PREP SPOTLIGHT

Meet Portage's Landon Heitmeier in this week's high school sports spotlight

The Warriors leading scoring duo discuss what got them into the sport and their hottest takes.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Landon Heitmeier of Portage.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Landon Heitmeier, So., Portage

Sport: Wrestling.

By the numbers: A sectional qualifier a year ago at 132 pounds, Heitmeier has been a force so far this season jumping up to 170 pounds. The sophomore has cruised to a 9-1 mark through the first two weeks of the season, including a first-place finish at the Black River Falls Invite on Dec. 3 and a 4-1 performance at the Adams-Friendship Devils Duals on Dec. 10. The former youth wrestling Midwest Nationals runner-up and one-time Wisconsin youth state qualifier has racked up eight wins by pin fall and his lone loss came against Toren Vandenbush of Random Lake, last year’s sixth-place finisher at 152 pounds at the WIAA Division 3 state tournament.

Favorite athletic memory: Wrestling in Virginia for a Super 32 qualifier.

Favorite class: Strength and Conditioning.

Favorite place to compete on the road: The Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center.

Quotable: “Landon is up five weight classes from last season and he hasn’t missed a beat,” co-head coach Mitch Beckett said. “He worked his butt off in the offseason and it shows.”

