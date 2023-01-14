 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Lodi's Owen Breunig in this week's high school sports spotlight

  • Sean Davis

The Warriors' senior lead reflects on the sport's special history in Portage and what Saturday Night Live alum she'd like to portray her life story.

The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Owen Breunig of Lodi.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Owen Breunig, sr., Lodi

Breunig

Sport: Wrestling. 

By the numbers: 14-10 record, 11 pins.

Favorite athletic memory: Any of the Bi-State wrestling trips we’ve taken as a team. 

Favorite class: Tech Ed class and Computer-Aided Design. 

Favorite place to compete: The Bi-State tournament in La Crosse. 

Quotable: "It's been a journey, and a pleasure, to coach Owen,” Lodi wrestling coach Cody Endres said. “When I was a high schooler wrestling for Lodi, Owens' dad, Landon Breunig, was a coach of mine. It's been fun to see this journey go full circle to where I now get to coach Owen after watching him grow up in the Lodi wrestling room. Owen has a brother, freshman Alex Breunig, on the team and his dad has coached in previous years as well. Lodi wrestling means a lot to the Breunig family. Owen is extremely determined this year to reach his goals. He is truly going the extra mile. Everybody is pulling for him to reach his goals."

