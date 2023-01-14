Meet Lodi's Owen Breunig in this week's high school sports spotlight

Owen Breunig, sr., Lodi

Quotable: "It's been a journey, and a pleasure, to coach Owen,” Lodi wrestling coach Cody Endres said. “When I was a high schooler wrestling for Lodi, Owens' dad, Landon Breunig, was a coach of mine. It's been fun to see this journey go full circle to where I now get to coach Owen after watching him grow up in the Lodi wrestling room. Owen has a brother, freshman Alex Breunig, on the team and his dad has coached in previous years as well. Lodi wrestling means a lot to the Breunig family. Owen is extremely determined this year to reach his goals. He is truly going the extra mile. Everybody is pulling for him to reach his goals."