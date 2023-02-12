Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Levi Ness of Lodi.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Levi Ness, sr., Lodi
Sport: Wrestling
By the numbers: 14-5 record
Favorite athletic memory: Team partys on Saturdays after tournaments.
Favorite class: Horticulture
Favorite place to compete: Fond du Lac Invite
Quotable: "It has been a joy watching Levi continue to grow as a person, a wrestler and a leader,” coach Cody Endres said. “At the end of Levi's freshman year he was considering not wrestling. Over the course of the next three years not only did he fall in love with the sport but he put in the time, effort, and energy to become a successful wrestler and, more importantly, a great teammate. Lodi wrestling means a lot to Levi and his family and we know the best is yet to come for him and his career. He is a senior leader who is putting in the work now to cap off his career on a high note at the end of the season."
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes.
