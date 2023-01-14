Meet Lodi's Owen Breunig in this week's high school sports spotlight

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.
This week’s high school sports spotlight is Owen Breunig of Lodi.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
Owen Breunig, sr., Lodi
Sport: Wrestling.
By the numbers: 14-10 record, 11 pins.
Favorite athletic memory: Any of the Bi-State wrestling trips we’ve taken as a team.
People are also reading…
Favorite class: Tech Ed class and Computer-Aided Design.
Favorite place to compete: The Bi-State tournament in La Crosse.
Quotable: "It's been a journey, and a pleasure, to coach Owen,” Lodi wrestling coach Cody Endres said. “When I was a high schooler wrestling for Lodi, Owens' dad, Landon Breunig, was a coach of mine. It's been fun to see this journey go full circle to where I now get to coach Owen after watching him grow up in the Lodi wrestling room. Owen has a brother, freshman Alex Breunig, on the team and his dad has coached in previous years as well. Lodi wrestling means a lot to the Breunig family. Owen is extremely determined this year to reach his goals. He is truly going the extra mile. Everybody is pulling for him to reach his goals."
Meet the Portage-area athletes featured in our weekly spotlight series
Lee Sports Wisconsin recognizes outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes. To nominate someone, email sports@wiscnews.com and explain why they are deserving.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.
To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.