‘16-17 season at last week’s sectional meet.

Just how impressive that is, as an underclassman competing at an upperweight, isn’t lost on Winker.

“As a sophomore to do that at 195 pounds that is just an incredible accomplishment,” Winker said. “I can’t be more proud of Gabe than I already am. He had earned everything that he has accomplished. He’s a tremendous worker, tremendous kid in the classroom, on the mat, on the football field, he’s just an all-around good kid.”

But Klatt mentioned he had other things on his agenda than the records.

“It’s cool for stats and stuff,” he said, “but records aren’t really stuff that I care about. What I care about is my placement on the year. I’m more disappointed, but I’ve got two years to work on it.”

Klatt found himself trailing 4-3 after the first period with Mirasola.

That margin grew in the second, however, as Mirasola added a pair of takedowns and an escape to stretch his cushion to 9-4 heading to the third.

Two more takedowns sandwiched around a Klatt escape over the final two minutes punctuated things for Mirasola, who won his first state title just one weight class, and a matter of minutes, after his twin brother Connor won gold at 182.

“I haven’t seen anyone this year be able to out-scramble Gabe,” Winker said. “In those situations Gabe got in on some nice shots and that kid had such a great defense and a great scramble to avoid giving up any of those takedowns. My compliments to Cole. That was a heck of a match. He did a great job on his feet.”

Even with the loss, Winker said he was proud of the way Klatt fought.

“He just never stops,” Winker said. “He was fighting until the very end. He was always trying to score points. It’s that heart that’s always going to keep pushing him into the next level whether it’s football or wrestling. He’s just got a never-ending engine and just a heart that doesn’t stop.”

Klatt said he enjoyed his first time at state, but he already has his sights set on the future.

“It was new, it was really fun to see all of these good guys in one place,” Klatt said. “It was fun to watch them and fun to wrestle them. It was really fun.”

