This week’s high school sports spotlight is Peyton Oberg of Baraboo.

Peyton Oberg, so., Baraboo

Sport: Wrestling.

By the numbers: 20-6 with 11 pins.

Favorite athletic memory: I played at youth state when I was in eighth grade.

Favorite class: Welding.

Favorite place to compete: Anywhere traveling the country, but most recently in Vegas at the US Open.

Quotable: Said Baraboo coach Alex Knipp: “Peyton brings experience that translates to consistent and dependable team points. He's got a natural athletic ability that can't be coached. His ceiling is limitless.”