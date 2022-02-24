Luck not on side of Baraboo's Luke Statz at state wrestling tournament as an upset ends his run

MADISON — Luke Statz’s fate, it seemed, was in good hands.

Sure, the Baraboo 182-pounder lost in the preliminaries of the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center — but it was to De Pere’s Michael Alexander, a two-loss junior who was seeded second in the bracket.

If Alexander could win in the quarterfinals later on Thursday, Statz would stay alive on the consolation side. A good bet considering Alexander’s seed.

“I’m counting on him to win the next one,” Statz said following his loss, “so I can stay in it.”

And for a while it was looking like things would go according to plan. Alexander was leading Pulaski’s Trenton Gibbons, 7-1, in the quarterfinals.

But Gibbons is no slouch, either, being seeded fourth. And the junior was able to turn the tables on Alexander and get the pin, thus ending Statz’s time at the tournament.

That’s how it goes.

Statz, the No. 8 seed, was still pleased with how did against Alexander despite trailing 7-0 before being pinned with 17 seconds remaining in the second period.

“He’s the No. 2 kid and I was able to get in on a couple shots,” said Statz, a junior whose year ends with a 33-13 record. “I just need to stay aggressive.

“Obviously I would have liked to finish the shots. But getting in on those is definitely something I wanted.”

Meanwhile, two others from the Baraboo area, Reedsburg 170-pounder Devin Judd and Sauk Prairie heavyweight Nolan Vils remain alive, the former thanks to his opponent in the prelims advancing into the semifinals and the latter after falling in the quarterfinals.

Judd, who was not among the top seeds, was pinned by third-seeded Camren Dennee of Marshfield, the No. 3 seed, in 1 minute on the nose in the prelims. His podium hopes stayed alive after Dennee won 8-3 over fifth-seeded Travis Moore of Union Grove in the quarters.

Vils, the No. 8 seed, pinned 10th-seeded Jordan Jackson of Wisconsin Lutheran in the prelims. And he did so in fairly convincing fashion, controlling the match before getting the fall with 23 seconds remaining in the first period.

But he ran into trouble in the quarters and couldn’t hold off author a Cinderella story, getting pinned by Stevens Point’s Jared Rohde, the No. 3 seed, in 2:43.

Reedsburg heavyweight Jesus Gonzalez, a sophomore who wasn’t among the top seeds, had a good showing in the prelims, losing a high-scoring affair 14-11 against fifth-seeded Bryce Fochs of Neenah.

Fochs then lost a close contest, 3-1, to fourth-seeded Gryffin Jonas from Manitowoc Lincoln to end Gonzalez’s time at the tournament.

