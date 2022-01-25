How twin brothers are rebuilding the Waupun wrestling program from the ground up

“To be honest, it’s been a great first year,” Brady said. “There’s been some headaches along the way and different stuff that come up, but I’m really happy with how this season has gone. It’s been an amazing year. I will be sad when February comes around when it ends, but I will be very happy when we’re down at the Kohl Center. I really hope we have some guys down there this year.”

That was one goal Brady said was agreed upon by the coaching staff. Going into his first season as head coach he wanted to make sure they’re sending at least three Warriors to the state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

In fact, if Waupun gets what it wants with three advancing to the state tournament, it would be the first time since 2013 when the twins and Messer made it there.

“That’s one thing I want our kids to realize was my brother and I were very successful,” Brady said. “We just always believed in everything we did. There wasn’t any match we didn’t think we could go out and win.”

That’s why the twins want their wrestlers to buy into what we’re teaching, because they’re teaching what they believe in that gave them success.