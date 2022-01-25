How twin brothers are rebuilding the Waupun wrestling program from the ground up

WAUPUN — Brady Huenink had ideas of how he would help the Waupun high school wrestling team succeed if he ever got the chance.
The last two seasons the 2013 Waupun graduate had been an assistant coach, working closely with then-head coach Jeff Rens. But Rens stepped down after the 2020-2021 season, and Huenink felt he was ready to step in and take over.
He applied and got hired last spring to take over.
“I really saw some of the kids improving (over the last two seasons),” he said. “I thought that we could even push them farther than where they were.”
Huenink got right to work in preparation for the upcoming season. He first went on a Zoom call set up by the WIAA to get tips about running a program. He also reached out to Mike DeRoehn, a college coach with head coaching experience with UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, Lakeland University and is currently the Health and Fitness Coordinator for the Two Rivers School District.
DeReohn was the coach of the World Class Wrestling School at TNT Fitness in Eden — just outside Fond du Lac — while Huenink and his twin brother, Taylor, attended Waupun.
During the twins’ time with DeRoehn, both Brady and Taylor, who is an assistant coach for Waupun, agreed what resonated with them was always being taught the basics.
“It was basic stuff where you could put some advance stuff on it,” Brady said. “It was just so cool because at any point in the match, the stuff just worked. I always try to preach to my wrestlers, ‘If you guys can do the basics right, you can beat anyone in the state just by adding a few other intricacies onto this.’
“That’s why I like Mike so much because we just drilled a move for hours and we got so good at it that by the time we got into the match, it was just so simple for us to do.”
It allowed the twins to find success as Warriors during their last season with Waupun wrestling. Waupun sent 145-pounder Kevin Messer, Taylor at 170 pounds and Brady won a WIAA Division 2 state championship at 182 pounds.
The first thing they knew they wanted part of the program was getting each wrestler to start from the basics.
“The basics is just what it sounds like. It’s the basis for everything else,” Taylor said. “Take the stance for example. Once you get your stance down, everything builds off that. If you don’t have a good stance then it doesn’t incorporate into a good penetration step, which doesn’t incorporate into a good shot. The basics are your building block of wrestling. Without those, everything falls into place otherwise.”
In order to do this, the Huenink brothers set up a three-level system that places each wrestler from beginner up to advanced.
Brady said level one is the beginner stage, which has basic moves he thinks any wrestler should do. Things like a single leg and a double leg are beginner moves and when they reach level two, he said they put in different ways to get into the move. Level three has advanced moves that involve different positions and how to counter them.
“I think the biggest factor is just getting everyone on board and on the same page, buying into what we’re teaching,” Taylor said. “There’s 100 percent buy in on the moves and the mentality. Everything works in a cohesive unit.”
Brady said one way that helped getting wrestlers at Waupun to buy in was getting former wrestlers in certain weight classes to coach this season.
The program is run in three groups. Mark Schoenick was an assistant coach when the twins wrestled for the Warriors and is in charge of the lightweights (106 pounds to 126 pounds). A lot of those wrestlers are in level one and level two moves.
The twins are in charge of the middleweights (132-170) while Rens and Brian Bade coach the heavyweights (182-285).
“The reason I set it up that way is because every weight class is a little bit different,” Brady said. “As you get lighter, they’re a little bit faster. Different things happen, so I wanted coaches that wrestled in that weight class and understand how people are going to wrestle us and be able to relate that to the kids.”
Another component of building the program was making sure the youth and middle school squads are running the same techniques by having an assistant coach and a couple wrestlers help coach at times.
“It definitely helps a lot,” Taylor said. “If gives those younger athletes a person to look up to, but it also gives those high schoolers a chance to teach. You can do a move so many times, but when you start to teach, you learn a better aspect from the move.”
The way the program is run has definitely worked for the Warriors. Waupun is 11-5 in dual meets 3-1 in East Central Conference duals. The Warriors recently lost to Winneconne 61-17 last Thursday with the league title on the line.
“A lot of guys are having fun wrestling and getting a lot better, too,” Waupun junior Easton Hull said. “It’s pretty awesome. Brady is always there for you when you need to do some extra work. Taylor is always trying to help you out. It’s awesome working with those two.
“They’re both pretty energetic and enthusiastic. My aunt took some pictures at one of our duals and they were jumping out of their seats. They get very into it and I think that’s very good for our wrestlers.”
Individually, three wrestlers are highly ranked in Div. 2 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. Hull is ranked third at 152 pounds, junior Anthony Nighbor is ranked 12th at 145 pounds and senior Isaac Glewen is honorable mention at 160 pounds.
“To be honest, it’s been a great first year,” Brady said. “There’s been some headaches along the way and different stuff that come up, but I’m really happy with how this season has gone. It’s been an amazing year. I will be sad when February comes around when it ends, but I will be very happy when we’re down at the Kohl Center. I really hope we have some guys down there this year.”
That was one goal Brady said was agreed upon by the coaching staff. Going into his first season as head coach he wanted to make sure they’re sending at least three Warriors to the state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
In fact, if Waupun gets what it wants with three advancing to the state tournament, it would be the first time since 2013 when the twins and Messer made it there.
“That’s one thing I want our kids to realize was my brother and I were very successful,” Brady said. “We just always believed in everything we did. There wasn’t any match we didn’t think we could go out and win.”
That’s why the twins want their wrestlers to buy into what we’re teaching, because they’re teaching what they believe in that gave them success.
“Obviously, when people come to practice, people know who we are just from our backstory and successes we had,” Taylor said. “People know what we did. They’re buying in and believe in us because of what we did. They’re saying, ‘If you got there, I can do that and get there as well.’”
Fave 5: Sports reporter Mark McMullen's most memorable stories from 2021
This year was a lot of fun getting to write many features and having a lot of fun games to cover. From card collecting to records broken, to a warm-up coat, to covering a team that ended a big losing streak, I got to cover some really cool stories.
Here are most memorable stories over the last 365 days.
"This is for him": Mayville dedicates 34-27 WIAA Div. 5 victory over Campbellsport after junior Nick Hughes
Blake Schraufnagel chewed up a game-high 237 yards in the ground game but Ty Hockers and Braedon Vollmer provided the tying and go-ahead scores as Cardinals exacted revenge on Cougars
The Beaver Dam prep football team hosted Janesville Craig in a Badger Large Conference game at Beaver Dam High School.
LA CROSSE ― Hustisford senior Alex Eggleston doesn’t like to wake up early.
WAUPUN — Peggy Kulczewski predicted what her son, Tom, would do for a living when he was just a little boy.
Sophomore Colton Brunell breaks single-season rushing record in 26-6 Div. 4 Level 2 win over Lake Mills
Running back Colton Brunell's 235 rushing yards in 26-6 Div. 4 Level 2 win over Lake Mills puts him at 1,766 yards on season, which breaks single-season rushing record set by Nathan Roberts in 1996.
Josh Knowlton, a 2013 Waupun High School grad, had an itch to bike America. So he that's what he did. He quit his job as a study abroad advisor, moved back home and started his journey.
Madison Edgewood’s Al Deang had just made the first of two foul shots with six seconds left, giving the Crusaders a two-point lead in Saturday…
Gail Schneider had her old Cambria-Friesland basketball warm-up jacket collecting dust in her closet for the last 31 years.
WAUPUN — There’s been a dark cloud hovering over the Waupun prep football team since 2017.
DEFOREST — It wasn’t just one player who gave the Beaver Dam prep football team momentum. It wasn’t just one play either.
How former coach Tom Noennig laid the foundation for state-bound Mayville football's current success
When Tom Noennig came back to coach Mayville, he had a goal in mind to instill a strong culture and teach the Cardinals how to win again. … They've done that and then some.
COLUMBUS ― The Capitol North Conference tilt between Columbus and Lakeside Lutheran was a tale of older brother and little brother.
WESTFIELD — After winning the 182-pound bracket at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 Dodgeland sectional tournament, Darren Leibsle was embraced in a…
The Beavers senior is 20 points away from breaking 2005 graduate Katie Massey's all-time leading scoring record with her next chance coming in Tuesday's home tilt against Sauk Prairie.
Mahra Wieman scored 16 of her team-high 24 points in the second half to help snap the Golden Beavers' 63-game winning streak over Badger Conference teams.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.