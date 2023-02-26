Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Peyton Oberg of Baraboo.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Peyton Oberg, so., Baraboo
Sport: Wrestling.
By the numbers: 20-6 with 11 pins.
Favorite athletic memory: I played at youth state when I was in eighth grade.
Favorite class: Welding.
Favorite place to compete: Anywhere traveling the country, but most recently in Vegas at the US Open.
Quotable: Said Baraboo coach Alex Knipp: “Peyton brings experience that translates to consistent and dependable team points. He's got a natural athletic ability that can't be coached. His ceiling is limitless.”
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes.
