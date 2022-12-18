Meet Portage's Landon Heitmeier in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Landon Heitmeier of Portage.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Landon Heitmeier, So., Portage

Sport: Wrestling.

By the numbers: A sectional qualifier a year ago at 132 pounds, Heitmeier has been a force so far this season jumping up to 170 pounds. The sophomore has cruised to a 9-1 mark through the first two weeks of the season, including a first-place finish at the Black River Falls Invite on Dec. 3 and a 4-1 performance at the Adams-Friendship Devils Duals on Dec. 10. The former youth wrestling Midwest Nationals runner-up and one-time Wisconsin youth state qualifier has racked up eight wins by pin fall and his lone loss came against Toren Vandenbush of Random Lake, last year’s sixth-place finisher at 152 pounds at the WIAA Division 3 state tournament.

Favorite athletic memory: Wrestling in Virginia for a Super 32 qualifier.

Favorite class: Strength and Conditioning.

Favorite place to compete on the road: The Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center.

Quotable: “Landon is up five weight classes from last season and he hasn’t missed a beat,” co-head coach Mitch Beckett said. “He worked his butt off in the offseason and it shows.”