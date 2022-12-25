Meet Portage's David Williams in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is David Williams of Portage.

David Williams, sr., Portage

Sports: Wrestling and football.

Key statistics/achievements of the athlete in that sport: I am currently 13-1 during my senior wrestling season and serve as team captain.

Favorite athletic memory: The happiness I felt and shared with my parents when I first made it to state for youth wrestling.

Favorite class: Prostart with Ms. Madden.

Favorite place to compete on the road: I always love competing in Wisconsin Dells at the dome because there are so many wrestling matches going on at once and it is an incredible atmosphere to be a part of.

Quotable: “David is one of our leaders and continues to improve each week,” Portage wrestling coach Tim Haak said. “His work ethic is of high quality and it continues to show at practices and matches. David is also very coachable and a valued member of our wrestling program.”