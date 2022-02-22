How Will Becker's first WIAA Division 3 state trip is helping raise the bar for Pardeeville wrestling

PARDEEVILLE — Restarting a fire after it’s been extinguished can be difficult.

Finding the perfect moment to try and reignite those fledgling embers is tricky and certainly takes time.

Will Becker is hoping to provide that well-timed spark for the Pardeeville high school wrestling program as the Bulldogs freshman makes his debut at the WIAA Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament Thursday.

“It’s pretty special just being a freshman at one of the toughest weights, just to make it through that, and to do it in cross country, too,” Becker said of also reaching the Div. 3 state cross country meet as an individual this past fall.

Becker will become just the third Pardeeville grappler to ever take the state stage when he faces off with Cashton junior Colin O’Neil in the Div. 3 152-pound preliminaries. And coach Jesse Huset is hoping it’s just the start for a Bulldogs program looking to get back up off the mat.

Poynette senior wrestler Cash Stewart begins march to Kohl Center with regional title The 160-pounder was one of six Poynette wrestlers to win titles at the WIAA Division 3 Poynette Regional on Saturday at Poynette High School.

“It’s big step forward. I have kids in class asking me a lot of questions and talking about it, and I think some kids that didn’t go out this year are planning on going out next year,” he said. “A successful program and William doing well, kind of gets the school a little more energized and wanting to be part of something.”

Success at the high school level had been few and far between at Pardeeville, which dropped its varsity program after the 2007-08 season due to sagging numbers. Following a seven-year hiatus, the Bulldogs joined a co-op alongside Cambria-Friesland, Rio and Fall River in 2014.

The partnership underwent a number of different transformations during the following seven years, including a pseudo game of musical chairs with the host school responsibility. The Bulldogs ultimately took over two season ago and this season officially broke off on their own once more.

Most of the reasoning behind that was the burgeoning numbers, and success, at the youth level.

While triumphs were foreign at the high school level — 1997 state-runner up Craig Klawitter had been the Bulldogs' lone state qualifier prior to Jayden Price finishing sixth in 2020 — the Bulldogs youth program has thrived in recent years. Becker has played a major hand in that, especially last season.

The freshman was one of three individual champions and eight total medalists for the Pardeeville youth team at last year’s Wisconsin Wrestling Federation Kids Folkstyle State Tournament. Becker was also pivotal in helping the Bulldogs middle school team finish as runner-up at the sixth-eighth grade team state tournament, going 4-0 for Pardeeville, which lost to Luxemburg-Casco, 35-33, in the championship dual.

That success was a good indication of what Becker would be bringing to Huset and the high school team. The third-year coach, however, got a first look at Becker during Price’s run to state in the 2019-20 season.

Are Lodi's Zane Licht and Portage's Lowell Arnold on collision course for state title bout? For the second postseason weekend in a row, they had a close match with each other, this time at sectionals; they lead list of 17 from area who are headed to Kohl Center

“We knew kind of what we had in the bank when Will was in eighth grade since we do wrestle middle school and high school together,” Huset said of Becker, who wrestles club at Ryan Taylor Elite out of Oregon.

“We knew to elevate his game a little bit, he needed a little bit more than what we had to offer. He works really hard in here, teaches our guys a lot of technique and stuff, and so we kind of knew what we had.”

Hard time helps lead way

While still in the same room, Becker acknowledged that since making the jump to the high school level this season “the practices got harder.”

They’ve certainly helped now in getting him to state. That trip to the Kohl Center wasn’t fully crystalized in Huset’s mind, however.

“We didn’t know if we’d even make it out of regionals, but if he could get to sectionals, we thought he’d have a good chance to get to state,” Huset said.

It’s exactly what happened as Becker, who opened his postseason by taking first at the Trailways Conference Tournament at 145 pounds, finished second at the Div. 3 Dodgeland sectional.

He did so by cruising to a 7-0 decision win Laconia’s Colton Lovejoy, whom Becker lost to a week before at the Poynette regional. The Spartans senior pinned Becker in the regional title match but it was Becker than controlled all six minutes at sectionals.

Baraboo's Luke Statz takes second at sectionals to advance to state See how other area wrestlers did at Saturday's WIAA Division 1 sectional at Sun Prairie High School.

Despite just a decision win, Huset knows how lopsided the result truly was.

“The score wasn’t really indicative of how the actual match went, and I think it was all William, the entire match,” he said.

“It was pretty special to come back from being pinned, to beating up on him a little bit,” Becker added.

Helping lay the foundation

For Huset, that’s what Thursday, and whatever may follow should Becker get back O’Neil, come down to. Since taking over the Bulldogs program and overseeing Pardeeville’s breakaway to form its own team, Huset has preached wrestling hard, smart and on the attack.

“It’s who’s giving the effort, who’s making mistakes and who’s pushing the pace,” he said. “That’s what we coach. We want to wrestle our style, it doesn’t matter what they’re going to do, we’re going to do our stuff.”

And it’s a strategy Becker has implemented well, heading into state with a 33-5 record.

“I just wrestle the way I practice and don’t try and really make any big changes during the season; just wrestle the same,” he said.

The trip, whether it leads to a second medalist in three years for the Bulldogs, is already special for Becker getting to share it with his father, assistant coach Judd Becker. The latter has been alongside Huset since he took over and was part of the Pardeeville youth program before that.

On top of seeing his own son compete as one of the best in his weight class in Div. 3, it’s special for him seeing how far things have come.

“It’s very hard to start from new; you have nobody setting the bar as far as an example and role models to set,” Judd Becker said. “For our guys to do it, it’ll help encourage other kids to be in the program. Everything we’ve had to do has been from starting over.”

“Just being on Pardeeville by itself, instead of having so many other kids from different schools, it just means a little more,” Will Becker added of representing the school on its own.

Having checked off the box of reaching state, Huset’s goal this week is for Will to just soak up the experience. Huset said the pressure is off in terms of what is expected as they “expect him to be back for multiple years to come.”

They also expect the number of qualifiers to rapidly rise with more following his path.

“Right now we have three or four middle schoolers who are doing exactly the same thing,” Huset said of younger grapplers seeing Becker’s state journey, just like he watched along with Price.

“They see the blueprint that William had of ‘I’m going to stay with the high school and get a little better, and by the time I get to high school, I can achieve at a higher level.’"

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.