Mauston/Necedah's Jackson Whitney sees 'perfect opportunity' after winning regional title

LODI — The wait is finally over for Mauston/Necedah wrestler Jackson Whitney.

A year after missing out on sectionals and two years after not putting his best foot forward in his first attempt to make it to the state tournament, the 138-pounder is on the road to redemption.

“I feel like I’m hitting my stride,” he said after taking the top spot on the podium at Saturday's WIAA Division 2 regional tournament at Lodi High School. “It’s just up and up from here.”

Whitney, now 32-7 on the year but absent from the rankings compiled by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, was one of five Golden Eagles to earn sectional berths, given to the top two finishers at each weight.

Mauston/Necedah took third with 178 points, trailing runner-up Portage (212) and champion Lodi (285) but edging out South Central Conference rival Wisconsin Dells, which took fourth (155½).

Whitney's regional title may have been the most gratifying of the four for the Golden Eagles considering his history in the postseason.

“Last year I had a really hard bracket at regionals so to come back and win it this year just feels amazing,” he said, adding of his sectional appearance as a freshman that “I didn’t wrestle very well my first match and I ended up getting pinned.

“I’m not going to let that happen — I’m going to fight like heck.”

Whitney won 5-2 over Rio/Cambria-Friesland/Fall River/Randolph’s Alex Yelk to claim the title on Saturday, nearly pinning the senior when the score was tied at 2 but only getting three points for a near fall instead.

“That just made me fight even harder,” Whitney said.

Now, he turns his attention to next Saturday and his bid to finish in the top three to punch a ticket to the Kohl Center.

“It’s a perfect opportunity,” he said. “I’m conditioned really well and I’ve learned a ton of moves, so I think it’s my time.”

The Golden Eagles’ three other regional champions were senior Brandon Dolata (145 pounds), freshman Espyn Sweers (170) and junior Dalton Hoehn (182).

Sophomore Drake Gosda, an honorable mention in the state rankings, had a tough draw and took second after being pinned in the finals by third-ranked Parker Heintz, a senior from Lodi.

Dolata’s win in the finals may not have been quite as gratifying as Whitney’s from the standpoint that Dolata did qualify for sectionals last season — but it certainly had a more thrilling conclusion.

Trailing 4-0 against Lodi’s Kylar Clemens, Dolata scored a reversal that he immediately parlayed into a pin, sending him atop the podium in triumphant fashion.

“I had it in my mind that I had to win this thing — it’s my last year, so I had to make this count,” Dolata said.

He did admit, however, to being nervous when he fell behind.

“I was fearing for the worst,” he said, “but I just kept a level head, kept my moves in my mind and just sent it.”

All in all, it was a good day for the Golden Eagles.

“The biggest thing with getting these underclassmen through to the next tournament is we talked about not being a deer in the headlights,” Golden Eagles coach Tom Miller said. “It’s a small regional (with only six teams instead of the normal seven or eight), but if you get first or second, it’s not an easy gig at any tournament.”

Meantime for Wisconsin Dells, which finished in second place at the South Central Conference tournament on Feb. 4, 28½ points ahead of third-place Mauston/Necedah, it was 120-pounder Jack Nichols who had the most noteworthy day.

The sophomore suffered a 4-2 loss to Mauston/Necedah sophomore Alex Suhr at the SCC tournament but rebounded to win 12-5 in the semifinals on Saturday.

“He didn’t wrestle well in the conference finals, and he knew that,” Wisconsin Dells coach Jim McFaul said of Nichols.

“I was kind of mad about that,” added Nichols, who said the result was a grueling week of practice to try to right the ship.

It worked.

“He was up for the task,” McFaul said. “He had had some COVID a few weeks back and his dad said he was still having a little bit of aftereffects from the COVID last week, but he looked good today.

“I’m happy as heck for him. He was ready.”

Nichols said being the No. 3 seed for Saturday’s regional also motivated him, zeroing his sights on a top-two finish even more.

“My mental game was here today,” he said.

Joining Nichols at sectionals next week for the Chiefs will be sophomore 106-pounder Marty Platt and junior 182-pounder Dylan Warren, both runners-up on Saturday.

While happy with having three individuals advance, McFaul said it’s a little bittersweet.

“We had a couple kids who didn’t get through who I really expected to,” he said. “They got picked off in the semifinals and didn’t get a wrestleback, but this is a tough regional.

“We knew we would have to wrestle really well today, and some of the kids just didn’t show up. But we have a lot of young wrestlers on our team, so we have a lot to look forward to. Next year’s team will be very strong.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

