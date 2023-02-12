Levi Ness, sr., Lodi

Quotable: "It has been a joy watching Levi continue to grow as a person, a wrestler and a leader,” coach Cody Endres said. “At the end of Levi's freshman year he was considering not wrestling. Over the course of the next three years not only did he fall in love with the sport but he put in the time, effort, and energy to become a successful wrestler and, more importantly, a great teammate. Lodi wrestling means a lot to Levi and his family and we know the best is yet to come for him and his career. He is a senior leader who is putting in the work now to cap off his career on a high note at the end of the season."