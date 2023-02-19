Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Avery Fimreite of Beaver Dam.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Avery Fimreite, soph., Beaver Dam

Sport: Wrestling

By the numbers: Fimreite has provided an immediate spark for the Golden Beavers in his first two high school seasons. The sophomore qualified for individual sectionals in each of his first two seasons after placing second in consecutive WIAA Division 1 regionals. Fimreite took second at 126 pounds in this year’s Badger Conference Tournament following a seventh-place finish at 113 last year. He helped fuel the Golden Beavers to a team title at last year’s WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie regional and a team sectional appearance, the program’s first since 2006.

Favorite athletic memory: My team winning regionals last year and moving on to team sectionals.

Favorite class: Advanced automation with Mr. Damon.

Favorite place to compete on the road: The two-day Northern Exposure Tournament in Merrill.

Quotable: "Avery has a great attitude and a fantastic work ethic. His personality brings a positivity to the practice room, and his energy is contagious," coach Tim Winker said. "He's an anchor for us at the bottom of the lineup and has come through for us in a big way in many duals this year."